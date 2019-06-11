Jump to content

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership $33.99 @Rakuten W/membership and coupon

By Static Stranger, Yesterday, 04:54 PM

By Static Stranger, Yesterday, 04:54 PM  

Static Stranger

Posted Yesterday, 04:54 PM

Stumbled across this and didn't see it posted anywhere.  I ended up paying $36.11 after tax. 

 

12 Mths PS+ for $33.99 w/ Coupon code RAK6 or just click the coupon on the product page. 

 

https://www.rakuten....oducts_widget_1

 

Apply the following coupon code during checkout process:RAK6
Spend at least: $7.00
Receive Coupon discount: $6.00 off
Use count: One time
Valid: 06/07/2019 12:00 AM - 06/12/2019 11:59 PM
Must have a Rakuten account and be logged in to apply and receive the coupon code

BxJoka814  

BxJoka814

Posted Yesterday, 05:57 PM

How long does it take to receive the code?

 

Edit: Got my code, it took about 2 hours.


CrisMase  

CrisMase

Posted Yesterday, 06:13 PM

Just use  RAK6 as the coupon code.

 

As long as you have a Rakuten account (your "Membership") it should work

 

I had $1.99 in reward points so it ended up being $32.00 for me


Daisydog  

Daisydog

Posted Yesterday, 06:14 PM

Awesome! Thanks :)

$33.99 no tax for me (Texas)

 

Just waiting for them to email me the code.


Mustainium  

Mustainium

Posted Yesterday, 06:47 PM

Thanks OP

 

Placed the order, hopefully the code should be sent over soon 


Mustainium  

Mustainium

Posted Yesterday, 11:36 PM

I got confirmation that my order “shipped” but I still haven’t received the code

Hmmmmm

Daisydog  

Daisydog

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

I got confirmation that my order “shipped” but I still haven’t received the code

Hmmmmm

Same here. They're taking their sweet time :lol: But it's sold by Antonline, so I'm not too worried. I've ordered from that company through ebay before.


Youngnoble  

Youngnoble

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM

In the description, right under add to cart. If shipped, check your spam folder.

 

Ready to ship in 2 business days


Bumslie  

Bumslie

Posted Today, 12:05 AM

Mine was in my spam folder.

Daisydog  

Daisydog

Posted Today, 12:23 AM

In the description, right under add to cart. If shipped, check your spam folder.

 

Ready to ship in 2 business days

Mine was in my spam folder.

:wall: It was there! I swear I checked the spam folder earlier  :-k 

 

Code worked fine. Nice deal!


Shadow Cloud  

Shadow Cloud

Posted Today, 12:32 AM

Code worked fine for me too and it also showed in my spam folder after it was "shipped." Arguably the cheapest I ever paid for a Plus year subscription.


