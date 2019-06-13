Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 $9.99 - Recon Chat $4.99 at HEB

Posted Today, 05:36 AM

Didn't see it posted, my bad if it's a dupe.

HEB (Texas chain) has marked down the Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 series and the Recon Chat across their stores. Typically only the larger HEB Plus stores stock gaming stuff

The 50 series are down to $9.99 (MSRP $39.99) the Chat series is down to $4.99 (MSRP $19.99)

The 50 series is multi branded, 50, 50X, 50P, as being Switch/Xbone/PS4 headsets, but they are just color scheme differences, they functionally work across any system that will take a jacked in headset.

These aren't the best headsets of all time, but not a bad deal at this price level. The 50 series are stereo headsets, the chat has a single speaker.