Mario Maker 2 49.94 at Walmart
would be amazing if GS was running a cash same as credit promo right now
Can anybody with experience on SMM1 sell me on this?
If only there were reviews published online for all to read.
I’m really having a hard time deciding if I want to pull the trigger on this or not. This is a great discount, I love Mario, and I’ve heard the original Super Mario Maker was great but idk...just not sure if the single player content will be that much better than just focusing on my current Mario backlog (I still have Mario vs Rabbids & NSMBUD at about 50% completion each) or how entertaining the building aspect will be (and for how long). Can anybody with experience on SMM1 sell me on this?
So I don't like building games at all. Minecraft does nothing for me and dragon quest builders isn't my cup. But I LOVED Mario Maker. The tools to build are super easy and it's fun to bring some ideas to life in Mario. I pre ordered the digital version and have played for the last 90 minutes and it is very similar to the first but with lots of new things that make it feel fresh. I haven't jumped into the story mode but it looks fun. And if you don't like building there's an endless stream of levels to play online. It's really a no brainier if you are a fan of Mario at all. When I got the first one I didn't think I would build anything, but after messing around with it I fell in love and I started challenging friends and family to complete some of my levels. Can't wait to play more of Mario maker 2
Oh man, you just annihilated me. Just...I mean, wow! No coming back from that. Your parents are proud, I’m sure.
You might as well delete your account bro.
More on topic - the appeal to me is playing all the ridiculous levels. Not so much the building.
58336173181__640B3B61-83A6-4B85-926E-E0B1EEA12AC6.JPGShelf tag went up early
Online reflects as 59.99
Can anyone else confirm that their local Walmart has it at 49.94?
https://brickseek.co.../?sku=367896025
Everywhere around me is showing it as $49.94
Is Brickseek showing as having stock for anyone? The nearest 14 Wal-Marts it listed for me all show out of stock. Is it just not updating? The link on their website for SMM2 appears to be dead as well. Did it really sell out that fast?
That is usually placed for new releases online. It just hasnt updated. I just got one from my local store.
Phew, thanks. I was getting worried because Target had delisted their base version (sans NSO) of SMM2 completely. I thought it seemed largely impossible that it sold out in 30 minutes.
Though it caused me to visit CAG, where I found out it's $10 cheaper at Wal-Mart, so it all worked out in the end!
Come on Best Buy price match!!
Phew, thanks. I was getting worried because Target had delisted their base version (sans NSO) of SMM2 completely. I thought it seemed largely impossible that it sold out in 30 minutes.
Though it caused me to visit CAG, where I found out it's $10 cheaper at Wal-Mart, so it all worked out in the end!
Speaking of Target, I don't know if it's going this way for everything here on out but I went there to get Mario Maker and the lunch box expecting to return the lunch box to get the pro rated discount off the game. Except the game rang in at $59.99 like normal and the lunch box rang in for $.01. When I looked at the receipt, the game was discounted to $59.98 and the lunch box was one penny, meaning it only returns for one penny. Good news for anyone that just wanted the lunch box (you can return the game for $59.98) but crappy if this is how they're going to handle the bogo game promos from now on.