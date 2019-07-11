Jump to content

CAGcast 597: A Double Moron Situation

CAGcast 597: A Double Moron Situation

The gang talks latest Nintendo Switch updates, Mike Tyson, Action Park, Mario Maker 2, giant Unicron, and Wombat tries to sell the gang on Rainbow Six Siege, again.

* * * - - 8 votes

PSN Weekly Deals - 7/16: PS Retro Sale! $4 Arcade Archive games, $14 Konami Collections, $5 Ikaruga, & More!

By FriskyTanuki, Jul 11 2019 04:38 AM

FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted 11 July 2019 - 04:38 AM

Index

Current Deals - Store Updates Every Tuesday, Usually Around 8 AM PT/11 AM ET
Visit The Web PS Store

Key:
$XX.XX - Price for All PSN Members
$XX.XX - Price for PS+ Members
 
July’s PS+ Games - Ends 8/6/19

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition (feat. Heavy Rain)

Horizon Chase Turbo

 

Pre-orders - Out at 12 AM ET/9 PM PT

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition - $80.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31

Black Desert: Deluxe Edition - $44.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22

Black Desert: Standard Edition - $26.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22

Black Desert: Ultimate Edition - $89.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22

Control Digital Deluxe Pre-Order Edition - $71.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/27
Descent - $44.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31

Tamarin - $26.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31

 
Cross Buy

:ps4:   :ps3:   :vita: 99Vidas - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: 2064: Read Only Memories - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps3:  :vita: Alien Breed - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

:ps4:   :vita: Axiom Verge - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: The Bard’s Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: Bouncing Bullets - $3.99 - 20% Off - Ends 7/23
:ps4:   :ps3:   :vita: Cel Damage HD - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:  :vita: Claire: Extended Cut - $4.49 - 70% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :ps3:   :vita: Fez - $3.24 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: Full Throttle Remastered - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:  :vita: Iconoclasts - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/5

:ps4:   :ps3: Journey - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita:  The King of Fighters ‘97 Global Match - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: The Last Blade 2 - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:  :vita: Letter Quest Remastered - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:  :ps3:  :vita: Metal Slug 3 - $5.24 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:  :vita: Mochi Mochi Boy - $3.99 - 20% Off - Ends 7/30

:ps4:  :ps3:  :vita: Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:  :vita: Perils of Baking - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/2

:ps4:  :ps3:   :vita:   :psp: Retro City Rampage DX - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:  :vita: Samurai Shodown V Special - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:  :vita: Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $9.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:  :vita: Skylight Freerange - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:  :vita: Stardew Valley - $11.99 - 20% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:  :vita: The Sun and Moon - $3.49 - 65% Off - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

 

PS4

20XX - $8.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/22

ADK Damashii - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/23

Ape Escape 2 - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

The Aquatic Adventure of The Last Human - $5.24 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Crazy Climber - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Moon Cresta - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Aero Fighters 2 - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Art of Fighting - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Burning Fight - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Fatal Fury 2 - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Ghost Pilots - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo The King of Fighters ‘94 - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Metal Slug - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Samurai Shodown - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Super Sidekicks - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Zed Blade - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Ninja-Kid - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Nova2001 - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Terra Cresta - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug - $1.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Game Series: Galaga - $1.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man - $1.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man - $1.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Art of Fighting Anthology - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Away: Journey to the Unexpected - $10.19 - 40% Off - Ends 7/30

Batman: Return to Arkham - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

BioShock: The Collection - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Black Paradox - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Blacksea Odyssey - $5.84 - 55% Off - Ends 7/23

Bleed Complete Bundle - $9.79 - 65% Off - $6.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Briks - $6.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/15

Bully - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Card Game Bundle Vol 1 - $8.39 - 65% Off - $5.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/23

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Classics PS4 Bundle - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Crimson Keep - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/22

Dark Cloud - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dark Cloud 2 - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dark Quest 2 - $9.74 - 35% Off - Ends 7/22

Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Dark Souls: Remastered - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Death Road to Canada - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/25

Deiland - $9.74 - 35% Off - $8.24 - 45% Off - Ends 7/22

Deployment - $3.49 - 65% Off - Ends 7/22

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection - $39.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17

Destroy All Humans! - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Destroy All Humans! 2 - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Devil May Cry HD Collection - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle - $11.24 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Die for Valhalla! - $5.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Die for Valhalla! Special Edition - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition - $17.99 - 55% Off - $13.99 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

Double Switch: 25th Anniversary Edition - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dragon’s Crown Pro - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen - $20.99 - 30% Off - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

DreamBreak - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dusty Raging Fist - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/31

Effie - $15.99 - 20% Off - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/22

Expand - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/25

Expand + Soundtrack Bundle - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/25

FantaVision - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Floor Kids - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/25

Frost - $6.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Frost Deluxe Edition - $6.82 - 65% Off - $4.87 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Ghost of a Tale - $16.99 - 32% Off - Ends 7/24

Glass Masquerade - $5.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles & Portal of Evil - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Grand Theft Auto III - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $10.04 - 33% Off - Ends 7/23

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $17.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Gravity Rush Remastered - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Gryphon Knight Epic - $3.39 - 66% Off - Ends 7/23

HexaMaze - $7.49 - 50% Off - $6.74 - 55% Off - Ends 7/25

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Hopiko and Tango Fiesta - $3.12 - 75% Off - $1.87 - 85% Off - Ends 7/22

Hot Shots Tennis - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Hyper Sentinel - $2.59 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Ikaruga - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Indie Darling Bundle Vol 3 - $21.49 - 50% Off - $15.04 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

Indigo Prophecy - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Ink - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Jak and Daxter Bundle - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jak II - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jak 3 - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jak X: Combat Racing - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jewel Fever 2 - $4.79 - 20% Off - Ends 7/22

Journey Collector’s Edition - $12.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Late Shift - $7.49 - 40% Off - $6.24 - 50% Off - Ends 7/30

LocoRoco Remastered - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

LocoRoco 2 Remastered - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Mahjong Gold - $4.19 - 40% Off - $2.79 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Manhunt - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

The Mark of Kri - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Max Payne - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $46.19 - 23% Off - $40.19 - 33% Off - Ends 7/23

Melbits World - $9.89 - 34% Off - Ends 7/31 - Requires Smartphone

Metal Slug XX - $6.99 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

Moonfall Ultimate - $6.49 - 50% Off - $5.19 - 60% Off - Ends 7/30

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Okage: Shadow King - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Owlboy - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Pac-Man 256 - $2.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - $6.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Perception: Remastered - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/5

Pipe Push Paradise - $5.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

PitterPot - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/30

Prototype - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Prototype 2 - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Prototype Biohazard Bundle - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Psychonauts - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Puyo Puyo Champions - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Red Dead Revolver - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Red Faction - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Red Faction II - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Resonance of Fate 4K/HD Edition - $24.49 - 30% Off - Ends 7/23

Rise of the Kasai - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $41.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/29

Rogue Galaxy - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Samurai Shodown VI - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Shadow of the Colossus - $12.99 - 35% Off - Ends 7/23

Shenmue I & II - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Shining Resonance Refrain - $29.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

The Sims 4 - $13.99 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition - $17.49 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

Skelly Selest - $5.99 - 40% Off - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Deluxe Edition - $12.49 - 50% Off - $8.74 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

S.O.N - $10.49 - 30% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/22

Sonic Mania - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 7/23

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle - $41.24 - 45% Off - Ends 7/23

Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $25.99 - 35% Off - Ends 7/23

Streets of Rogue - $17.99 - 10% Off - Ends 7/26

Suicide Guy - $3.59 - 55% Off - Ends 7/30

Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply - $2.69 - 55% Off - Ends 7/30

Super Bomberman R - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Super Volley Blast - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/16

Tearaway Unfolded - $9.99 - 50% Off - End s 7/23

Thimbleweed Park - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Timothy vs the Aliens - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 10/11

Toki - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/30

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - $12.49 - 50% Off - $9.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Ultimate Runner - $7.49 - 50% Off - $6.74 - 55% Off - Ends 7/25

Unexplored Unlocked Edition - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

The Warriors - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

We Are The Dwarves - $4.49 - 70% Off - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 8/8

Wild Arms 3 - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Yakuza Kiwami - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Yakuza Kiwami 2 - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Yesterday Origins - $4.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/30

Zeus Quest Remastered - $2.69 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

 
PSVR -    :ps4: = Playable without PSVR

Guns ‘n’ Stories: Bulletproof VR - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/29

Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams - $17.49 - 30% Off - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/22

:ps4: Moto Racer 4 - $7.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/30

:ps4: Moto Racer 4: Deluxe Edition - $11.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/30

:ps4: Quar: Infernal Machine - $23.99 - 20% Off - $20.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/31

Slum Ball - $10.49 - 30% Off - Ends 7/24

Time Carnage - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/30

Virtual Virtual Reality - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/3

:ps4: Wipeout Omega Collection - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4: Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner Mars - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

 

PS3

Alien Breed Trilogy - $6.89 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Capcom Fighting Evolution - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Capcom vs SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

God Hand - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Maximo: Ghosts to Glory - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Syberia Collection - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Tomb Raider: Underworld - $1.49 - 90% Off - Ends 7/23 

Worms - $3.89 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Crazy Golf - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Revolution - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Ultimate Mayhem - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

 

Vita PS TV Compatibility

Mahjong Gold - $4.19 - 40% Off - $2.79 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

 

PSP - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

N/A

 

PS1 Classics - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain - $1.19 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Breath of Fire IV - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Darkstalkers - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Darkstalkers 3 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dino Crisis - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dino Crisis 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - $1.19 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Mega Man 8 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Mega Man Legends - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Mega Man Legends 2 - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

The Misadventures of Tron Bonne - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Pocket Fighter - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23 - PS3 Only

Resident Evil Director’s Cut - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Resident Evil 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Street Fighter Alpha - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Street Fighter Alpha 3 - $5.99 - 40% Off - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Strider 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

 

Minis - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility
N/A

 

PSVR Add-ons -  :ps4: = Playable w/o PSVR

N/A

 

PS4 Add-ons

 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Destiny 2

Fortnite: Save the World

Pinball Arcade

Rock Band 4

The Sims 4

Stern Pinball Arcade

Warframe

PS3 Add-ons

 

Worms Revolution - Funfair Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Revolution - Mars Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Revolution - Medieval Tales Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Ultimate Mayhem - Customization Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Ultimate Mayhem - Multi-player Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

Worms Ultimate Mayhem - Single-player Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31

 

Vita Add-ons

 

N/A

 

Feel free to provide feedback for ways to improve this thread. Thanks!


FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted 11 July 2019 - 04:40 AM

Recent Freebies

 

7/19

Beastmode III Konsole Kingz Avatar - Free

PSVR Blood & Truth Demo

Growtopia - Free

 

7/11

3on3 FreeStyle - 2019 PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack July - Free

Don't Even Think - Free

One Piece World Seeker - Treasure Hunting Outfit - Free

 

7/9

Attack on Titan 2 - FB Additional costume for Christa Queen Historia - Free

Attack on Titan 2 - FB Additional costume for Kenny Coat Young Male - Free

Attack on Titan 2 - FB Additional costume for Mikasa One-piece Dress - Free

Attack on Titan 2 - FB Costume for Levi Plain Clothes Underground City - Free

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled The Race is On Theme - Free

Kill la Kill If Demo

LEGO Worlds - Showcase Collection Pack 2 - Free

PES 2019 - July Plus Member Bonus - Free

Ride 3 - Free Pack 11 - Free

Square Enix Music Dynamic Themes Bundle - Free

Star Trek Online - Rise of Discovery Plus Pack - Free

 

7/2

Earth Defense Force 4.1 Wingdiver The Shooter - Training Mode - Free 

Melbits World Demo - Smartphone required


FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted 11 July 2019 - 04:41 AM

Leftovers

 

FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted 11 July 2019 - 04:54 AM

Feel free to post.

 

I wanted to apologize for posting about that in the last thread and helping to derail things until it got out of hand. I'll be more cautious in the future to refrain from posting about such things in the future without asking first to see if there's interest about labeling such things. Sorry.


DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted 11 July 2019 - 04:57 AM

giphy.gif

 

Ahhh, new thread smell.


BryanDGAF  

BryanDGAF

Posted 11 July 2019 - 05:03 AM

I will be forever on page 1 of this new thread.

BEYOLD. WITNESS ME!

