CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #595: Fun Enough!

CAGcast #595: Fun Enough!

The gang talks My Friend Pedro, Samurai Shodown, surprise mechanics, Monster Jam: Steel Titans, and oh so much more!

GameStop Summer Sale Details

By thorbahn3, Yesterday, 06:12 PM

#1 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4208 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted Yesterday, 06:12 PM

July 7 – 20

 

· Madden NFL 18: $4.97
· NBA 2K18: $4.97
· Just Dance 18: $4.97
· Call of Duty WWII: $9.97
· Star Wars Battlefront II: $9.97
· Assassins Creed Odyssey: $19.99
· Kingdom Hearts 3: $19.99
· The Division 2: $19.99
· Fallout 76: $24.99
· Destiny 2 Forsaken: $19.99 (PS4 $9.99, Xbox One $19.99)
· Far Cry New Dawn: $19.99
· MLB The Show 19: $39.99
· Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99
· Days Gone: $39.99
· Mortal Kombat 11: $49.99 (Deluxe Edition: $79.99)
· Anthem: $19.99
· NBA 2K19: 19.99
· Rage 2: $39.99
· Devil May Cry 5: $39.99
· Grand Theft Auto V: $19.99
· Borderlands Game of The Year- Only at GameStop: $14.99
· Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $19.99 (available only on Nintendo Switch)
· Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission: $49.99 (only July 7-13)


Video Game Consoles and Accessories:

· Get a new PlayStation 4 1TB System for as low as $25 or $125 for a PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB System when you trade
· Receive a FREE $50 GameStop gift card when you buy any new Xbox One S or X console
· Get a Starlink starter pack FREE when you buy a new Nintendo Switch console: $299.99
· GameCube Style Gold or Silver wireless controller for Nintendo Switch: $39.99
· 20% off select new Xbox wireless controllers (only July 7-13)
· Turtle Beach 700 Premium wireless gaming headset: $119.99
· HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro gaming headset: $84.99

Toys, Collectibles & Apparel:

· Purchase 3 POP! Vinyl figures for $25 ($11.99 and under through July 13)
· Buy 1 Get 1 50% off select amiibo
· Buy 1 Get 50% off all action figures (only July 7-13)
· All T-shirts only $10 (only July 7-13)
· Save $20 when you buy Forza Horizon 4: $49.99 and any Thrustmaster Xbox One Racing Wheel: $89.99 (only July 7-13)
· 40% off all Kingdom Hearts and Fallout collectibles
· 20% off select fan favorite collectibles including, Fortnite, Xbox, Gamer Mickey, Pokémon and Nintendo (only July 14-20)

Special Trade-in Offers Towards new PlayStation 4 Purchase:

· $275 trade credit for any PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X or iPhone 8
· $225 trade credit for Nintendo Switch, 1TB PlayStation 4 or iPhone 7 Plus
· $175 trade credit for 500GB PlayStation 4, Xbox One S or iPhone 7
· $125 trade credit for Original Xbox One or iPhone 6s

 

 

Full PR article: https://gonintendo.c...-deals-and-deep


#2 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Yesterday, 06:16 PM

Thanks for the info. Still no trade in game promos huh?


#3 TimPV3   Butthole CAGiversary!   2737 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

TimPV3

Posted Yesterday, 06:16 PM

...looks like I'll be picking up a few shirts

#4 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Yesterday, 06:25 PM

Thanks for the info. Still no trade in game promos huh?

I think this confirms there is no 50% boost this year.


#5 lt_homer  

lt_homer

Posted Yesterday, 06:27 PM

These are all physical right? Id be all over division 2 for $20 digital

#6 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Yesterday, 06:30 PM

Right after I bought Division 2 for 24. You're welcome.

#7 Twisted Metal  

Twisted Metal

Posted Yesterday, 06:32 PM

The lurkers are out in full force, all 1236 of them.

 

htspw3.jpg


#8 Jiles001  

Jiles001

Posted Yesterday, 06:35 PM

Underwhelming as usual

#9 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1292 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted Yesterday, 06:36 PM

Those prices are for "new" games?

#10 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM

The lurkers are out in full force, all 1236 of them.

 

htspw3.jpg

:shock:


#11 Twisted Metal  

Twisted Metal

Posted Yesterday, 06:43 PM

Thanks for the info. Still no trade in game promos huh?

Not sure if you remember, but it was about 6 years ago. If you made a purchase during the Summer sale, they would give you a 50% bonus trade in coupon.

 

GameStop-trade-in-bonus-coupon.jpg


#12 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4124 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 07:24 PM

Not a lot that I don't have here that is worth picking up at these prices, but Division 2 for $20 is tempting even though I know I don't have time to play it right now. 


#13 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1292 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted Yesterday, 07:26 PM

Hopefully Amazon matches these prices

#14 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Yesterday, 07:31 PM

Hopefully Amazon matches these prices

I'm sure Prime Day will have much more enticing game deals.


#15 WNYX585AM   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3507 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

WNYX585AM

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

How is Fallout 76 more expensive than Division 2?


#16 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   909 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Yesterday, 08:15 PM

How is Fallout 76 more expensive than Division 2?

How is Anthem not cheaper than Battleborn?!?

#17 ohhellnaw  

ohhellnaw

Posted Yesterday, 08:40 PM

The lurkers are out in full force, all 1236 of them.

htspw3.jpg



Why does this bother you?

#18 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1292 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted Yesterday, 09:01 PM

The lurkers are out in full force, all 1236 of them.
 
htspw3.jpg


Elitist attitude?

#19 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4244 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM

Good deal on KH3.

#20 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2803 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted Yesterday, 09:08 PM

Damn, just bought a digital copy of Division 2 for $25 a few days ago, using actual cash instead of trade-in credit. What an amateur.

#21 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1654 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM

Hoping for some PSVR deals. Blood and Truth would be nice at a discount, Trover too

#22 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   909 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Yesterday, 10:10 PM

Elitist attitude?

If they can't join, they have something to hide.

#23 MSUHitman   Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   14440 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted Yesterday, 10:48 PM

I hope the used prices on DMC 5, Days Gone, & MLB also drop.

#24 joshxx   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   429 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

joshxx

Posted Yesterday, 11:10 PM

I hope the used prices on DMC 5, Days Gone, & MLB also drop.

Usually the used prices stay the same , so it will entice people to buy the new ones instead of the used ones.


#25 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   4079 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Yesterday, 11:21 PM

Rage 2 for 40 is getting there...

#26 CookieMonster156   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   643 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

CookieMonster156

Posted Yesterday, 11:34 PM

Usually the used prices stay the same , so it will entice people to buy the new ones instead of the used ones.


The complete opposite has happened these past couple of sales. During the Sony sponsored Days Of Play sale, Gamestop lowered the price of all the same used games as the new. Not much of a discount, but still lower than new.

#27 Twisted Metal  

Twisted Metal

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

Why does this bother you?

 

Elitist attitude?

Just pointing out how many people are reading the thread because I have never seen that many people in one thread at the same time.


#28 CaoPi   (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10658 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted Today, 12:02 AM

Usually the used prices stay the same , so it will entice people to buy the new ones instead of the used ones.


18.99 used 19.99 new awesome savings

#29 Elite-Assassin   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   16 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Elite-Assassin

Posted Today, 12:43 AM

Forsaken for $9.99? I've been debating jumping back in, that might just do it but we'll see


#30 United_Korea   Gunpla Addict CAGiversary!   1178 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

United_Korea

Posted Today, 01:55 AM

Liberty Prime statue for 60 is somewhat enticing.
