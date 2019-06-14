(YMMV) [eBay] $3 off $3.01 PROMO3

Posted Today, 03:40 PM

eBay - $3 off $3.01 using code PROMO3. Expires 6/17/19 23:59 PDT

I was offered the coupon when I was buying on eBay this morning

I would guess this is a YMMV deal. Ended up buying Nintendo e-shop card for approximately $7.66 after discount. 43 available last i checked.

Link here for the one i bought

Edit - doesn't work on paypal digital gifts. Works on ones like G2A, MMOGA, or those individual sellers.

LInk for the deal info - said it is for customer's 1st purchase on eBay...but it worked for me as I've been purchasing on eBay for over 10 years...