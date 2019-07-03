GameStop Summer Sale Details

Posted Yesterday, 06:12 PM

July 7 – 20

· Madden NFL 18: $4.97

· NBA 2K18: $4.97

· Just Dance 18: $4.97

· Call of Duty WWII: $9.97

· Star Wars Battlefront II: $9.97

· Assassins Creed Odyssey: $19.99

· Kingdom Hearts 3: $19.99

· The Division 2: $19.99

· Fallout 76: $24.99

· Destiny 2 Forsaken: $19.99 (PS4 $9.99, Xbox One $19.99)

· Far Cry New Dawn: $19.99

· MLB The Show 19: $39.99

· Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99

· Days Gone: $39.99

· Mortal Kombat 11: $49.99 (Deluxe Edition: $79.99)

· Anthem: $19.99

· NBA 2K19: 19.99

· Rage 2: $39.99

· Devil May Cry 5: $39.99

· Grand Theft Auto V: $19.99

· Borderlands Game of The Year- Only at GameStop: $14.99

· Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $19.99 (available only on Nintendo Switch)

· Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission: $49.99 (only July 7-13)





Video Game Consoles and Accessories:

· Get a new PlayStation 4 1TB System for as low as $25 or $125 for a PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB System when you trade

· Receive a FREE $50 GameStop gift card when you buy any new Xbox One S or X console

· Get a Starlink starter pack FREE when you buy a new Nintendo Switch console: $299.99

· GameCube Style Gold or Silver wireless controller for Nintendo Switch: $39.99

· 20% off select new Xbox wireless controllers (only July 7-13)

· Turtle Beach 700 Premium wireless gaming headset: $119.99

· HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro gaming headset: $84.99



Toys, Collectibles & Apparel:

· Purchase 3 POP! Vinyl figures for $25 ($11.99 and under through July 13)

· Buy 1 Get 1 50% off select amiibo

· Buy 1 Get 50% off all action figures (only July 7-13)

· All T-shirts only $10 (only July 7-13)

· Save $20 when you buy Forza Horizon 4: $49.99 and any Thrustmaster Xbox One Racing Wheel: $89.99 (only July 7-13)

· 40% off all Kingdom Hearts and Fallout collectibles

· 20% off select fan favorite collectibles including, Fortnite, Xbox, Gamer Mickey, Pokémon and Nintendo (only July 14-20)



Special Trade-in Offers Towards new PlayStation 4 Purchase:

· $275 trade credit for any PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X or iPhone 8

· $225 trade credit for Nintendo Switch, 1TB PlayStation 4 or iPhone 7 Plus

· $175 trade credit for 500GB PlayStation 4, Xbox One S or iPhone 7

· $125 trade credit for Original Xbox One or iPhone 6s

Full PR article: https://gonintendo.c...-deals-and-deep