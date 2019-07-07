Fry's Ads 7/7-13

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
PS4
$12.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.95
Black Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
$29.99
God of War
$34.99
Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)
MLB The Show '19
Spider-Man
$49.99
Days Gone
Kingdom Hearts III
Kingston HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$129
Kingston HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset
$249.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss
$399.99
PS4 Pro 1TB Console
Switch
$6.99
Snakebyte Ring Grip
$9.99
Black Snakebyte Heavy Duty Hard Case
Pink Snakebyte Heavy Duty Hard Case
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $46.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures
$49.99
Mario Tennis Aces
$59.99
Dragon Quest Builderrs 2 (Avail. Fri.)
Super Mario Maker 2
XBox One
$12.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.95
Black Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
$14.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.95
Halo 5: Guardians
$14.95 (w/ $10 MiR) / $24.95
MSi DS501 Gaming Headset
$14.99
Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard
Shinobi Striker
$19.99
Dead Rising 4
$27.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$289.99
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Edition
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code- B&M only)
less than $399.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $399.99
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League
PC
$14.95 (w/ $10 MiR) / $24.95
MSi DS501 Gaming Headset
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $54.99
MSi Vigor GK40 Gaming Keyboard and Clutch GM10 Mouse Combo
$49.99
Kingston HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset
$88.99
Kingston HyperX Cloud II Pro-Gaming Headset
$129
Kingston HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset
$179.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous
$14.99
MSi Frogger TV Arcade Gaming System
MSi Space Invaders TV Arcade Gaming System
Blu-Ray
$4.99
The Boss (Blu+DVD)
Dimension W: Season 1
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)
Shaun of the Dead
Slap Shot
Young Frankenstein: 40th Anniversary
$5.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $8.99
Dunkirk (Blu+DVD) (priced online at $4.99?)
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
Hard Target 2 (Blu+DVD)
Jurassic Park: The Lost World (Blu+DVD)
Kidnap (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (1999) (Blu+DVD)
$8.99
Heavy Metal
$9.99
Freezing Vibration: Season 2
Lu Over the Wall (Blu+DVD)
Prince of Stride: Alternative
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $15.99
The Cabin in the Woods (4K+Blu)
Conan the Barbarian (2011) (4K+Blu)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent (4K+Blu)
Dredd (4K+Blu)
Ender's Game (4K+Blu)
The Expendables (4K+Blu) (priced online at $16.99?)
The Expendables 2 (4K+Blu) (priced online at $16.99?)
Hellboy Animated: Sword of Storms/Blood & Iron (4K+Blu)
The Hunger Games (4K+Blu)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (4K+Blu)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (4K+Blu)
The Legend of Hercules (4K+Blu)
The Lincoln Lawyer (4K+Blu)
Lord of War (4K+Blu)
Moonlight (4K+Blu)
Now You See Me (4K+Blu)
Red (4K+Blu)
Red 2 (4K+Blu)
Snitch (4K+Blu)
Warm Bodies (4K+Blu)
Warrior (4K+Blu)
$13.99
Baywatch (Blu+DVD)
Holmes & Watson (Blu+DVD)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Night School (Blu+DVD)
The Old Man & the Gun (Blu+DVD)
$14.99
The Fast and the Furious (4K+Blu)
2 Fast 2 Furious (4K+Blu)
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (4K+Blu)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
Galaxy Angel Z
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
Starship Troopers: Traitors of Mars (4K+Blu)
$17.99
Cheer Boys!!: The Complete Series
Dagashi Kashi: Season 1
Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions
$24.99
Black Clover: Season 1: Part 4 (Blu+DVD)
$29.99
The Amazing Spider-Man: Limited Edition Collection (4K+Blu)
Deadpool: The Complete Collection (So Far) (4K+Blu)
Predator 3-Movie Collection (4K+Blu)
X-Men 3-Film Collection (4K+Blu)
$34.99
The Big Lebowski: 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set (4K+DVD)
Blue Planet II (4K)
Jurassic Park: 25th Anniversary Collection (4K+Blu)
Planet Earth II (4K)
Urahara: The Complete Series (Blu+DVD)
Fry's Ads 7/7-13
Posted Today, 09:37 PM
