Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

(YMMV) [eBay] $3 off $3.01 PROMO3

By Stridix, Today, 03:40 PM

#1 Stridix   IT"S OVER 9000!!! CAGiversary!   190 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Stridix

Posted Today, 03:40 PM

eBay - $3 off $3.01 using code PROMO3.  Expires 6/17/19 23:59 PDT

 

I was offered the coupon when I was buying on eBay this morning

 

I would guess this is a YMMV deal.  Ended up buying Nintendo e-shop card for approximately $7.66 after discount.  43 available last i checked.

 

Link here for the one i bought

 

Edit - doesn't work on paypal digital gifts.  Works on ones like G2A, MMOGA, or those individual sellers.

 

LInk for the deal info - said it is for customer's 1st purchase on eBay...but it worked for me as I've been purchasing on eBay for over 10 years...


#2 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2912 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Today, 03:42 PM

Tried using it on a $15 Xbox code but was told it couldn’t be applied to order.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#3 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   1585 Posts   Joined 1.0 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Today, 03:43 PM

Thanks! Got the same eShop card you linked.

#4 Stridix   IT"S OVER 9000!!! CAGiversary!   190 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Stridix

Posted Today, 03:45 PM

Tried using it on a $15 Xbox code but was told it couldn’t be applied to order.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

Sorry.  Forgot it doesn't work on paypal digital gifts.


#5 MonkeyBrainSync  

MonkeyBrainSync

Posted Today, 03:53 PM

Just used the code to buy some card sleeves for my Gloomhaven board game (which takes a lot!). Thanks!


#6 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3381 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 03:55 PM

maybe get another copy of titanfall 2 again


#7 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1765 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 04:04 PM

was told it couldn’t be applied to order.

the item was probably in a category that is restricted for the use of this promo code (gift card, for example)

 

I ended up getting a Wii-U copy of BoTW for my nephew at $12.41.  He'll be happy with it.


#8 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22662 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 04:35 PM

Thanks! Worked for me! 


#9 toadhjo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   64 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

toadhjo

Posted Today, 05:15 PM

I got a Dishonored: Definitive Edition (XB1) digital code for $5. That's probably about as cheap as I'll ever find it.

 

I used this seller: https://www.ebay.com/usr/terrio0

 

He contacted me quickly. His description says he'll ship by USPS but after I paid he offered to send the code digitally.


#10 Etherealescent   Established since 1989. CAGiversary!   8343 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

Etherealescent

Posted Today, 05:16 PM

Hope you guys didn’t give that seller any information. I bought from them a few months ago. Same Nintendo card with a promo and they wanted me to verify my ID. I told them to screw off and refund me and they still sent me the code. I then had people try to break into my email in various sites a few days after. They definitely sell your information to people so be careful.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy