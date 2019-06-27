Best Buy: Insignia Wireless Controller ($10) and Controller Extension Cable 2pk ($5) for NES/SNES Classic.
Anyone here still play their NES/SNES Classic?
Posted Today, 04:28 AM
Posted Today, 04:43 AM
Does anyone here have any first hand experience with the wireless controller? Thinking of picking it up over the controller extensions.
Posted Today, 06:00 AM
Thanks, picked up the cables. I still haven't modded my SNES Classic yet (for shame lol!), but I'll be more motivated to do so with these controller extenders.