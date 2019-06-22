Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

An all-new show featuring the gangs post-show thoughts on E3 2019, immediately followed by all the mini-podcasts we recorded in LA.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PlayStation Plus 12 months $35.99 - MassGenie

By TheLegendofTyler, Today, 01:16 AM

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2820 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

https://www.massgeni...527d5fb921c243a

#2 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 04:31 AM

Reliable?

#3 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2820 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 04:39 AM

I've used them in the past and never had any issues, here's some reviews on trustpilot

https://www.trustpil...w.massgenie.com

#4 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1862 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted Today, 05:49 AM

Reliable?

It might take a couple days to be delivered depending on the seller.  I got one a little while back and the seller said they had "stock issues", but they sorted it out after a few days from when I ordered and it went through just fine.  Just be aware that for the most part, MassGenie just offloads most of the support to the vendor on delivery problems and their response wasn't much help.  I'm not sure how helpful they would be for a malicious vendor, so be sure to use a credit card with good customer protection (like Amex) in case things go sideways (especially since they require you to put that card on file and there is no way to directly remove it) - a chargeback would get their attention real fast.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy