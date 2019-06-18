Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

An all-new show featuring the gangs post-show thoughts on E3 2019, immediately followed by all the mini-podcasts we recorded in LA.

PS4 / XB1 / Switch Bloodstained RotN $33 @ Amazon (FREE Shipping) or Walmart (Store P/U)

By FatBoyInside, Jun 18 2019 03:19 PM

#1 FatBoyInside   Money costs too much CAGiversary!   2476 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

FatBoyInside

Posted 18 June 2019 - 03:19 PM

PS4/XB1/Switch Bloodstained $32.84 w/ FREE Shipping

 

or

 

Same price @ Walmart for Store Pick-Up  (thx thorbahn3)

 

 

UPDATE 6/20 : PATCH 1.02 HAS A CHEST GLITCH THAT MAY PREVENT GAME PROGRESS.  Be advised.

 

Day One Update will feature Boss Rush and Speedrun modes.  In addition, there will be 13 FREE DLCs down the road. Early reviews are pretty solid overall w/ minor technical glitches  (which hopefully will be smoothed out post-launch).

 


#2 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4207 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted 18 June 2019 - 03:22 PM

You can also just go to Wal-Mart right now and pick it up. https://www.walmart....type=10&veh=aff


#3 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9262 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 18 June 2019 - 03:30 PM

Wish this was the X1 version

#4 JCDogg911   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   350 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

JCDogg911

Posted 18 June 2019 - 03:48 PM

Wish it was xbox one version also

#5 opportunity777   Disco Fever CAGiversary!   5225 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

opportunity777

Posted 18 June 2019 - 04:46 PM

Wish it was xbox one version also

Why? Does it have exclusives or something?


#6 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9262 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 18 June 2019 - 04:49 PM

Why? Does it have exclusives or something?


Some people actually like to just play games on their Xbox One.

#7 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1336 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted 18 June 2019 - 04:50 PM

Still waiting for my backer PS4 key..

#8 gamegirlpocket   hope rides alone CAGiversary!   2376 Posts   Joined 3.4 Years Ago  

gamegirlpocket

Posted 18 June 2019 - 05:02 PM

Some people actually like to just play games on their Xbox One.

Yep, it's my preferred platform for anything that's multi-platform. It's hard to justify paying almost 25% more though.


#9 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4104 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 18 June 2019 - 05:05 PM

Tempted to pick this up for PS4 today, but I have a copy on pre-order at Best Buy for Switch with the steelbook. 


#10 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1862 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted 18 June 2019 - 05:06 PM

Some people actually like to just play games on their Xbox One.

Yeah, the XB1 controllers are preferable for many people, particularly if you have an Elite.  If I didn't have a PS4 Pro vs. an XB1 S, I'd probably get more stuff on XB1 for the control alone.

 

Also, Bloodstained is a good, fun game - particularly if you are fond of Symphony of the Night.  Don't expect a radical departure from that (other than the 2.5D graphics), but if that is what you want it is great.  I played it quite a bit last night, it came in yesterday from Best Buy.


#11 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4104 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 18 June 2019 - 05:16 PM

Yeah, the XB1 controllers are preferable for many people, particularly if you have an Elite.  If I didn't have a PS4 Pro vs. an XB1 S, I'd probably get more stuff on XB1 for the control alone.

 

Also, Bloodstained is a good, fun game - particularly if you are fond of Symphony of the Night.  Don't expect a radical departure from that (other than the 2.5D graphics), but if that is what you want it is great.  I played it quite a bit last night, it came in yesterday from Best Buy.

That's good to hear and exactly what I am looking for out of Bloodstained. 

 

I also wish I had an Xbox One X as I prefer the Xbox One controller (especially the Elite) but I just have a standard Xbox One and a couple of PS4 Pro consoles so I play just about everything on PS4. Not sure if it is the same for the One X or S but the UI on the original Xbox One runs so poorly and I have gotten spoiled by 4K that I don't even want to play anything on it anymore. 


