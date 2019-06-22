Jump to content

Tennis World Tour ,Xbox, $14.90 Walmart.com

By mrclutch, Yesterday, 09:14 PM

#1 mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 09:14 PM

Lowest price I’ve seen for the game. Been wanting to try so ....

https://www.walmart....14322/718526977

#2 Rodster  

Rodster

Posted Yesterday, 09:57 PM

$14.89 too much. It's a broken, unfinished game and the publisher BigBen Interactive just released the Roland Garros edition for full price. It's the same broken game, just slightly more polished.


#3 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted Today, 02:39 AM

$5.98 at target clearance. Ymmv tho
