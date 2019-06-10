Jump to content

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

NEW Secret of Mana (PS4) $9 shipped

By Ekoria, Today, 05:55 PM
ps4

Ekoria  

Ekoria

Posted Today, 05:55 PM

https://www.rakuten....t/662248920627/

 

with code: SAVE15


gospelman

Posted Today, 06:00 PM  

gospelman

Posted Today, 06:00 PM

Weird.  This physical release is a gamestop exclusive.  Though the seller is legit, I've purchased from them through ebay.  


TimPV3

Posted Today, 06:07 PM  

TimPV3

Posted Today, 06:07 PM

Weird. This physical release is a gamestop exclusive. Though the seller is legit, I've purchased from them through ebay.

Must've been a timed exclusive. Bendy was exclusive for only 6 months.

snatcher33

Posted Today, 06:17 PM  

snatcher33

Posted Today, 06:17 PM

Thanks OP. No tax or shipping for me and with the coupon it came out to $8.49 out the door. Solid deal for a solid game!

AwRy108

Posted Today, 06:32 PM  

AwRy108

Posted Today, 06:32 PM

$7.50, shipped, after points and coupon. Thanks for sharing, OP!

#6 DaBears34yo  

DaBears34yo

Posted Today, 06:52 PM

Picked one up for $8 bucks why not, thanks OP.


#7 Jardarpp  

Jardarpp

Posted Today, 07:00 PM

Been wanting to play this. Thanks OP!

postaboy

Posted Today, 07:03 PM  

postaboy

Posted Today, 07:03 PM

Never got to finish the original as a kid. $9.36 w/ discount after tax + free shipping to Los Angeles. Thanks OP.


Zann

Posted Today, 07:35 PM  

Zann

Posted Today, 07:35 PM

Thanks OP!  Been meaning to get this for a while now.


#10 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 08:05 PM

remake doesn't have very good reviews but I still may get it

 

Thanks TC


bagwelljeff

Posted Today, 08:08 PM  

bagwelljeff

Posted Today, 08:08 PM

DEAD - now $14.99


#12 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 08:11 PM

Got one Tc

Thanks


#13 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 09:14 PM

Promo died when I was checking out. Nice one

dnl2ba

Posted Today, 09:45 PM  

dnl2ba

Posted Today, 09:45 PM

DEAD - now $14.99

Still a good price. MSRP was $39.99 at Gamestop, and it's now OOS, or $29.99 for pre-owned.

 

SAVE15 still works for me, so that was $14.99 - 2.25 = $12.74 + tax.


EvilChamp

Posted Today, 09:58 PM  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 09:58 PM

I cant create an account and logging in with Google allows company to "VIEW AND SEARCH MY EMAILS" 

 

No thanks. 


