Fry's Ads 6/30-7/6

Posted Today, 05:18 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$14.99

Animal Crossing: New Leaf: Welcome Amiibo

Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon

Starfox 64 3D

Super Mario 3D Land

Super Mario Maker

Ultimate NES Remix



PS4



$4.99

Nyko Intercooler Grip



$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Snakebyte Gaming Headset 4



$24.99

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Black Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller

Blue Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller

Bubblegum Camo Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99

White Gold Wireless Headset



$299.99

PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console



$399.99

PS4 Pro 1TB Console



Switch



$3.99

Hyperkin Racing Wheel



$14.99

Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case



$19.99

Hyperkin Tomee Lost Cable Kit



$59.95

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



$59.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Mario Maker 2



$99.99

Thrustmaster T.Racing Gaming Headset: Ferrari Scuderia Edition



XBox One



$9.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$14.99

Snakebyte Headset X

Snakebyte Key:Pad



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $24.99

Xbox Live Gold 3 Month Membership



$24.99

Anthem



$29.99

Fallout '76



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



PC



$179.95

Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous



$59.99

Sega Genesis Flashback Console



Blu-Ray



$14.99

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (4K+Blu)

Cliffhanger (4K+Blu)

The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

Minions (4K+Blu)

Oceans: Our Blue Planet (4K+Blu)

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$17.99

Goosebumps 2 (4K+Blu)

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five (4K+Blu)

Pet Sematary (4K+Blu)

Robin Hood (2018) (4K+Blu)



$18.99

Cloverfield (4K+Blu)

The Punisher (4K+Blu)

Rambo: First Blood: Part II (4K+Blu)

Rambo III (4K+Blu)



$24.99

Blood Hunger: The Films of Jose Larraz

Maniac (Blu+DVD)

Willie Dynamite

Zombie



$39.99

Airwolf: The Complete Series

Friday Night Lights: The Complete Series

Quantum Leap: The Complete Series



Price varies

The Familiar of Zero F: Season 4

Grave of the Fireflies

High School of the Dead: Complete Collection

Is It Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon?

Kampfer: Complete Collection

Ninja Scroll: The Motion Picture

Osamu Tezuka's Metropolis

Princess Resurrection: Complete Collection

Space Brothers: Collection 6

Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless

Time Bokan: Royal Revival

