Product Information

Fire Emblem Three Houses Warfare Edition (Walmart/$91)

By EvilChamp, Today, 01:15 PM

EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 01:15 PM

Comes out in about 3 weeks. 

 

Sold out at Best Buy, Target, Gamestop, Amazon. Walmart has it tho, for about $9 cheaper. 

 

fwiw! 

 

https://www.walmart....ASABEgIs2PD_BwE


gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Today, 01:26 PM

Thanks.  How is walmart with shipping?  Should I expect a box?


FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 01:42 PM

If it fits bubble mailer, then expect bubble mailer

If it fits bubble mailer, then expect bubble mailer

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk
