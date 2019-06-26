Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

An all-new show featuring the gangs post-show thoughts on E3 2019, immediately followed by all the mini-podcasts we recorded in LA.

The Witcher Enhanced Edition FREE on GOG

By IDreamcasterI, Yesterday, 07:35 PM

#1 IDreamcasterI  

IDreamcasterI

Posted Yesterday, 07:35 PM

https://www.gog.com/...t-welcome-bonus

 

You have to download a card game but you will eventually get to a checkout where the total will be $0.00.


#2 opportunity777   Disco Fever CAGiversary!   5231 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

opportunity777

Posted Yesterday, 08:37 PM

https://www.cheapass...g-deals-thread/


#3 Shiftygism   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   494 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Shiftygism

Posted Yesterday, 09:37 PM

Thanks, OP!


#4 sulkyselkie  

sulkyselkie

Posted Today, 03:23 AM

Thanks for posting this!


#5 MOJBK  

MOJBK

Posted Today, 03:54 AM

Honestly, I never check the Mega Threads on this site. Wading through the dumb @ss comments to actually find out what deals are going on is mind numbing. I don't mind single posts like this if it's a good enough deal. 


#6 CritcalJ   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   71 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

CritcalJ

Posted Today, 04:22 AM

I support single threads on good deals. It is hard to wade through some threads.
