CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

CDKeys.com Daily Deals / Fallout 76 $16.59 / Gears 4 $3.19 & more

By rlm2112, Yesterday, 10:53 PM

Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM

https://www.cdkeys.com/daily-deals

https://www.cdkeys.c...out-76-xbox-one

https://www.cdkeys.c...ne-digital-code

I noticed these while looking for XBL deals today. I didn’t know CDKeys had daily deals. It says these expire in about 20 hours from now. I’ve ordered from them before, and bought two XBL codes from them earlier and got them right away, if anyone’s worried about getting ripped off.

I’m actually KINDA considering pulling the trigger on Fallout 76. This is the lowest I’ve ever seen it so far. I was hoping for it to go free to play or get added to Game Pass. Hmmm

Posted Yesterday, 11:19 PM

If you wanted a used physical copy of Fallout 76 it is still $9.99 on gamefly with free shipping.

https://www.gamefly....lout-76/5018031

 

It's funny that they listed 12 months of xbox live for $53 as a daily deal when it was like $45 yesterday.


Posted Today, 12:02 AM

Oh interesting. I noticed that too, lol

Posted Today, 02:18 AM

There actually is a whole thread dedicated to CdKeys deals. Just an fyi before you get your head bit off
