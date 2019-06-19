Jump to content

Best Buy Flash Sale with $10 Promo Certificate

By Electroplasm, Today, 06:31 AM

Electroplasm

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

24 hour flash sale 6/18-6/19

 

https://www.bestbuy....cat185700050011

 

For reward members

 

https://www.bestbuy....cat748300550516


Royal High Knight

Posted Today, 06:47 AM

There's nothing gaming related besides picking up some memory for your Switch and some gaming desktops. Thanks OP but nothing to see here for me.

The Dead Texan

Posted Today, 06:49 AM

Where's the $10 promo certificate? 

 

Edit: See it now, wasn't there when it was live


b3mike

Posted Today, 06:51 AM

anything good?


The Dead Texan

Posted Today, 06:59 AM

anything good?


I might bite on the $300 128gb iPad. 


b3mike

Posted Today, 06:59 AM

anything good? meh nothing to see here


Navigator2001Plus

Posted Today, 07:01 AM

anything good?


Just click the link. There's only 15 listings to look at.

 

 

Sent from my desktop using a regular old keyboard


Rick Astley

Posted Today, 07:03 AM

smokeyjoey8

Posted Today, 07:28 AM

Oops. Ordered a MicroSD card (256GB) from Amazon a few days ago. It was snapped in half though, so I requested a return and replacement. I guess now I'll just cancel the replacement order and get my money back. $39.99 for the same card at Best Buy, AND I get a $10 certificate? AND the chances of getting a fake card are much lower? Seems like a no brainer.


