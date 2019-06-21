$50 eShop card for $41.99. get it while it lasts
$50 Nintendo eShop Credit for $41.99 - MassGenie
By TheLegendofTyler, Yesterday, 11:05 PM
Thanks OP
Didn’t do this last time but bought it this time. Does the code get shipped after the deal ends?
Didn’t do this last time but bought it this time. Does the code get shipped after the deal ends?
From the listing:
How to locate your digital code: After the Power Deal ends, your digital code will be in the tracking ID located under your order history and via email under digital code.