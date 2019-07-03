Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #595: Fun Enough!

CAGcast #595: Fun Enough!

The gang talks My Friend Pedro, Samurai Shodown, surprise mechanics, Monster Jam: Steel Titans, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Spend $10 at Whole Foods/PrimeNow Get $10 Amazon Credit 7/3-7/16

By TheLegendofTyler, Today, 05:37 AM

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2832 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 05:37 AM

Spend $10 at Whole Foods in-store or on Prime Now, get $10 on Amazon for Prime Day.

Spend $10 (excluding alcohol, gift cards, stamps and tax) in a single purchase between July ‌3, 20‌19 and July ‌16, 20‌19. $10 credit applies to an Amazon.com purchase made between 12:00 a.m. (PT) July‌ 15, 20‌19 and 11:59 p.m. (PT) July ‌17, 20‌19. Exclusions apply. Offer limited to Prime members and one per customer. See full terms at amazon.com/primeday10.

https://m.wholefoods...12710_418945430

They ran this promotion last year too, credit can be used on anything, not just items on sale during prime day.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy