PSN Weekly Deals - 7/16: PS Retro Sale! $4 Arcade Archive games, $14 Konami Collections, $5 Ikaruga, & More!

July’s PS+ Games - Ends 8/6/19

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition (feat. Heavy Rain)

Horizon Chase Turbo

Pre-orders - Out at 12 AM ET/9 PM PT

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition - $80.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31

Black Desert: Deluxe Edition - $44.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22

Black Desert: Standard Edition - $26.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22

Black Desert: Ultimate Edition - $89.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22

Control Digital Deluxe Pre-Order Edition - $71.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/27

Descent - $44.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31

Tamarin - $26.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31



Cross Buy

99Vidas - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

2064: Read Only Memories - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Alien Breed - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Axiom Verge - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

The Bard’s Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Bouncing Bullets - $3.99 - 20% Off - Ends 7/23

Cel Damage HD - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Claire: Extended Cut - $4.49 - 70% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Fez - $3.24 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Full Throttle Remastered - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Iconoclasts - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/5

Journey - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

The King of Fighters ‘97 Global Match - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

The Last Blade 2 - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Letter Quest Remastered - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Metal Slug 3 - $5.24 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

Mochi Mochi Boy - $3.99 - 20% Off - Ends 7/30

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Perils of Baking - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/2

Retro City Rampage DX - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Samurai Shodown V Special - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $9.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Skylight Freerange - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Stardew Valley - $11.99 - 20% Off - Ends 7/23

The Sun and Moon - $3.49 - 65% Off - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

PS4

Dark Cloud 2 - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dark Quest 2 - $9.74 - 35% Off - Ends 7/22

Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Dark Souls: Remastered - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Death Road to Canada - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/25

Deiland - $9.74 - 35% Off - $8.24 - 45% Off - Ends 7/22

Deployment - $3.49 - 65% Off - Ends 7/22

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection - $39.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17

Destroy All Humans! - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Destroy All Humans! 2 - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Devil May Cry HD Collection - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle - $11.24 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Die for Valhalla! - $5.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Die for Valhalla! Special Edition - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition - $17.99 - 55% Off - $13.99 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

Double Switch: 25th Anniversary Edition - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dragon’s Crown Pro - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen - $20.99 - 30% Off - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

DreamBreak - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dusty Raging Fist - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/31

Effie - $15.99 - 20% Off - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/22

Expand - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/25

Expand + Soundtrack Bundle - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/25

FantaVision - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Floor Kids - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/25

Frost - $6.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Frost Deluxe Edition - $6.82 - 65% Off - $4.87 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Ghost of a Tale - $16.99 - 32% Off - Ends 7/24

Glass Masquerade - $5.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles & Portal of Evil - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Grand Theft Auto III - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $10.04 - 33% Off - Ends 7/23

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $17.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Gravity Rush Remastered - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Gryphon Knight Epic - $3.39 - 66% Off - Ends 7/23

HexaMaze - $7.49 - 50% Off - $6.74 - 55% Off - Ends 7/25

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Hopiko and Tango Fiesta - $3.12 - 75% Off - $1.87 - 85% Off - Ends 7/22

Hot Shots Tennis - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Hyper Sentinel - $2.59 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Ikaruga - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Indie Darling Bundle Vol 3 - $21.49 - 50% Off - $15.04 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

Indigo Prophecy - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Ink - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Jak and Daxter Bundle - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jak II - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jak 3 - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jak X: Combat Racing - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jewel Fever 2 - $4.79 - 20% Off - Ends 7/22

Journey Collector’s Edition - $12.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Late Shift - $7.49 - 40% Off - $6.24 - 50% Off - Ends 7/30

LocoRoco Remastered - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

LocoRoco 2 Remastered - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Mahjong Gold - $4.19 - 40% Off - $2.79 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Manhunt - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

The Mark of Kri - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Max Payne - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $46.19 - 23% Off - $40.19 - 33% Off - Ends 7/23

