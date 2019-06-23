Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

An all-new show featuring the gangs post-show thoughts on E3 2019, immediately followed by all the mini-podcasts we recorded in LA.

Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith DLC Free 'til July 8th ($14.99 value)

By DannyEndurance, Today, 03:31 PM

DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 03:31 PM

For those who claimed The Handsome Collection with Plus last month, you might as well grab this too if you haven't already. 

 

This DLC apparently sets the stage for Borderlands 3...

 

https://store.playst...id=em-st-205887


gr8asianman  

gr8asianman

Posted Today, 05:38 PM

Thanks op


Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 05:56 PM

Link for X-Heads:

 

https://www.microsof...ry/c3txt0s04b2v


