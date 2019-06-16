Fry's Ads 6/16-22

Posted Today, 08:12 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



Price vary (20% off w/ Sun. promo code)

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Ever Oasis

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

Fire Emblem Warriors

Hey! Pikmin

Kirby: Battle Royale

Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn

Luigi's Mansion

Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions

Mario Sports Superstars

Miitopia

Monster Hunter Stories

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido



$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99

New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7



PS4



$24.99

Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



$29.99

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)

Tetris Effect (PSVR)



$45 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $50

$50 Playstation Store Gift Card



$49.99

Kingdom Hearts III



$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$299

PS4 Core 1TB Console



$299.99

Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station

PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console



Switch



$6.99

Snakebyte Ring Grip



$22.99

Hyperkin Tomee Lost Cable Kit



$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

VoltEdge TX30 Game & Go Headset



$49.94

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Edition



$59.99

Super Mario Odyssey: Starter Pack

Yoshi's Crafted World



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



XBox One



$15 (discount if purchased w/ XBox One S Console)

$15 XBox Live Gift Card



$29.99

Forza Horizon 4



$49.99

Kingdom Hearts III



$49.99

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$59

Phantom Black Wireless Controller

Phantom White Wireless Controller



$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$59.99

Black Digital Camo Wireless Controller



$149.99 Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$154.96

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel



$249

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II



$399

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League



PC



$12.99

Teknmotion Nibiru-M1 Optical Gaming Mouse

Teknmotion Nibiru-MK11 Gaming Keyboard and Mouse



$29.99

Patriot Viper V361 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset



$39.99

Gamdias Hermes E1A 3-in-1 Gaming Keyboard, Mouse and Mousepad

Gamdias Poseidon M1 Gaming Keyboard, Mouse and Headset

MSi Vigor GK40 Gaming Keyboard and Clutch GM10 Mouse



$49

Speedlink Omnivi Core Gaming Mouse



$59.99

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse

Roccat Kone Amio Gaming Mouse



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$179.95

Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card



$199.99

Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset



Blu-Ray



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99

Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

The Hurricane Heist (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)

War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)



$17.99

IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu)

Oceans: Our Blue Planet (4K+Blu)



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (4K+Blu)

Mary Poppins Returns (4K+Blu)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (4K+Blu)

