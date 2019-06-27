Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

CAGcast #594: E3 2019 Super Show!

An all-new show featuring the gangs post-show thoughts on E3 2019, immediately followed by all the mini-podcasts we recorded in LA.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy: Insignia Wireless Controller ($10) and Controller Extension Cable 2pk ($5) for NES/SNES Classic

By stryker, Today, 04:28 AM

#1 stryker   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   490 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

stryker

Posted Today, 04:28 AM

Best Buy: Insignia Wireless Controller ($10) and Controller Extension Cable 2pk ($5) for NES/SNES Classic.

 

Anyone here still play their NES/SNES Classic?


#2 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12378 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 04:43 AM

Does anyone here have any first hand experience with the wireless controller?  Thinking of picking it up over the controller extensions.


#3 Chocoburger   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   424 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

Chocoburger

Posted Today, 06:00 AM

Thanks, picked up the cables. I still haven't modded my SNES Classic yet (for shame lol!), but I'll be more motivated to do so with these controller extenders.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy