Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #595: Fun Enough!

CAGcast #595: Fun Enough!

The gang talks My Friend Pedro, Samurai Shodown, surprise mechanics, Monster Jam: Steel Titans, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

FINAL HOURS - 4 Switch games x $100 USD - 15% Off PM Studios Physical Nintendo Switch Titles. Bundles Get 15% Off & FREE SHIPPING STACK!

By Glas, Jun 21 2019 02:46 AM
nintendo switch musynx deemo cytus cytus alpha mercenaries saga chronicles opus collectiono

#1 Glas   Rhythm Game Maniac CAGiversary!   275 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

Glas

Posted 21 June 2019 - 02:46 AM

15% off PM Studios Nintendo Switch physical titles.
 
The two bundles on the site have FREE SHIPPING on the US as well but must go through until you are able to click your shipping option. The 15% off stacks automatically with the FREE SHIPPING ON EVERYTHING.
 
Buying a bundle with the additional Code gives you extra discount.
 
MUSYNX - $25.49
Mercenaries Sage Chronicles - $25.49
Deemo - $33.99
OPUS Collection - $33.99
Cytus Alpha LIMITED EDITION - $42.49
 
Use code: PMLaunch

#2 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   527 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 21 June 2019 - 12:42 PM

Nice!

 

If I weren't really trying not to re-buy games I'd be in for some of these.  I already have MSC digital, though, and Deemo on the PSVita.

MSC is... ok.  It's clear that it's FFTactics inspired, but it feels sluggish to me, and I've had some frustrations with getting into the game.

 

Deemo is just fun.  I love the way they implemented the rhythm mechanic, and I love the music that I've heard so far.


#3 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12393 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 21 June 2019 - 05:43 PM

 

15% off PM Studios Nintendo Switch physical titles.
 
The two bundles on the site have FREE SHIPPING as well but must go through until you are able to click your shipping option. The 15% off stacks automatically with the FREE SHIPPING ON EVERYTHING.
 
Buying a bundle with the additional Code gives you extra discount.
 
MUSYNX - $25.49
Mercenaries Sage Chronicles - $25.49
Deemo - $33.99
OPUS Collection - $33.99
Cytus Alpha LIMITED EDITION - $42.49
 
Use code: PMLaunch

 

Pretty decent sale for those that don't have Best Buy GCU anymore and are interested in those titles.  Thanks for posting!


#4 Glas   Rhythm Game Maniac CAGiversary!   275 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

Glas

Posted 22 June 2019 - 08:42 PM

Nice!

 

If I weren't really trying not to re-buy games I'd be in for some of these.  I already have MSC digital, though, and Deemo on the PSVita.

MSC is... ok.  It's clear that it's FFTactics inspired, but it feels sluggish to me, and I've had some frustrations with getting into the game.

 

Deemo is just fun.  I love the way they implemented the rhythm mechanic, and I love the music that I've heard so far.

Deemo is really awesome, had to buy it on Vita too


#5 GreyFox787   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   821 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

GreyFox787

Posted 23 June 2019 - 03:22 PM

Kinda sucks that Cytus is sold out, and not part of a bundle option.

#6 Glas   Rhythm Game Maniac CAGiversary!   275 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

Glas

Posted 26 June 2019 - 07:42 PM

Kinda sucks that Cytus is sold out, and not part of a bundle option.

Seems there's stock now


#7 Glas   Rhythm Game Maniac CAGiversary!   275 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

Glas

Posted Today, 06:06 PM

The sale ends today, just 24 hours left.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: nintendo switch, musynx, deemo, cytus, cytus alpha, mercenaries saga chronicles, opus collectiono

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy