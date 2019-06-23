Jump to content

CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

An all-new show featuring the gangs post-show thoughts on E3 2019, immediately followed by all the mini-podcasts we recorded in LA.

Target Cartwheel Deals June 23rd - June 29th: 35% Off Sony PlayStation Classic Edition

By Zantra, Today, 08:01 AM

Zantra

Posted Today, 08:01 AM

35% Off Sony PlayStation Classic Edition (Expires July 13th)

20% Off Xbox One S Bundle (Looks like the Division 2 version) (Expires June 29th)

20% Off Xbox One Enhanced Controller Nebula Wired Controller (Expires June 29th)

10% Off Xbox One X Bundle (Looks like the Division 2 version) (Expires June 29th)

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 03:12 PM

Does it have to be the Division 2 Xbox One S/X bundle or can it be any Xbox One S or X in-store? 

How much is the PlayStation Classic in-store, is it also $39.99 just like Target's website?


