Fry's Ads 7/7-13

Posted Today, 09:37 PM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99

Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2



PS4



$12.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.95

Black Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset



$29.99

God of War



$34.99

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)

MLB The Show '19

Spider-Man



$49.99

Days Gone

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingston HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$129

Kingston HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset



$249.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss



$399.99

PS4 Pro 1TB Console



Switch



$6.99

Snakebyte Ring Grip



$9.99

Black Snakebyte Heavy Duty Hard Case

Pink Snakebyte Heavy Duty Hard Case



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $46.99

Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures



$49.99

Mario Tennis Aces



$59.99

Dragon Quest Builderrs 2 (Avail. Fri.)

Super Mario Maker 2



XBox One



$12.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.95

Black Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset



$14.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.95

Halo 5: Guardians



$14.95 (w/ $10 MiR) / $24.95

MSi DS501 Gaming Headset



$14.99

Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard

Shinobi Striker



$19.99

Dead Rising 4



$27.99

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$289.99

Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Edition



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code- B&M only)



less than $399.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $399.99

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League



PC



$14.95 (w/ $10 MiR) / $24.95

MSi DS501 Gaming Headset



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $54.99

MSi Vigor GK40 Gaming Keyboard and Clutch GM10 Mouse Combo



$49.99

Kingston HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset



$88.99

Kingston HyperX Cloud II Pro-Gaming Headset



$129

Kingston HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset



$179.95

Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous



$14.99

MSi Frogger TV Arcade Gaming System

MSi Space Invaders TV Arcade Gaming System



Blu-Ray



$4.99

The Boss (Blu+DVD)

Dimension W: Season 1

Neighbors (Blu+DVD)

Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)

Shaun of the Dead

Slap Shot

Young Frankenstein: 40th Anniversary



$5.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $8.99

Dunkirk (Blu+DVD) (priced online at $4.99?)

The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)

Hard Target 2 (Blu+DVD)

Jurassic Park: The Lost World (Blu+DVD)

Kidnap (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (1999) (Blu+DVD)



$8.99

Heavy Metal



$9.99

Freezing Vibration: Season 2

Lu Over the Wall (Blu+DVD)

Prince of Stride: Alternative



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $15.99

The Cabin in the Woods (4K+Blu)

Conan the Barbarian (2011) (4K+Blu)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (4K+Blu)

Dredd (4K+Blu)

Ender's Game (4K+Blu)

The Expendables (4K+Blu) (priced online at $16.99?)

The Expendables 2 (4K+Blu) (priced online at $16.99?)

Hellboy Animated: Sword of Storms/Blood & Iron (4K+Blu)

The Hunger Games (4K+Blu)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (4K+Blu)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (4K+Blu)

The Legend of Hercules (4K+Blu)

The Lincoln Lawyer (4K+Blu)

Lord of War (4K+Blu)

Moonlight (4K+Blu)

Now You See Me (4K+Blu)

Red (4K+Blu)

Red 2 (4K+Blu)

Snitch (4K+Blu)

Warm Bodies (4K+Blu)

Warrior (4K+Blu)



$13.99

Baywatch (Blu+DVD)

Holmes & Watson (Blu+DVD)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Night School (Blu+DVD)

The Old Man & the Gun (Blu+DVD)



$14.99

The Fast and the Furious (4K+Blu)

2 Fast 2 Furious (4K+Blu)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (4K+Blu)

Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)

The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)

Galaxy Angel Z

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)

Starship Troopers: Traitors of Mars (4K+Blu)



$17.99

Cheer Boys!!: The Complete Series

Dagashi Kashi: Season 1

Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions



$24.99

Black Clover: Season 1: Part 4 (Blu+DVD)



$29.99

The Amazing Spider-Man: Limited Edition Collection (4K+Blu)

Deadpool: The Complete Collection (So Far) (4K+Blu)

Predator 3-Movie Collection (4K+Blu)

X-Men 3-Film Collection (4K+Blu)



$34.99

The Big Lebowski: 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set (4K+DVD)

Blue Planet II (4K)

Jurassic Park: 25th Anniversary Collection (4K+Blu)

Planet Earth II (4K)

Urahara: The Complete Series (Blu+DVD)

