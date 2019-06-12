Rakuten E-mail Titled A Treat For You: Enjoy A Little Something On Us had $10 in Rakuten Super Points in it

YMMV but received an e-mail today from Rakuten titled A Treat For You: Enjoy A little something on us said they were giving me $10 worth of Rakuten Super Points to spend by June 22.
Posted Today, 06:28 PM
Posted Today, 06:38 PM
Posted Today, 06:43 PM
I got this email last month, points were still valid past expiration.
Posted Today, 07:24 PM
Nada for me...