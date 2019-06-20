Jump to content

eBay 10% off accross site -Good till June 30

By Estuche, Yesterday, 09:27 PM

#1 Estuche   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   44 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Estuche

Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM

Link:

https://pages.ebay.c...P10OFFJUNE.html


#2 Renzler   Dude CAGiversary!   1603 Posts   Joined 1.0 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM

Is this for international only? Seems so

#3 BossKey_Fox   Better Than You CAGiversary!   20915 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

BossKey_Fox

Posted Yesterday, 09:33 PM

List of selected countries:

#4 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2813 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM

Only eBay members with registered and shipping address in selected countries can receive the discount under the coupon.

List of selected countries:
Afghanistan, Albania, Andorra, Angola, Armenia, Benin, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cote d Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Hungary, Iceland, Jersey, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lesotho, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Mozambique, Namibia, New Caledonia, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Portugal, Réunion, Romania, Rwanda, San Marino, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Svalbard, Swaziland, Sweden, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Western Sahara, Zambia, Zimbabwe

#5 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2583 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted Yesterday, 10:04 PM

Only eBay members with registered and shipping address in selected countries can receive the discount under the coupon.

List of selected countries:
In other words, not most of us.

#6 xtreme_Zr2   Mr. Sonny Crockett CAGiversary!   1033 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

xtreme_Zr2

Posted Yesterday, 10:04 PM

Literally shipping kills it?

#7 dennisb407   Brickseek DN CAGiversary!   5782 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted Yesterday, 10:13 PM

I can finally get those pressure cookers delivered to my cave in Afghanistan


#8 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2908 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Yesterday, 10:28 PM

They always exclude us in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea 😤
