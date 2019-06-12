Jump to content

Forza Horizon 4 $19.99 at Best Buy

By arsenalcrazy8, Today, 01:33 AM

#1 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2161 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 01:33 AM

Didn’t see this one listed yet, seems a decent price.

$15.99 for all my fellow GCU homies.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255310

#2 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3132 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted Today, 03:10 AM

If only it was also this price for PC.

#3 CyborgNinja  

CyborgNinja

Posted Today, 06:02 AM

Thanks, OP. Picked this up on your recommendation and saw Gears 4 for $9.99 and Sea of Thieves for $19.99 while I was checking out as well.

#4 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 06:04 AM

It's on gamepass but seems like a good price for those that aren't into gamepass or want to be able to take it to a friends or sell it after they are done playing. Or hell, just want to own it in case it ever leaves gamepass.


