Thinkgeek 75% off Sitewide with code LIQUIFY

Thinkgeek just dropped their clearance to 75% off anything on the site
use code LIQUIFY on your cart during checkout
Posted Today, 04:09 AM
Posted Today, 04:21 AM
Posted Today, 04:35 AM
Posted Today, 04:39 AM
Was about to buy this for $77 but it sold out before I could enter my info.
https://www.thinkgee...duct/1924/#tabs
Posted Today, 04:40 AM
link no workie, was that for the sword? yeah I had it in my cart and thought about it for a lil bit but then backed away cuz I really don't have anywhere to put it, shoulda impulse bought. I picked up the fallout plasma pistol for $25 though, will look nice next to my shameful fallout 76 helmet
Posted Today, 04:43 AM
yeah it was the sword.
Posted Today, 04:52 AM
yeah I think they probably only had a couple left, it was 50% off previously and even at 50% off it was a pretty good deal
Posted Today, 04:56 AM
Posted Today, 05:08 AM
Posted Today, 05:26 AM
Posted Today, 05:43 AM
Posted Today, 06:06 AM
https://www.thinkgee...m/product/ktnn/
If you look at pictures 2 and 3, it shows more stuff. This is just for the first item though correct? False advertisement or did they just forget to include the rest of those items in the description?
I'm guessing they used to sell all 3 and had the other things as recommended buys with the tumbler
Posted Today, 06:11 AM
I ended up going back and grabbing a couple more things, picked up the 64oz Tardis cup, a Goku shirt, the Picard facepalm statue, and the Tribbles jacket
Posted Today, 06:24 AM
Posted Today, 07:17 AM
Spend about $100 on stuff, used GS credit . Got 5 shirts, 3 Mario doormats (all versions), Harry Potter picnic blanket, mob psycho pin set,
Zelda lounger cause why the hell not for the price lol and that Super Mario calendar thingy.
I got in good with the last clearance sale. Was hoping that chain chomp Mario lamp would show up but no luck. Thanks for sharing but nothing for me this round.
I picked up Chain Chomp last sale, he looks amazing.
Posted Today, 07:30 AM
Figured I'd buy up some cheap shirts to make into cutoffs for gym and whatnot, but shipping makes it tough
oh well! still some cool stuff here for those looking to save money on pricy memorabilia. Got tricked twice by april fool's jokes items though...
https://www.thinkgee...uct/ivnr/?srp=6
https://www.thinkgee...sg/?pfm=42_lgsg
Posted Today, 08:36 AM
If you view all their bathroom stuff, they also have the Fallout soap dish. So you're supposed to buy them all separate, the other two product images are just there to show you what the set looks like. I guess they sold out of the other two things some time ago and they were delisted from the site. It also just says "Fallout Bathroom Tumbler" and the first image is just the tumbler, so it's not false advertisement. Lots of Thinkgeek items show the main item you're looking at with other items they sell/sold, it's to try and get you to buy more things.
Posted Today, 11:35 AM
Yea must be the bean bag that raises the price cause I added another $25 of stuff and the shipping stayed the same. I also got the boo bean bag for my sons Mario themed room.
I paid 33 for shipping. It was 150 worth of stuff but I got the boo bean bag chair. I was about to buy at 50% when the page refreshed at 75..... nice...
Posted Today, 12:24 PM
Posted Today, 12:24 PM
So, heads up to everyone: The Boo beanbag is massive. The pictures do NOT do it justice.
Anyways, nothing left for me there. Got the Vault Girl and Bloodbourne Modern Icon statues at 50% off, along with Char's Zaku II and a Spider-Gwen figure at 50%.
Posted Today, 01:35 PM
Thanks OP. I used the code and grabbed a Picard falm-palm bust for $27 w/shipping.
Posted Today, 02:30 PM
I didn't find anything to buy but I had a nice laugh at this picture.
"A small beanbag chair" is how they refer to it on the website!
That would be an awesome chair for a kid.
Posted Today, 02:44 PM
Thanks OP. Picked up the Baby Groot sneakers, Chalk Art Children's Classics Boxed Set, and a thanos t shirt for $38.