FFVII Remake PS4 SE preorder $41.99 / deluxe $55.99 @ amz

https://smile.amazon...mes&sr=1-2&th=1
apply the green coupon on the item page which is good for a surprising $18 off.
edit: there's now a $24 coupon on the deluxe edition as well
Posted Today, 01:18 AM
Posted Today, 01:23 AM
Excellent find!
Posted Today, 01:25 AM
I doubt the coupon lasts long so get those orders in.
I'm less than thrilled with the episodic structure but it looks like I'll be getting this at launch.
Posted Today, 01:27 AM
Posted Today, 01:28 AM
Doesn’t work on deluxe
Yeah, Standard Edition only.
Posted Today, 01:34 AM
It's on other games as well. Sekiro PS4 is
Current Price: $47.40
Your Coupon Savings: -$14.16
Total before tax: $33.24
Estimated tax to be collected: $2.99
Order total: $36.23
What is going on?
Posted Today, 01:42 AM
Sekiro link https://www.amazon.c...way&sr=8-1&th=1
Posted Today, 01:44 AM
Eh why not lol
Order Summary
Item(s) Subtotal: $59.99
Shipping & Handling: $0.00
Your Coupon Savings: -$18.00
Discover Promo: -$10.00
Total before tax: $31.99
Estimated tax to be collected: $2.64
Rewards Points: -$0.01
Grand Total: $34.62
Posted Today, 01:47 AM
DMC 5 https://www.amazon.c...U_FdxfDbCRPFQXH
Posted Today, 01:54 AM
Thanks for posting. Going to cancel my BB order now that didn't have GCU.
Posted Today, 01:57 AM
$27.99 Resident Evil 2 https://www.amazon.c...07DJW779T/?th=1
$34.64 Mortal Kombat 11 https://www.amazon.c...07L6KD1K3/?th=1
$17.49 Shadow of the Tomb Raider https://www.amazon.c...uct/B07CP99SBT/
Posted Today, 01:57 AM
Posted Today, 01:58 AM
Shadowbringers has a $12 off as well but it's only for the physical PS4 version. I would buy if it was for pc
Posted Today, 02:05 AM
Damn, I bought two copies already. I'd be pissed if I hadn't gotten in on the $20 glitch months ago.
Posted Today, 02:16 AM
Posted Today, 02:28 AM
Posted Today, 02:32 AM
Yeah, this is way too good to pass up, even though I'd rather get it on Xbox, assuming it's a timed exclusive. Ordered.
Posted Today, 02:33 AM
Come on we should be doing the pre-load already
Posted Today, 03:01 AM
Posted Today, 04:00 AM
Target 30% off deal price matching for games that Target is not including in their deal, nice.
Has anyone been able to get the Target deal to work? It says that it applies to Order pickup only, but currently option is unavailable.
Posted Today, 04:37 AM
as far as i can tell, you cant schedule store pickups for preorders at all
Posted Today, 06:01 AM
Posted Today, 06:43 AM
Picked up Mario maker 2 for 40. Thanks!
How so? Am I missing something?
Posted Today, 08:55 AM
hoping to find this in the discount bin before release.
preordered a copy just in case it doesn't get any cheaper.
Posted Today, 10:06 AM
24 off deluxe edition. 60 and change after tax for me. Thanks
Posted Today, 10:17 AM
24 off deluxe edition. 60 and change after tax for me. Thanks
Yes it looks like they added a $24 coupon to the deluxe ed. Thanks for pointing this out
Posted Today, 11:53 AM
Picked up Mario maker 2 for 40. Thanks!
Posted Today, 12:47 PM
Wow, great deal on FFVIIR's Deluxe Edition... def in for one.
Posted Today, 01:01 PM
Posted Today, 01:09 PM
What’s the discover promo?
Promo from my discover credit card, for using my points.