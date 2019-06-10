CDKeys.com Daily Deals / Fallout 76 $16.59 / Gears 4 $3.19 & more
https://www.cdkeys.c...out-76-xbox-one
https://www.cdkeys.c...ne-digital-code
I noticed these while looking for XBL deals today. I didn’t know CDKeys had daily deals. It says these expire in about 20 hours from now. I’ve ordered from them before, and bought two XBL codes from them earlier and got them right away, if anyone’s worried about getting ripped off.
I’m actually KINDA considering pulling the trigger on Fallout 76. This is the lowest I’ve ever seen it so far. I was hoping for it to go free to play or get added to Game Pass. Hmmm
If you wanted a used physical copy of Fallout 76 it is still $9.99 on gamefly with free shipping.
https://www.gamefly....lout-76/5018031
It's funny that they listed 12 months of xbox live for $53 as a daily deal when it was like $45 yesterday.