Fades  

Fades

Posted 11 July 2019 - 05:22 AM

Thank you Frisky for all you're hard work!

TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 11 July 2019 - 05:23 AM

Bring on the DEAL discussion!

Might pick up dragons dogma for PS4. Wild arms 3 is intriguing as well for that price. Some Goode deals this week.

anotherpoorgamer  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 11 July 2019 - 05:30 AM

Awe man, I renew PlayStation Plus and miss getting Sonic Mania for free by a day.  Now there's hardly any deals for the PlayStation Plus discount.  My luck.


illatwill  

illatwill

Posted 11 July 2019 - 05:40 AM

Thanks Frisky, for all the hard work you put into the CAG community.


Souffrir  

Souffrir

Posted 11 July 2019 - 05:59 AM

Is this the only thread on the forum that still closes down after 10k posts?

Dwapook  

Dwapook

Posted 11 July 2019 - 06:05 AM

So... It's cheaper to get the Devil May Cry HD Collection + 4SE Bundle than just buying the Devil May Cry HD Collection, but it wont let me because I already own Devil May Cry 4.. That seems kind of messed up.


shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted 11 July 2019 - 06:13 AM

Ahh that new thread smell.


jr7936  

jr7936

Posted 11 July 2019 - 06:20 AM

Grabbed samurai shodown vi + konomi arcade classics and finally art of fighting anthology

abbabaab  

abbabaab

Posted 11 July 2019 - 06:59 AM

I blame the PSNOT users.

 

And the McRib.


ErekoseDM  

ErekoseDM

Posted 11 July 2019 - 07:02 AM

thx for keeping the lists updated Frisky


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 11 July 2019 - 07:17 AM

Tagging for all the freebies. ;)


RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted 11 July 2019 - 09:03 AM

We were going to need a flash sale to get the old thread back on track, but a new thread should do the trick.


wampler13  

wampler13

Posted 11 July 2019 - 09:40 AM

Thanks, Frisky.


itzd4n  

itzd4n

Posted 11 July 2019 - 09:56 AM

woohoo page one, here I come!
thanks frisky

Stotch  

Stotch

Posted 11 July 2019 - 10:53 AM

I think I'll grab the Darksiders games and maybe Destroy All Humans too.

gunstar808  

gunstar808

Posted 11 July 2019 - 10:58 AM

So... It's cheaper to get the Devil May Cry HD Collection + 4SE Bundle than just buying the Devil May Cry HD Collection, but it wont let me because I already own Devil May Cry 4.. That seems kind of messed up.

Yea something is really wrong there. I also cannot buy the bundle, and of course I had no idea I already owned DMC4SE. 


simmias  

simmias

Posted 11 July 2019 - 11:11 AM

I think I'll grab the Darksiders games and maybe Destroy All Humans too.

I'm looking at those, too, but it looks like they've all been cheaper quite a few times in the past.  Same with the Red Faction games.


AoA  

AoA

Posted 11 July 2019 - 12:00 PM

I'm tempted to get the Dark Cloud games as I never finished them on the PS2.

I could also just turn on my PS2 and play them.

I should just pass on getting them.


kilik64  

kilik64

Posted 11 July 2019 - 01:48 PM

New thread, who dis?


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted 11 July 2019 - 02:15 PM

New thread to not watch much anymore. (Haven’t turned the PS4 on since October...)

kyfho33  

kyfho33

Posted 11 July 2019 - 02:50 PM

I'm tempted to get the Dark Cloud games as I never finished them on the PS2.

I could also just turn on my PS2 and play them.

I should just pass on getting them.

Thinking about these as well - as anyone played on the ps4 with 1080p/trophies think they're worth it?


Killbomb  

Killbomb

Posted 11 July 2019 - 03:38 PM

Thinking about these as well - as anyone played on the ps4 with 1080p/trophies think they're worth it?

 

Dark Cloud 2 holds up pretty well. The Platinum is a pain though because you need to have your head in a guide to avoid missing things required for trophies. 


tylerh1701  

tylerh1701

Posted 11 July 2019 - 03:46 PM

Damn ess jay dubyas closing down the old thread!!!!  


Sagemoon  

Sagemoon

Posted 11 July 2019 - 03:46 PM

Oh hi. 


