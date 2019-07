Posted Today, 10:09 PM

Must use Kohl's Card to get the Kohl's Cash and free shipping.

Includes:

Nintendo Switch Console

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch Mario kart Case

Joy-Con wheel

https://www.kohls.co...?skuId=53287254

Edit: When I added it to my cart I got back $140 Kohl's cash (I'm Kohl's a Elite member though)

They carry 7 of the Top Switch games too, so you could use the KC to buy 2 more games (if you get the $140 KC like me).