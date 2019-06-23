Darksiders 3, $19.99 “New”, Xbox & PS4 GameStop
Posted Today, 12:47 PM
Xbox 1
https://www.gamestop...ders-iii/148318
PS4
https://www.gamestop...ders-iii/148322
Posted Today, 12:56 PM
Posted Today, 01:22 PM
Not a bad price, but I feel this will end up on Game Pass shortly
Posted Today, 01:52 PM
I hope so. I cannot see paying more than $10 for this one, so free on GP would be ideal.
Posted Today, 01:56 PM
Can you use the new GS $5 coupon with this?
Posted Today, 02:11 PM
pretty sure you can.
Posted Today, 02:48 PM
https://www.amazon.c...4/dp/B071RMFRFH
Posted Today, 03:30 PM
They'll probably be a complete edition at the end of this year or sometime next year.
Posted Today, 04:12 PM
Posted Today, 04:45 PM
That’s what I’m waiting for.
Not a bad price, but I feel this will end up on Game Pass shortly