The World Ends With You (Switch) “NEW” - $29.97 at GameStop

By DiaperDandee, Today, 03:44 PM

DiaperDandee  

DiaperDandee

Posted Today, 03:44 PM

Topic

wackfiend  

wackfiend

Posted Today, 03:55 PM

Same price on Amazon.


Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 04:01 PM

You should also be able to price match at Best Buy if you want to get the Reward points for the purchase.


dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 04:24 PM

You should also be able to price match at Best Buy if you want to get the Reward points for the purchase.


Be great if BB price matched it on their own and I could add GCU then. May price match it there for the points anyway if they don't.

DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 04:34 PM

Heard that controls are janky with this version. Any CAGer thoughts?

bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 04:42 PM

Yeah controls on TV aren’t great. You can learn to tolerate them but it’s stopped me from finishing it. Handheld controls are good enough tho

DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 04:44 PM

I tend to play my switch in bed, so I guess then it'd be a pain to play laying down?
