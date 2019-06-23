Fry's Ads 6/23-29

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$19.99
Super Mario Maker
$79.99
Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
$99.99
Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition
PS4
$16.99
Bloodborne
Detroit: Become Human
Driveclub
God of War III: Remastered
Gran Turismo Sport
Infamous: Second Son
Killzone: Shadow Fall
Knack II
The Last of Us: Remastered
Little Big Planet 3
Ratchet & Clank
Ratchet & Clank (Playstation Hits)
Shadow of the Colossus
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
$59.99
Firewall: Zero Hour (PSVR)
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$99.99
Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition
$299.99
Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console
Switch
$3.99
Hyperkin Racing Wheel
$56.99
Pro Controller
$59.99
Super Mario Maker 2 (Avail. Fri.)
$99.99
Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition
XBox One
$12.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
$21.97
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller[/COLOR]
$34.88
Tom Clancy's The Division 2
$38.34
Resident Evil 2
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99
Xbox Game Pass: 6 Month Subscription
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$87.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight Gaming Headset: U.S. Aire Force Edition
$99.99
Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition
$129
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$299
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II
$299.99
Astro A50 Wireless Headset w/ Base Station
$399
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76
PC
$87.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight Gaming Headset: U.S. Aire Force Edition
$99.99
Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition
$119.99
MSi Immerse GH70 Gaming Headset
$129
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$299.99
Astro A50 Wireless Headset w/ Base Station
Miscellaneous
$15.99
Hyperkin 4-Port Controller Adapter for Gamecube
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $52.99
Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console
Blu-Ray
$2
That 70s Show: Season 1
That 70s Show: Season 2
$4
Heroes: Season 3
House M.D.: Season 6
House M.D.: Season 7
The Office: Season 5
$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
2 Fast 2 Furious (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
The Purge: Election Year (4K+Blu)
$17.99? (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)
Widows (4K+Blu)
$20.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (4K+Blu)
Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu)
The Hitman's Bodyguard (4K+Blu)
Night School (4K+Blu)
$47.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Jurassic Park: 25th Anniversary Collection (4K+Blu)
DVDs
$11.99
No Game No Life Zero
Samurai Jam
Space Brothers
Vampire Hunter D
$19.99
Coach: The Complete Series
Married With Children: The Complete Series
Fry's Ads 6/23-29
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4951 Posts Joined 15.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:51 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.