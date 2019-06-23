Target Cartwheel Deals June 23rd - June 29th: 35% Off Sony PlayStation Classic Edition

35% Off Sony PlayStation Classic Edition (Expires July 13th)
20% Off Xbox One S Bundle (Looks like the Division 2 version) (Expires June 29th)
20% Off Xbox One Enhanced Controller Nebula Wired Controller (Expires June 29th)
10% Off Xbox One X Bundle (Looks like the Division 2 version) (Expires June 29th)
By Zantra, Today, 08:01 AM
Posted Today, 08:01 AM
Posted Today, 03:12 PM
Does it have to be the Division 2 Xbox One S/X bundle or can it be any Xbox One S or X in-store?
How much is the PlayStation Classic in-store, is it also $39.99 just like Target's website?