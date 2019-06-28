Jump to content

CAGcast #595: Fun Enough!

CAGcast #595: Fun Enough!

The gang talks My Friend Pedro, Samurai Shodown, surprise mechanics, Monster Jam: Steel Titans, and oh so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

FFVII Remake PS4 SE preorder $41.99 / deluxe $55.99 @ amz

By gospelman, Today, 01:18 AM

gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Today, 01:18 AM

https://smile.amazon...mes&sr=1-2&th=1

 

apply the green coupon on the item page which is good for a surprising $18 off.  

 

edit: there's now a $24 coupon on the deluxe edition as well
https://smile.amazon...mes&sr=1-2&th=1


Tardcore  

Tardcore

Posted Today, 01:23 AM

Excellent find!


gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Today, 01:25 AM

I doubt the coupon lasts long so get those orders in.

 

I'm less than thrilled with the episodic structure but it looks like I'll be getting this at launch.


Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 01:27 AM

Doesn’t work on deluxe

Tardcore  

Tardcore

Posted Today, 01:28 AM

Doesn’t work on deluxe

Yeah, Standard Edition only.


sorabora  

sorabora

Posted Today, 01:34 AM

It's on other games as well.  Sekiro PS4 is

 

Current Price: $47.40

Your Coupon Savings: -$14.16
Total before tax: $33.24
Estimated tax to be collected: $2.99
Order total: $36.23

 

What is going on?


ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 01:42 AM

Sekiro link https://www.amazon.c...way&sr=8-1&th=1


Nelson2011  

Nelson2011

Posted Today, 01:44 AM

Eh why not lol

 

Order Summary
Item(s) Subtotal: $59.99
Shipping & Handling: $0.00
Your Coupon Savings: -$18.00
Discover Promo: -$10.00
Total before tax: $31.99
Estimated tax to be collected: $2.64
Rewards Points: -$0.01
Grand Total: $34.62


sorabora  

sorabora

Posted Today, 01:47 AM

 

DMC 5 https://www.amazon.c...U_FdxfDbCRPFQXH


nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 01:54 AM

Thanks for posting. Going to cancel my BB order now that didn't have GCU.


ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 01:57 AM

$27.99 Resident Evil 2 https://www.amazon.c...07DJW779T/?th=1

$34.64 Mortal Kombat 11 https://www.amazon.c...07L6KD1K3/?th=1

$17.49 Shadow of the Tomb Raider https://www.amazon.c...uct/B07CP99SBT/


Renzler  

Renzler

Posted Today, 01:57 AM

Target 30% off deal price matching for games that Target is not including in their deal, nice.

gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Today, 01:58 AM

Shadowbringers has a $12 off as well but it's only for the physical PS4 version.  I would buy if it was for pc  :cry:


BobbyTastic  

BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 02:05 AM

Shadowbringers has a $12 off as well but it's only for the physical PS4 version. I would buy if it was for pc :cry:

Damn, I bought two copies already. I'd be pissed if I hadn't gotten in on the $20 glitch months ago.

LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 02:16 AM

Man I barely got to the original like a year ago. So after I get around to Crisis Core, Dirge of Cerberus, and Advent Children, they'll probably be remaking this version. Then I just gotta wait for that to be included with PlayStation's version of game pass, then I'll play it.

TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 02:28 AM

Got final Fantasy, not see anything else that wasn't already mentioned here. Awesome price, thanks OP

gamegirlpocket  

gamegirlpocket

Posted Today, 02:32 AM

Yeah, this is way too good to pass up, even though I'd rather get it on Xbox, assuming it's a timed exclusive. Ordered.


Xellos2099  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 02:33 AM

Shadowbringers has a $12 off as well but it's only for the physical PS4 version.  I would buy if it was for pc  :cry:

Come on we should be doing the pre-load already


DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 03:01 AM

God Eater 3 for switch is at $50. No coupon, but still.

axemtitanium  

axemtitanium

Posted Today, 04:00 AM

Target 30% off deal price matching for games that Target is not including in their deal, nice.

Has anyone been able to get the Target deal to work? It says that it applies to Order pickup only, but currently option is unavailable.


ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 04:37 AM

Has anyone been able to get the Target deal to work? It says that it applies to Order pickup only, but currently option is unavailable.

as far as i can tell, you cant schedule store pickups for preorders at all


GeorgeCostanza  

GeorgeCostanza

Posted Today, 06:01 AM

Picked up Mario maker 2 for 40. Thanks!

lolwut?  

lolwut?

Posted Today, 06:43 AM

Picked up Mario maker 2 for 40. Thanks!

How so? Am I missing something?


pjmomo  

pjmomo

Posted Today, 08:55 AM

hoping to find this in the discount bin before release. 

 

preordered a copy just in case it doesn't get any cheaper.


kidnaper  

kidnaper

Posted Today, 10:06 AM

24 off deluxe edition. 60 and change after tax for me. Thanks


gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Today, 10:17 AM

24 off deluxe edition. 60 and change after tax for me. Thanks

Yes it looks like they added a $24 coupon to the deluxe ed.  Thanks for pointing this out


Luigi007  

Luigi007

Posted Today, 11:53 AM

Picked up Mario maker 2 for 40. Thanks!


How did you get Mario Maker 2 for $40?

Vinny  

Vinny

Posted Today, 12:47 PM

Wow, great deal on FFVIIR's Deluxe Edition... def in for one. 


Romeo  

Romeo

Posted Today, 01:01 PM

Eh why not lol
 
Order Summary
Item(s) Subtotal: $59.99
Shipping & Handling: $0.00
Your Coupon Savings: -$18.00
Discover Promo: -$10.00
Total before tax: $31.99
Estimated tax to be collected: $2.64
Rewards Points: -$0.01
Grand Total: $34.62



What’s the discover promo?

Nelson2011  

Nelson2011

Posted Today, 01:09 PM

What’s the discover promo?

Promo from my discover credit card, for using my points.


