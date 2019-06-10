NEW Secret of Mana (PS4) $9 shipped

https://www.rakuten....t/662248920627/
with code: SAVE15
Posted Today, 05:55 PM
Posted Today, 06:00 PM
Weird. This physical release is a gamestop exclusive. Though the seller is legit, I've purchased from them through ebay.
Posted Today, 06:07 PM
Must've been a timed exclusive. Bendy was exclusive for only 6 months.
Weird. This physical release is a gamestop exclusive. Though the seller is legit, I've purchased from them through ebay.
Posted Today, 06:17 PM
Posted Today, 06:32 PM
Posted Today, 06:52 PM
Picked one up for $8 bucks why not, thanks OP.
Posted Today, 07:00 PM
Posted Today, 07:03 PM
Never got to finish the original as a kid. $9.36 w/ discount after tax + free shipping to Los Angeles. Thanks OP.
Posted Today, 07:35 PM
Thanks OP! Been meaning to get this for a while now.
Posted Today, 08:05 PM
remake doesn't have very good reviews but I still may get it
Thanks TC
Posted Today, 08:08 PM
DEAD - now $14.99
Posted Today, 08:11 PM
Got one Tc
Thanks
Posted Today, 09:14 PM
Posted Today, 09:45 PM
Still a good price. MSRP was $39.99 at Gamestop, and it's now OOS, or $29.99 for pre-owned.
SAVE15 still works for me, so that was $14.99 - 2.25 = $12.74 + tax.
Posted Today, 09:58 PM
I cant create an account and logging in with Google allows company to "VIEW AND SEARCH MY EMAILS"
No thanks.