#12 MaximusDM   What is a man!? CAGiversary!   419 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

MaximusDM

Posted 18 June 2019 - 06:01 PM

Can't believe I backed it. I get no steelbook and the games already on sale day 1. And digital codes are coming tomorrow. Last time I back something.


#13 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 18 June 2019 - 06:07 PM

Can't believe I backed it. I get no steelbook and the games already on sale day 1. And digital codes are coming tomorrow. Last time I back something.



Thanks for making the game happen bro

:beer:

#14 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted 18 June 2019 - 06:08 PM

Yeah, the XB1 controllers are preferable for many people, particularly if you have an Elite.  If I didn't have a PS4 Pro vs. an XB1 S, I'd probably get more stuff on XB1 for the control alone.

 

Also, Bloodstained is a good, fun game - particularly if you are fond of Symphony of the Night.  Don't expect a radical departure from that (other than the 2.5D graphics), but if that is what you want it is great.  I played it quite a bit last night, it came in yesterday from Best Buy.

 

 

Its all just down to preference. I love playstation controllers, always have, they just fit my hands perfectly. My xbox just sits there, I havent even turned it on this year because I like ps4 controller better. But I also like I have 0 problems finding people online in games since ps4 is the bigger selling system which translates to more people online, it has way more exclusives on it I really want to play, and even the interface I like better as its simpler.

 

But yeah its just like sotn down to the fast travel portals, little demon helpers you can have, and so on. There was something about the graphics I didnt care for at the start, but by the time I met zangetsu I didnt even notice whatever it was I didnt like before. I just wish it felt a little faster or fluid though, it feels just a hair sluggish but it doesnt really make me not like it, just a minor quibble.


#15 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4104 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 18 June 2019 - 06:27 PM

Can't believe I backed it. I get no steelbook and the games already on sale day 1. And digital codes are coming tomorrow. Last time I back something.

I was real close to backing Bloodstained multiple times, but after seeing this happen with other Kickstarter games I decided not to. 


#16 deadofnight   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   930 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

deadofnight

Posted 18 June 2019 - 06:43 PM

Can't believe I backed it. I get no steelbook and the games already on sale day 1. And digital codes are coming tomorrow. Last time I back something.

This sale price is still more than the backing price to get the game digitally. For backing at $28 I'm getting Ritual of the Night and Curse of the Moon. If you backed at a higher price than that then you weren't that interested in getting the game cheap.


#17 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4104 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 18 June 2019 - 06:47 PM

This sale price is still more than the backing price to get the game digitally. For backing at $28 I'm getting Ritual of the Night and Curse of the Moon. If you backed at a higher price than that then you weren't that interested in getting the game cheap.

Solid deal. I am surprised Ritual of the Night is the same price digital as it is physical, I opted for Switch and have to wait a week and hope the game doesn't run poorly. 


#18 AndrewCounty   Alligator F**khouse CAGiversary!   234 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

AndrewCounty

Posted 18 June 2019 - 07:46 PM

This sale price is still more than the backing price to get the game digitally. For backing at $28 I'm getting Ritual of the Night and Curse of the Moon. If you backed at a higher price than that then you weren't that interested in getting the game cheap.

I'm still glad I backed the game.  You make a great point too.  If you backed the game for more than $28 then you weren't trying to get the best deal possible.  Mine came in the mail yesterday, but I haven't had a chance to open it.  I'm glad most people seem to be pretty happy with the game so far.

 

I think people that backed it are just disappointed because it took so long.  After almost 4 years, a lot of the hype died down, even for me.  Even though it took so long, they were fantastic about constantly updating us every month since the campaign started.

 

Now that the game is on store shelves, hopefully it does well so they can continue making games without requiring a Kickstarter.


#19 MaximusDM   What is a man!? CAGiversary!   419 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

MaximusDM

Posted 18 June 2019 - 10:44 PM

Digital copies aren't a deal because they hold no value.


