Best Buy Flash Sale with $10 Promo Certificate

24 hour flash sale 6/18-6/19
https://www.bestbuy....cat185700050011
For reward members
https://www.bestbuy....cat748300550516
Jump to content
Posted Today, 06:31 AM
24 hour flash sale 6/18-6/19
https://www.bestbuy....cat185700050011
For reward members
https://www.bestbuy....cat748300550516
Posted Today, 06:47 AM
Posted Today, 06:49 AM
Where's the $10 promo certificate?
Edit: See it now, wasn't there when it was live
Posted Today, 06:51 AM
Posted Today, 06:59 AM
anything good?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
I might bite on the $300 128gb iPad.
Posted Today, 06:59 AM
anything good? meh nothing to see here
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Posted Today, 07:01 AM
anything good?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Just click the link. There's only 15 listings to look at.
Sent from my desktop using a regular old keyboard
Posted Today, 07:03 AM
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Posted Today, 07:28 AM
Oops. Ordered a MicroSD card (256GB) from Amazon a few days ago. It was snapped in half though, so I requested a return and replacement. I guess now I'll just cancel the replacement order and get my money back. $39.99 for the same card at Best Buy, AND I get a $10 certificate? AND the chances of getting a fake card are much lower? Seems like a no brainer.