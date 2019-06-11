PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership $33.99 @Rakuten W/membership and coupon

Stumbled across this and didn't see it posted anywhere. I ended up paying $36.11 after tax.
12 Mths PS+ for $33.99 w/ Coupon code RAK6 or just click the coupon on the product page.
https://www.rakuten....oducts_widget_1
Posted Yesterday, 04:54 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:57 PM
How long does it take to receive the code?
Edit: Got my code, it took about 2 hours.
Posted Yesterday, 06:13 PM
Just use RAK6 as the coupon code.
As long as you have a Rakuten account (your "Membership") it should work
I had $1.99 in reward points so it ended up being $32.00 for me
Posted Yesterday, 06:14 PM
Awesome! Thanks
$33.99 no tax for me (Texas)
Just waiting for them to email me the code.
Posted Yesterday, 06:47 PM
Thanks OP
Placed the order, hopefully the code should be sent over soon
Posted Yesterday, 11:36 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM
I got confirmation that my order “shipped” but I still haven’t received the code
Hmmmmm
Same here. They're taking their sweet time But it's sold by Antonline, so I'm not too worried. I've ordered from that company through ebay before.
Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM
In the description, right under add to cart. If shipped, check your spam folder.
Ready to ship in 2 business days
Posted Today, 12:05 AM
Posted Today, 12:23 AM
In the description, right under add to cart. If shipped, check your spam folder.
Ready to ship in 2 business days
Mine was in my spam folder.
It was there! I swear I checked the spam folder earlier
Code worked fine. Nice deal!
Posted Today, 12:32 AM
Code worked fine for me too and it also showed in my spam folder after it was "shipped." Arguably the cheapest I ever paid for a Plus year subscription.