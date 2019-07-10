Jump to content

(PS4 Digital) Dead or Alive 6 Season Pass $30 @Walmart

By MPoWeRM3, Today, 11:42 AM

#1 MPoWeRM3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1880 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

MPoWeRM3

Posted Today, 11:42 AM

Normally $93.

https://www.walmart....nload/298517188

#2 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1839 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 11:44 AM

A good find.

But personally since it's "Season Pass 1" of many..  I just will skip all of it entirely.


#3 ohhellnaw  

ohhellnaw

Posted Today, 12:36 PM

Are you sure thats not the normal price? $93 seems crazy.

#4 ninfan81  

ninfan81

Posted Today, 01:03 PM

Are you sure thats not the normal price? $93 seems crazy.


That is unfortunately the regular price

#5 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted Today, 01:36 PM

Cool wish it was 4 the xbox but what the price should have been

#6 Pheria   Trash Tier CAGiversary!   1213 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

Pheria

Posted Today, 02:17 PM

This is a good price. If you go by trends of the last game's Season Passes they usually go on sale for about 40%-ish off about a year after they've been released. You can stack that with digital currency deals like Rakuten's 15% off, but $30 so early is pretty good.


#7 Awkward Silence  

Awkward Silence

Posted Today, 04:58 PM

Aaaaand out of stock. Damn.

#8 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 05:15 PM

"62 costumes and 2 new characters."

Yikes

Nude mod, that's all I need.

#9 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2605 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted Today, 05:19 PM

At least we know Tecmo isn't afraid to release a definitive version later on. That's what I'll pick up, presuming it's a disc release.


#10 NDPsycho   Magically Delicious CAGiversary!   194 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

NDPsycho

Posted Today, 05:22 PM

I wouldn't count on it, they never did for 5

#11 Souffrir   Eternally Training CAG CAGiversary!   4449 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

Souffrir

Posted Today, 05:44 PM

At least we know Tecmo isn't afraid to release a definitive version later on. That's what I'll pick up, presuming it's a disc release.



