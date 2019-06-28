Jump to content

The gang talks My Friend Pedro, Samurai Shodown, surprise mechanics, Monster Jam: Steel Titans, and oh so much more!

Thinkgeek 75% off Sitewide with code LIQUIFY

By Jurai, Today, 04:09 AM

#1 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 04:09 AM

Thinkgeek just dropped their clearance to 75% off anything on the site

 

http://www.thinkgeek.com

 

use code LIQUIFY on your cart during checkout


#2 Renzler   Dude CAGiversary!   1621 Posts   Joined 1.0 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Today, 04:21 AM

Grabbed 4 shirts. Had to pay shipping but still great deal

It's all going fast so jump on it

#3 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 04:35 AM

I've never ordered from the site before. Is anything there a must have?

#4 knothead65  

knothead65

Posted Today, 04:39 AM

Was about to buy this for $77 but it sold out before I could enter my info.

 

https://www.thinkgee...duct/1924/#tabs


#5 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 04:40 AM

Was about to buy this for $77 but it sold out before I could enter my info.

 

https://www.thinkgee...duct/1924/#tabs

 

link no workie, was that for the sword? yeah I had it in my cart and thought about it for a lil bit but then backed away cuz I really don't have anywhere to put it, shoulda impulse bought. I picked up the fallout plasma pistol for $25 though, will look nice next to my shameful fallout 76 helmet


#6 knothead65  

knothead65

Posted Today, 04:43 AM

link no workie, was that for the sword? yeah I had it in my cart and thought about it for a lil bit but then backed away cuz I really don't have anywhere to put it, shoulda impulse bought. I picked up the fallout plasma pistol for $25 though, will look nice next to my shameful fallout 76 helmet

yeah it was the sword.


#7 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 04:52 AM

yeah it was the sword.

yeah I think they probably only had a couple left, it was 50% off previously and even at 50% off it was a pretty good deal


#8 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 04:56 AM

https://www.thinkgee...m/product/ktnn/

If you look at pictures 2 and 3, it shows more stuff. This is just for the first item though correct? False advertisement or did they just forget to include the rest of those items in the description?

#9 Stellar Inertia   Completionist CAGiversary!   4404 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Stellar Inertia

Posted Today, 05:08 AM

Man the shipping is so expensive. $33 for $70 of stuff.

#10 mojarr0   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   46 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

mojarr0

Posted Today, 05:26 AM

I paid 33 for shipping. It was 150 worth of stuff but I got the boo bean bag chair. I was about to buy at 50% when the page refreshed at 75..... nice...

#11 Jaridb  

Jaridb

Posted Today, 05:43 AM

Thinkgeek just dropped their clearance to 75% off anything on the site

http://www.thinkgeek.com

use code LIQUIFY on your cart during checkout


Thank you for the heads up OP! I always browse the deals but rarely am I able to capitalize.

Been looking for a new watch - bought the Mars watch, Jon GOT w/ Throne, Dany GOT w/ Throne, plus a cool Black Panther Tee.

Even with roughly $9 Shipping my total bill was $40ish.


The Mars watch alone was $40 and I think that was a sale price!!!



You guys are the realest people ever, love y’all

#12 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 06:06 AM

https://www.thinkgee...m/product/ktnn/

If you look at pictures 2 and 3, it shows more stuff. This is just for the first item though correct? False advertisement or did they just forget to include the rest of those items in the description?

I'm guessing they used to sell all 3 and had the other things as recommended buys with the tumbler


#13 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 06:11 AM

I ended up going back and grabbing a couple more things, picked up the 64oz Tardis cup, a Goku shirt, the Picard facepalm statue, and the Tribbles jacket


#14 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1291 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted Today, 06:24 AM

I got in good with the last clearance sale. Was hoping that chain chomp Mario lamp would show up but no luck. Thanks for sharing but nothing for me this round.

#15 Kurosaki-san   Steelbook Collector CAGiversary!   1232 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Kurosaki-san

Posted Today, 07:17 AM

Spend about $100 on stuff, used GS credit :D. Got 5 shirts, 3 Mario doormats (all versions), Harry Potter picnic blanket, mob psycho pin set, 

Zelda lounger cause why the hell not for the price lol and that Super Mario calendar thingy.

 

I got in good with the last clearance sale. Was hoping that chain chomp Mario lamp would show up but no luck. Thanks for sharing but nothing for me this round.

 

I picked up Chain Chomp last sale, he looks amazing.

2a5bplk.jpg


#16 tonyvx  

tonyvx

Posted Today, 07:30 AM

Figured I'd buy up some cheap shirts to make into cutoffs for gym and whatnot, but shipping makes it tough

 

oh well! still some cool stuff here for those looking to save money on pricy memorabilia. Got tricked twice by april fool's jokes items though...

https://www.thinkgee...uct/ivnr/?srp=6

https://www.thinkgee...sg/?pfm=42_lgsg


#17 smokeyjoey8   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   335 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

smokeyjoey8

Posted Today, 08:36 AM

https://www.thinkgee...m/product/ktnn/

If you look at pictures 2 and 3, it shows more stuff. This is just for the first item though correct? False advertisement or did they just forget to include the rest of those items in the description?

If you view all their bathroom stuff, they also have the Fallout soap dish. So you're supposed to buy them all separate, the other two product images are just there to show you what the set looks like. I guess they sold out of the other two things some time ago and they were delisted from the site. It also just says "Fallout Bathroom Tumbler" and the first image is just the tumbler, so it's not false advertisement. Lots of Thinkgeek items show the main item you're looking at with other items they sell/sold, it's to try and get you to buy more things.


#18 Stellar Inertia   Completionist CAGiversary!   4404 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Stellar Inertia

Posted Today, 11:35 AM

I paid 33 for shipping. It was 150 worth of stuff but I got the boo bean bag chair. I was about to buy at 50% when the page refreshed at 75..... nice...

Yea must be the bean bag that raises the price cause I added another $25 of stuff and the shipping stayed the same. I also got the boo bean bag for my sons Mario themed room.

#19 elranzer   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   12 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

elranzer

Posted Today, 12:24 PM

I wonder how many eBay scalpers grabbed Gloomhaven for 75% off. 🤔

#20 georox   The Captain CAGiversary!   7601 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

georox

Posted Today, 12:24 PM

So, heads up to everyone: The Boo beanbag is massive. The pictures do NOT do it justice. 

 

C3myTjW.jpg

 

Anyways, nothing left for me there. Got the Vault Girl and Bloodbourne Modern Icon statues at 50% off, along with Char's Zaku II and a Spider-Gwen figure at 50%.


#21 teh lurv  

teh lurv

Posted Today, 01:35 PM

Thanks OP. I used the code and grabbed a Picard falm-palm bust for $27 w/shipping.


#22 Blandco   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   264 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Blandco

Posted Today, 02:30 PM

So, heads up to everyone: The Boo beanbag is massive. The pictures do NOT do it justice. 

 

I didn't find anything to buy but I had a nice laugh at this picture.

 

"A small beanbag chair" is how they refer to it on the website!

 

That would be an awesome chair for a kid.


#23 Sinfulfate   The Podfather CAGiversary!   1214 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Sinfulfate

Posted Today, 02:44 PM

Thanks OP. Picked up the Baby Groot sneakers, Chalk Art Children's Classics Boxed Set, and a thanos t shirt for $38. 