Melbits World - $9.89 - 34% Off - Ends 7/31 - Requires Smartphone

Metal Slug XX - $6.99 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

Moonfall Ultimate - $6.49 - 50% Off - $5.19 - 60% Off - Ends 7/30

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Okage: Shadow King - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Owlboy - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Pac-Man 256 - $2.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - $6.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Perception: Remastered - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/5

Pipe Push Paradise - $5.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

PitterPot - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/30

Rise of the Kasai - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $41.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/29

Rogue Galaxy - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Samurai Shodown VI - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Shadow of the Colossus - $12.99 - 35% Off - Ends 7/23

Shenmue I & II - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Shining Resonance Refrain - $29.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

The Sims 4 - $13.99 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition - $17.49 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

Skelly Selest - $5.99 - 40% Off - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Deluxe Edition - $12.49 - 50% Off - $8.74 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

S.O.N - $10.49 - 30% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/22

Sonic Mania - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 7/23

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle - $41.24 - 45% Off - Ends 7/23

Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $25.99 - 35% Off - Ends 7/23

Streets of Rogue - $17.99 - 10% Off - Ends 7/26

Suicide Guy - $3.59 - 55% Off - Ends 7/30

Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply - $2.69 - 55% Off - Ends 7/30

Super Bomberman R - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Super Volley Blast - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/16

Tearaway Unfolded - $9.99 - 50% Off - End s 7/23

Thimbleweed Park - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Timothy vs the Aliens - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 10/11

Toki - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/30

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - $12.49 - 50% Off - $9.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Ultimate Runner - $7.49 - 50% Off - $6.74 - 55% Off - Ends 7/25

Unexplored Unlocked Edition - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

The Warriors - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

We Are The Dwarves - $4.49 - 70% Off - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 8/8

Wild Arms 3 - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Yakuza Kiwami - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Yakuza Kiwami 2 - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Yesterday Origins - $4.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/30

Zeus Quest Remastered - $2.69 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23



PSVR - = Playable without PSVR

Guns ‘n’ Stories: Bulletproof VR - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/29

Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams - $17.49 - 30% Off - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/22

Moto Racer 4 - $7.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/30

Moto Racer 4: Deluxe Edition - $11.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/30

Quar: Infernal Machine - $23.99 - 20% Off - $20.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/31

Slum Ball - $10.49 - 30% Off - Ends 7/24 Time Carnage - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/30

Virtual Virtual Reality - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/3 - Ends 9/3

PS3

Alien Breed Trilogy - $6.89 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Capcom Fighting Evolution - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Capcom vs SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

God Hand - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Maximo: Ghosts to Glory - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Syberia Collection - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Tomb Raider: Underworld - $1.49 - 90% Off - Ends 7/23

Worms - $3.89 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Crazy Golf - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Revolution - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Ultimate Mayhem - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Vita - PS TV Compatibility

Mahjong Gold - $4.19 - 40% Off - $2.79 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

PSP - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

PS1 Classics - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain - $1.19 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Breath of Fire IV - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Darkstalkers - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Darkstalkers 3 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dino Crisis - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dino Crisis 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - $1.19 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Mega Man 8 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Mega Man Legends - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Mega Man Legends 2 - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

The Misadventures of Tron Bonne - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Pocket Fighter - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23 - PS3 Only

Resident Evil Director’s Cut - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Resident Evil 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Street Fighter Alpha - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Street Fighter Alpha 3 - $5.99 - 40% Off - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Strider 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Minis - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

PSVR Add-ons - = Playable w/o PSVR

PS4 Add-ons

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Variety Map Pack - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Destiny 2

Forsaken Annual Pass - $14.69 - 58% Off - Ends 9/17

Fortnite: Save the World

Pinball Arcade

Rock Band 4

The Sims 4

Stern Pinball Arcade

Warframe

Renown Pack XVI - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/20

PS3 Add-ons

Worms Revolution - Funfair Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Revolution - Mars Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Revolution - Medieval Tales Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Ultimate Mayhem - Customization Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Ultimate Mayhem - Multi-player Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Ultimate Mayhem - Single-player Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Vita Add-ons

