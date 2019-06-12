Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Rakuten E-mail Titled A Treat For You: Enjoy A Little Something On Us had $10 in Rakuten Super Points in it

By mundial1345, Today, 06:28 PM

#1 mundial1345   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   606 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

mundial1345

Posted Today, 06:28 PM

YMMV but received an e-mail today from Rakuten titled A Treat For You: Enjoy A little something on us said they were giving me $10 worth of Rakuten Super Points to spend by June 22.

 

rakuten 10.JPG

#2 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   1566 Posts   Joined 1.0 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

Regular rakuten buyer here, did not get this email

#3 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 06:43 PM

I got this email last month, points were still valid past expiration.


#4 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22648 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 07:24 PM

Nada for me... 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy