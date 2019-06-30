Jump to content

CAGcast #595: Fun Enough!

CAGcast #595: Fun Enough!

The gang talks My Friend Pedro, Samurai Shodown, surprise mechanics, Monster Jam: Steel Titans, and oh so much more!

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Pre-Order Discounts ($32.84 Deluxe) ($24.88 Standard) (Amazon, Walmart)

By DannyEndurance, Today, 01:34 PM

#1 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 01:34 PM

Deluxe edition is normally $39.99, but discounted to $32.84

Standard edition normally $29.99, but discounted to $24.88 (X1 only)

 

Deluxe edition includes Buddy Pass (which allows someone who doesn't own the game to play co-op with you) as well as a "Cyborg Skin Pass." Pre-ordering also nets you the "Legacy Pack" which includes suit and weapon skins.

 

LINKS:

 

Amazon X1 (Standard):

https://www.amazon.c...=8-1-spons&th=1

 

Walmart X1 (Standard):

https://www.walmart....74023/361885305

 

 

Amazon PS4 (Deluxe):

https://www.amazon.c...=8-1-spons&th=1

 

Amazon X1 (Deluxe):

https://www.amazon.c...=8-1-spons&th=1

 

Walmart PS4 (Deluxe):

https://www.walmart....74795/658525998

 

Walmart X1 (Deluxe):

https://www.walmart....74801/218173852


