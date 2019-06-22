PlayStation Plus 12 months $35.99 - MassGenie

Posted Today, 05:49 AM

Reliable?

It might take a couple days to be delivered depending on the seller. I got one a little while back and the seller said they had "stock issues", but they sorted it out after a few days from when I ordered and it went through just fine. Just be aware that for the most part, MassGenie just offloads most of the support to the vendor on delivery problems and their response wasn't much help. I'm not sure how helpful they would be for a malicious vendor, so be sure to use a credit card with good customer protection (like Amex) in case things go sideways (especially since they require you to put that card on file and there is no way to directly remove it) - a chargeback would get their attention real fast.