#20 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22680 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 18 June 2019 - 11:48 PM

Digital copies aren't a deal because they hold no value.

Yes they do, they hold a value of negative whatever you paid for them for the end of time. 

 

As for backing games, after Shenmue III's Epic Store BS, I think I'm done. It seems like some devs are just using KS to bankroll the development and then they bring in a major publisher that makes "major publisher" decisions. 


#21 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   349 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted 19 June 2019 - 12:24 AM

Surprising, but anyway I had already paid for it with Best Buy GCU making it a dollar cheaper. Sucks for anyone else though who paid full price for a game that goes on sale immediately.


#22 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 19 June 2019 - 03:05 AM

Yes they do, they hold a value of negative whatever you paid for them for the end of time. 

 

As for backing games, after Shenmue III's Epic Store BS, I think I'm done. It seems like some devs are just using KS to bankroll the development and then they bring in a major publisher that makes "major publisher" decisions. 

 

I mean, that's all KS is for, bankrolling games with interest free loans from consumers


#23 zebular   OG Gamer CAGiversary!   715 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

zebular

Posted 19 June 2019 - 03:28 AM

Just reminder to fellow kickstarter backers, there are plenty of idiots on ebay willing to pay dumb prices for the exclusive slipcases basically making the whole thing free if you want to part with it.


#24 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted 19 June 2019 - 03:34 AM

Damn man I wish the DLC was on the cart/disc. Got the NSW version from BBY for that sweet sweet metalcase. Feel a little gross to be buying a game at MSRP tbh

#25 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22680 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 19 June 2019 - 03:35 AM

I mean, that's all KS is for, bankrolling games with interest free loans from consumers

True but I guess it's more that, when I do fund something KS, I am bankrolling the dev. What I don't think is right is when said dev starts development, and then brings in a publisher (who was not mentioned in the KS) and said publisher likely has more decision making influence than they should. 

 

I backed a few games that turned out fine, regardless of how bad the development cycle was so I'm hoping, Epic Game Store BS or not, the game is at least what I expect. 


#26 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3412 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted 19 June 2019 - 04:21 AM

True but I guess it's more that, when I do fund something KS, I am bankrolling the dev. What I don't think is right is when said dev starts development, and then brings in a publisher (who was not mentioned in the KS) and said publisher likely has more decision making influence than they should. 

 

I backed a few games that turned out fine, regardless of how bad the development cycle was so I'm hoping, Epic Game Store BS or not, the game is at least what I expect. 

One thing people need to realize, a decent game usually require fund far exceed of what is obtained from kickstarters.  Also, many people misunderstood... kickstarter is not a game preorder, it is an tiny investment to help the game you want to be made have the possibility of being made.  Even if kickstarter goal is met, it can still fail and you get nothing in return.  Afterall, kick-starter is a type of gambling/investment


#27 Chris Dragon  

Chris Dragon

Posted 20 June 2019 - 05:42 PM

Dammit. Go on sale XB1 version!!! 

 

PS4 version back in stock at Amazon.


#28 FatBoyInside   Money costs too much CAGiversary!   2476 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

FatBoyInside

Posted 20 June 2019 - 06:06 PM

ALERT : NEW PATCH 1.02 has a chest glitch that can prevent game progress.  Only solution is starting a brand-new save file if you had applied the most recent patch or simply don't apply the patch at all (which adds Bosh Rush & Speedrun modes, improved visual effects and minor bug fixes).  Bummer...


#29 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3412 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted 22 June 2019 - 05:42 PM

On sale for Xbox too. I am still waiting for amazon to made bloodstained qualify for the day chocobo promo

#30 FatBoyInside   Money costs too much CAGiversary!   2476 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

FatBoyInside

Posted Yesterday, 06:55 PM

Switch version added, as well.  Very tempting...


