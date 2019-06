Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM

Yakuza 5 (English) for PS3 digital copy is £5 (about $6 and change) in the UK PSN store. Very low price for those without PS+ and time machine to get the free copy.Link: https://store.playst...AKUZA5000000000 No physical copy for the English version worldwide due to it being released near the end of the PS3's life.Need to buy a UK PSN card though.