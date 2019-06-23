Jump to content

CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

An all-new show featuring the gangs post-show thoughts on E3 2019, immediately followed by all the mini-podcasts we recorded in LA.

- - - - -

Fry's Ads 6/23-29

By fidodido, Today, 07:51 AM

fidodido  

fidodido

Posted Today, 07:51 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$19.99
Super Mario Maker

$79.99
Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2

$99.99
Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition

PS4 :ps4:

$16.99
Bloodborne
Detroit: Become Human
Driveclub
God of War III: Remastered
Gran Turismo Sport
Infamous: Second Son
Killzone: Shadow Fall
Knack II
The Last of Us: Remastered
Little Big Planet 3
Ratchet & Clank
Ratchet & Clank (Playstation Hits)
Shadow of the Colossus
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

$59.99
Firewall: Zero Hour (PSVR)

$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset

$99.99
Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition

$299.99
Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console

Switch :switch:

$3.99
Hyperkin Racing Wheel

$56.99
Pro Controller

$59.99
Super Mario Maker 2 (Avail. Fri.)

$99.99
Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition

XBox One :xb1:

$12.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

$21.97
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller[/COLOR]

$34.88
Tom Clancy's The Division 2

$38.34
Resident Evil 2

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99
Xbox Game Pass: 6 Month Subscription

$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset

$87.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight Gaming Headset: U.S. Aire Force Edition

$99.99
Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition

$129
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller

$299
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II

$299.99
Astro A50 Wireless Headset w/ Base Station

$399
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76

PC :pc:

$87.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight Gaming Headset: U.S. Aire Force Edition

$99.99
Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition

$119.99
MSi Immerse GH70 Gaming Headset

$129
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller

$299.99
Astro A50 Wireless Headset w/ Base Station

Miscellaneous

$15.99
Hyperkin 4-Port Controller Adapter for Gamecube

$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $52.99
Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$2
That 70s Show: Season 1
That 70s Show: Season 2

$4
Heroes: Season 3
House M.D.: Season 6
House M.D.: Season 7
The Office: Season 5

$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
2 Fast 2 Furious (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
The Purge: Election Year (4K+Blu)

$17.99? (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)
Widows (4K+Blu)

$20.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (4K+Blu)
Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu)
The Hitman's Bodyguard (4K+Blu)
Night School (4K+Blu)

$47.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Jurassic Park: 25th Anniversary Collection (4K+Blu)

DVDs :dvd:

$11.99
No Game No Life Zero
Samurai Jam
Space Brothers
Vampire Hunter D

$19.99
Coach: The Complete Series
Married With Children: The Complete Series
 


