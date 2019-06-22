Lowest price I’ve seen for the game. Been wanting to try so ....
https://www.walmart....14322/718526977
Tennis World Tour ,Xbox, $14.90 Walmart.com
By mrclutch, Yesterday, 09:14 PM
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4228 Posts Joined 8.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:14 PM
- p0rn0saur likes this
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1841 Posts Joined 13.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:57 PM
$14.89 too much. It's a broken, unfinished game and the publisher BigBen Interactive just released the Roland Garros edition for full price. It's the same broken game, just slightly more polished.
#3
Posted Today, 02:39 AM
$5.98 at target clearance. Ymmv tho