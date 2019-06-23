Fry's Ads 6/23-29

Posted Today, 07:51 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$19.99

Super Mario Maker



$79.99

Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2



$99.99

Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition



PS4



$16.99

Bloodborne

Detroit: Become Human

Driveclub

God of War III: Remastered

Gran Turismo Sport

Infamous: Second Son

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Knack II

The Last of Us: Remastered

Little Big Planet 3

Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank (Playstation Hits)

Shadow of the Colossus

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy



$59.99

Firewall: Zero Hour (PSVR)



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$99.99

Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition



$299.99

Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station

PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console



Switch



$3.99

Hyperkin Racing Wheel



$56.99

Pro Controller



$59.99

Super Mario Maker 2 (Avail. Fri.)



$99.99

Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition



XBox One



$12.99

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition



$21.97

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller[/COLOR]



$34.88

Tom Clancy's The Division 2



$38.34

Resident Evil 2



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99

Xbox Game Pass: 6 Month Subscription



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$87.99

Thrustmaster T.Flight Gaming Headset: U.S. Aire Force Edition



$99.99

Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition



$129

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$299

XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II



$299.99

Astro A50 Wireless Headset w/ Base Station



$399

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76



PC



$87.99

Thrustmaster T.Flight Gaming Headset: U.S. Aire Force Edition



$99.99

Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition



$119.99

MSi Immerse GH70 Gaming Headset



$129

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$299.99

Astro A50 Wireless Headset w/ Base Station



Miscellaneous



$15.99

Hyperkin 4-Port Controller Adapter for Gamecube



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $52.99

Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console



Blu-Ray



$2

That 70s Show: Season 1

That 70s Show: Season 2



$4

Heroes: Season 3

House M.D.: Season 6

House M.D.: Season 7

The Office: Season 5



$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99

2 Fast 2 Furious (4K+Blu)

Minions (4K+Blu)

The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)

The Purge: Election Year (4K+Blu)



$17.99? (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)

Widows (4K+Blu)



$20.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (4K+Blu)

Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu)

The Hitman's Bodyguard (4K+Blu)

Night School (4K+Blu)



$47.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

Jurassic Park: 25th Anniversary Collection (4K+Blu)



DVDs



$11.99

No Game No Life Zero

Samurai Jam

Space Brothers

Vampire Hunter D



$19.99

Coach: The Complete Series

Married With Children: The Complete Series

