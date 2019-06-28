Mario Maker 2 49.94 at Walmart

Posted Today, 05:41 AM

I’m really having a hard time deciding if I want to pull the trigger on this or not. This is a great discount, I love Mario, and I’ve heard the original Super Mario Maker was great but idk...just not sure if the single player content will be that much better than just focusing on my current Mario backlog (I still have Mario vs Rabbids & NSMBUD at about 50% completion each) or how entertaining the building aspect will be (and for how long). Can anybody with experience on SMM1 sell me on this?

So I don't like building games at all. Minecraft does nothing for me and dragon quest builders isn't my cup. But I LOVED Mario Maker. The tools to build are super easy and it's fun to bring some ideas to life in Mario. I pre ordered the digital version and have played for the last 90 minutes and it is very similar to the first but with lots of new things that make it feel fresh. I haven't jumped into the story mode but it looks fun. And if you don't like building there's an endless stream of levels to play online. It's really a no brainier if you are a fan of Mario at all. When I got the first one I didn't think I would build anything, but after messing around with it I fell in love and I started challenging friends and family to complete some of my levels. Can't wait to play more of Mario maker 2