2 votes

Too Human FREE on XBLA

By IDreamcasterI, Yesterday, 08:17 PM

#1 IDreamcasterI  

IDreamcasterI

Posted Yesterday, 08:17 PM

Plays on Xbone and Xbox 360

 

https://marketplace....15-d8024d5307de


#2 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   897 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Yesterday, 08:47 PM

Wow, I remember being bored to death of this game but free IS free.

#3 quickdontdie  

quickdontdie

Posted Yesterday, 09:04 PM

It still costs too much


#4 rlm2112   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   895 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

rlm2112

Posted Yesterday, 10:04 PM

Sweet! Thanks OP. Now to wait for the next two games in the trilogy.

#5 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2349 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted Yesterday, 10:44 PM

It still costs too much

nah, it's worth free


#6 trinken wir   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   267 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

trinken wir

Posted Yesterday, 10:54 PM

Am I the only one that liked this game? Have the disk but free digital is good too. Thanks OP.

#7 Malignpariah   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   47 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Malignpariah

Posted Yesterday, 11:30 PM

Am I the only one that liked this game? Have the disk but free digital is good too. Thanks OP.

I enjoyed this game quite a bit when it came out. It is certainly not a 10 but a flawed but fun 6 ish. It just became the butt of jokes with few people actually trying it.


#8 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Yesterday, 11:47 PM

Bro thanks.
I still have this factory sealed.
Time to try it out. I was just playing Eschatos on my 360 with my son. Haven’t turned it on in a while.

#9 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8630 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 12:47 AM

Funny story but an ex of mine picked this game up for me on disc years ago for like $3. We broke up before she could give it to me though. We still keep in touch and I was always hoping she'd find it somewhere and mail it to me or something but this works too.
