Spend $10 at Whole Foods/PrimeNow Get $10 Amazon Credit 7/3-7/16

Spend $10 at Whole Foods in-store or on Prime Now, get $10 on Amazon for Prime Day.
Spend $10 (excluding alcohol, gift cards, stamps and tax) in a single purchase between July 3, 2019 and July 16, 2019. $10 credit applies to an Amazon.com purchase made between 12:00 a.m. (PT) July 15, 2019 and 11:59 p.m. (PT) July 17, 2019. Exclusions apply. Offer limited to Prime members and one per customer. See full terms at amazon.com/primeday10.
https://m.wholefoods...12710_418945430
They ran this promotion last year too, credit can be used on anything, not just items on sale during prime day.
By TheLegendofTyler, Today, 05:37 AM
