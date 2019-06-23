Jump to content

Darksiders 3, $19.99 “New”, Xbox & PS4 GameStop

By mrclutch, Today, 12:47 PM

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 12:47 PM

Used is also on sale for $18.99 before PUR.

Xbox 1
https://www.gamestop...ders-iii/148318

PS4
https://www.gamestop...ders-iii/148322

elitewillie  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 12:56 PM

Currently playing this game and I love it. So damn good.

Mustainium  

Mustainium

Posted Today, 01:22 PM

Not a bad price, but I feel this will end up on Game Pass shortly


M-10  

M-10

Posted Today, 01:52 PM

Not a bad price, but I feel this will end up on Game Pass shortly

I hope so. I cannot see paying more than $10 for this one, so free on GP would be ideal.


pun123  

pun123

Posted Today, 01:56 PM

Can you use the new GS $5 coupon with this?


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 02:11 PM

Can you use the new GS $5 coupon with this?

pretty sure you can.

dnl2ba  

dnl2ba

Posted Today, 02:48 PM

Amazon is price matching it, but so far only on PS4.
https://www.amazon.c...4/dp/B071RMFRFH

Kaiser499  

Kaiser499

Posted Today, 03:30 PM

They'll probably be a complete edition at the end of this year or sometime next year.


DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 04:12 PM

I read that initially as "Darkstalkers" 3, and was very confused for a second.

CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 04:45 PM

Not a bad price, but I feel this will end up on Game Pass shortly

That’s what I’m waiting for.
