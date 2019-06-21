Jump to content

CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

An all-new show featuring the gangs post-show thoughts on E3 2019, immediately followed by all the mini-podcasts we recorded in LA.

- - - - -

PSN Flash Sale begins 6/21 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT, Ends 6/24

By FriskyTanuki, Today, 01:20 AM

FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 01:20 AM

https://blog.us.play...10-at-ps-store/

 

I probably won't get a full list written up, so just check out the full list in the post above. Have a good weekend.


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 01:46 AM

Thx Frisky!!

Count Van Ghoul  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Today, 01:49 AM

Thanks for the heads up! That Shadow of the Tomb Raider price tho...

HyperG

HyperG

Posted Today, 02:41 AM

Any cheap recommendations for my already huge backlog that stays backlogged by hours of getting destroyed by sweaty soccer players in Fortnite?


josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Today, 03:06 AM

Thanks, Frisky.  If these people can't read the price list from the link that you posted, they're just lazy.


Chimeratwin  

Chimeratwin

Posted Today, 03:49 AM

Thanks OP. I'll finally get my hands on Arizona Sunshine and Torn for PSVR


AEJustin1  

AEJustin1

Posted Today, 03:55 AM

Thanks for the heads up! That Shadow of the Tomb Raider price tho...

I don’t see shadow on the list, only rise, unless I overlooked it.


Count Van Ghoul  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Today, 04:03 AM

I don’t see shadow on the list, only rise, unless I overlooked it.


Whoops, I'm an idiot. I thought it was Shadow, wishful thinking I guess.

AEJustin1  

AEJustin1

Posted Today, 04:17 AM

Lol I got all excited, I just got a pro and a 4k tv so I was like yessssss been wanting that lol. Oh well maybe next time


