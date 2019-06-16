Fry's Ads 6/16-22

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
Price vary (20% off w/ Sun. promo code)
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Ever Oasis
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Fire Emblem Warriors
Hey! Pikmin
Kirby: Battle Royale
Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn
Luigi's Mansion
Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
Mario Sports Superstars
Miitopia
Monster Hunter Stories
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
PS4
$24.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
$29.99
Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)
Tetris Effect (PSVR)
$45 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $50
$50 Playstation Store Gift Card
$49.99
Kingdom Hearts III
$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 Core 1TB Console
$299.99
Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console
Switch
$6.99
Snakebyte Ring Grip
$22.99
Hyperkin Tomee Lost Cable Kit
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
VoltEdge TX30 Game & Go Headset
$49.94
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Edition
$59.99
Super Mario Odyssey: Starter Pack
Yoshi's Crafted World
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
XBox One
$15 (discount if purchased w/ XBox One S Console)
$15 XBox Live Gift Card
$29.99
Forza Horizon 4
$49.99
Kingdom Hearts III
$49.99
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$59
Phantom Black Wireless Controller
Phantom White Wireless Controller
$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$59.99
Black Digital Camo Wireless Controller
$149.99 Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$154.96
Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel
$249
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II
$399
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League
PC
$12.99
Teknmotion Nibiru-M1 Optical Gaming Mouse
Teknmotion Nibiru-MK11 Gaming Keyboard and Mouse
$29.99
Patriot Viper V361 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset
$39.99
Gamdias Hermes E1A 3-in-1 Gaming Keyboard, Mouse and Mousepad
Gamdias Poseidon M1 Gaming Keyboard, Mouse and Headset
MSi Vigor GK40 Gaming Keyboard and Clutch GM10 Mouse
$49
Speedlink Omnivi Core Gaming Mouse
$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
Roccat Kone Amio Gaming Mouse
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$179.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card
$199.99
Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
Blu-Ray
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
The Hurricane Heist (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)
War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)
$17.99
IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu)
Oceans: Our Blue Planet (4K+Blu)
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (4K+Blu)
Mary Poppins Returns (4K+Blu)
Ralph Breaks the Internet (4K+Blu)
Fry's Ads 6/16-22
