Fire Emblem Three Houses Warfare Edition (Walmart/$91)

Comes out in about 3 weeks.
Sold out at Best Buy, Target, Gamestop, Amazon. Walmart has it tho, for about $9 cheaper.
fwiw!
https://www.walmart....ASABEgIs2PD_BwE
Posted Today, 01:15 PM
Posted Today, 01:26 PM
Thanks. How is walmart with shipping? Should I expect a box?
Posted Today, 01:42 PM
If it fits bubble mailer, then expect bubble mailer
