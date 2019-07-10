(PS4 Digital) Dead or Alive 6 Season Pass $30 @Walmart
Posted Today, 11:42 AM
https://www.walmart....nload/298517188
Posted Today, 11:44 AM
A good find.
But personally since it's "Season Pass 1" of many.. I just will skip all of it entirely.
Posted Today, 12:36 PM
Posted Today, 01:03 PM
Are you sure thats not the normal price? $93 seems crazy.
That is unfortunately the regular price
Posted Today, 01:36 PM
Posted Today, 02:17 PM
This is a good price. If you go by trends of the last game's Season Passes they usually go on sale for about 40%-ish off about a year after they've been released. You can stack that with digital currency deals like Rakuten's 15% off, but $30 so early is pretty good.
Posted Today, 04:58 PM
Posted Today, 05:15 PM
Yikes
Nude mod, that's all I need.
Posted Today, 05:19 PM
At least we know Tecmo isn't afraid to release a definitive version later on. That's what I'll pick up, presuming it's a disc release.
Posted Today, 05:22 PM
Posted Today, 05:44 PM
