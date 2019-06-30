Fry's Ads 6/30-7/6

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$14.99
Animal Crossing: New Leaf: Welcome Amiibo
Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D
The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
Starfox 64 3D
Super Mario 3D Land
Super Mario Maker
Ultimate NES Remix
PS4
$4.99
Nyko Intercooler Grip
$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Snakebyte Gaming Headset 4
$24.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Black Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller
Blue Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller
Bubblegum Camo Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99
White Gold Wireless Headset
$299.99
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console
$399.99
PS4 Pro 1TB Console
Switch
$3.99
Hyperkin Racing Wheel
$14.99
Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case
$19.99
Hyperkin Tomee Lost Cable Kit
$59.95
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
$59.99
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Super Mario Maker 2
$99.99
Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition
XBox One
$9.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$14.99
Snakebyte Headset X
Snakebyte Key:Pad
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $24.99
Xbox Live Gold 3 Month Membership
$24.99
Anthem
$29.99
Fallout '76
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
PC
$179.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous
$59.99
Sega Genesis Flashback Console
Blu-Ray
$14.99
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (4K+Blu)
Cliffhanger (4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
Oceans: Our Blue Planet (4K+Blu)
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$17.99
Goosebumps 2 (4K+Blu)
Justice League vs. The Fatal Five (4K+Blu)
Pet Sematary (4K+Blu)
Robin Hood (2018) (4K+Blu)
$18.99
Cloverfield (4K+Blu)
The Punisher (4K+Blu)
Rambo: First Blood: Part II (4K+Blu)
Rambo III (4K+Blu)
$24.99
Blood Hunger: The Films of Jose Larraz
Maniac (Blu+DVD)
Willie Dynamite
Zombie
$39.99
Airwolf: The Complete Series
Friday Night Lights: The Complete Series
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
Price varies
The Familiar of Zero F: Season 4
Grave of the Fireflies
High School of the Dead: Complete Collection
Is It Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon?
Kampfer: Complete Collection
Ninja Scroll: The Motion Picture
Osamu Tezuka's Metropolis
Princess Resurrection: Complete Collection
Space Brothers: Collection 6
Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless
Time Bokan: Royal Revival
