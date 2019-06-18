PS4 or XB1 Bloodstained RotN $33 @ Amazon (FREE Shipping) or Walmart (Store P/U)

Posted 18 June 2019 - 06:08 PM

Yeah, the XB1 controllers are preferable for many people, particularly if you have an Elite. If I didn't have a PS4 Pro vs. an XB1 S, I'd probably get more stuff on XB1 for the control alone. Also, Bloodstained is a good, fun game - particularly if you are fond of Symphony of the Night. Don't expect a radical departure from that (other than the 2.5D graphics), but if that is what you want it is great. I played it quite a bit last night, it came in yesterday from Best Buy.

Its all just down to preference. I love playstation controllers, always have, they just fit my hands perfectly. My xbox just sits there, I havent even turned it on this year because I like ps4 controller better. But I also like I have 0 problems finding people online in games since ps4 is the bigger selling system which translates to more people online, it has way more exclusives on it I really want to play, and even the interface I like better as its simpler.

But yeah its just like sotn down to the fast travel portals, little demon helpers you can have, and so on. There was something about the graphics I didnt care for at the start, but by the time I met zangetsu I didnt even notice whatever it was I didnt like before. I just wish it felt a little faster or fluid though, it feels just a hair sluggish but it doesnt really make me not like it, just a minor quibble.