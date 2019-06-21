FINAL HOURS - 4 Switch games x $100 USD - 15% Off PM Studios Physical Nintendo Switch Titles. Bundles Get 15% Off & FREE SHIPPING STACK!
Posted 21 June 2019 - 02:46 AM
Posted 21 June 2019 - 12:42 PM
Nice!
If I weren't really trying not to re-buy games I'd be in for some of these. I already have MSC digital, though, and Deemo on the PSVita.
MSC is... ok. It's clear that it's FFTactics inspired, but it feels sluggish to me, and I've had some frustrations with getting into the game.
Deemo is just fun. I love the way they implemented the rhythm mechanic, and I love the music that I've heard so far.
Posted 21 June 2019 - 05:43 PM
15% off PM Studios Nintendo Switch physical titles.The two bundles on the site have FREE SHIPPING as well but must go through until you are able to click your shipping option. The 15% off stacks automatically with the FREE SHIPPING ON EVERYTHING.Buying a bundle with the additional Code gives you extra discount.MUSYNX - $25.49Mercenaries Sage Chronicles - $25.49Deemo - $33.99OPUS Collection - $33.99Cytus Alpha LIMITED EDITION - $42.49Use code: PMLaunch
Pretty decent sale for those that don't have Best Buy GCU anymore and are interested in those titles. Thanks for posting!
Posted 22 June 2019 - 08:42 PM
Nice!
Deemo is really awesome, had to buy it on Vita too
Posted 23 June 2019 - 03:22 PM
Posted 26 June 2019 - 07:42 PM
Kinda sucks that Cytus is sold out, and not part of a bundle option.
Seems there's stock now
Posted Today, 06:06 PM
The sale ends today, just 24 hours left.
