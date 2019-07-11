PSN Weekly Deals - 7/16: PS Retro Sale! $4 Arcade Archive games, $14 Konami Collections, $5 Ikaruga, & More!

Index
Current Deals - Store Updates Every Tuesday, Usually Around 8 AM PT/11 AM ET
Visit The Web PS Store
Key:
$XX.XX - Price for All PSN Members
$XX.XX - Price for PS+ Members
July’s PS+ Games - Ends 8/6/19
Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition (feat. Heavy Rain)
Pre-orders - Out at 12 AM ET/9 PM PT
Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition - $80.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31
Black Desert: Deluxe Edition - $44.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22
Black Desert: Standard Edition - $26.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22
Black Desert: Ultimate Edition - $89.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22
Control Digital Deluxe Pre-Order Edition - $71.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/27
Descent - $44.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31
Tamarin - $26.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31
Cross Buy
99Vidas - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
2064: Read Only Memories - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Alien Breed - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31
Axiom Verge - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
The Bard’s Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
Bouncing Bullets - $3.99 - 20% Off - Ends 7/23
Cel Damage HD - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Claire: Extended Cut - $4.49 - 70% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23
Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Fez - $3.24 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Full Throttle Remastered - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Iconoclasts - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/5
Journey - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
The King of Fighters ‘97 Global Match - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
The Last Blade 2 - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
Letter Quest Remastered - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23
Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Metal Slug 3 - $5.24 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23
Mochi Mochi Boy - $3.99 - 20% Off - Ends 7/30
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Perils of Baking - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/2
Retro City Rampage DX - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Samurai Shodown V Special - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $9.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Skylight Freerange - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Stardew Valley - $11.99 - 20% Off - Ends 7/23
The Sun and Moon - $3.49 - 65% Off - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
PS4
20XX - $8.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/22
ADK Damashii - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/23
Ape Escape 2 - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
The Aquatic Adventure of The Last Human - $5.24 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives Crazy Climber - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives Moon Cresta - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives NeoGeo Aero Fighters 2 - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives NeoGeo Art of Fighting - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives NeoGeo Burning Fight - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives NeoGeo Fatal Fury 2 - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives NeoGeo Ghost Pilots - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives NeoGeo The King of Fighters ‘94 - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives NeoGeo Metal Slug - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives NeoGeo Samurai Shodown - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives NeoGeo Super Sidekicks - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives NeoGeo Zed Blade - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives Ninja-Kid - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives Nova2001 - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Archives Terra Cresta - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug - $1.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Game Series: Galaga - $1.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man - $1.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man - $1.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Art of Fighting Anthology - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Away: Journey to the Unexpected - $10.19 - 40% Off - Ends 7/30
Batman: Return to Arkham - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
BioShock: The Collection - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Black Paradox - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Blacksea Odyssey - $5.84 - 55% Off - Ends 7/23
Bleed Complete Bundle - $9.79 - 65% Off - $6.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Briks - $6.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/15
Bully - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Card Game Bundle Vol 1 - $8.39 - 65% Off - $5.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/23
Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23
Classics PS4 Bundle - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Crimson Keep - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/22
Dark Cloud 2 - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Dark Quest 2 - $9.74 - 35% Off - Ends 7/22
Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23
Dark Souls: Remastered - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23
Death Road to Canada - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/25
Deiland - $9.74 - 35% Off - $8.24 - 45% Off - Ends 7/22
Deployment - $3.49 - 65% Off - Ends 7/22
Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection - $39.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
Destroy All Humans! - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23
Destroy All Humans! 2 - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23
Devil May Cry HD Collection - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle - $11.24 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Die for Valhalla! - $5.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Die for Valhalla! Special Edition - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition - $17.99 - 55% Off - $13.99 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23
Double Switch: 25th Anniversary Edition - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Dragon’s Crown Pro - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen - $20.99 - 30% Off - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23
DreamBreak - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Dusty Raging Fist - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/31
Effie - $15.99 - 20% Off - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/22
Expand - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/25
Expand + Soundtrack Bundle - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/25
FantaVision - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Floor Kids - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/25
Frost - $6.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Frost Deluxe Edition - $6.82 - 65% Off - $4.87 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Ghost of a Tale - $16.99 - 32% Off - Ends 7/24
Glass Masquerade - $5.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles & Portal of Evil - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Grand Theft Auto III - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $10.04 - 33% Off - Ends 7/23
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $17.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23
Gravity Rush Remastered - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
Gryphon Knight Epic - $3.39 - 66% Off - Ends 7/23
HexaMaze - $7.49 - 50% Off - $6.74 - 55% Off - Ends 7/25
Hitman HD Enhanced Collection - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Hopiko and Tango Fiesta - $3.12 - 75% Off - $1.87 - 85% Off - Ends 7/22
Hot Shots Tennis - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Hyper Sentinel - $2.59 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23
Ikaruga - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Indie Darling Bundle Vol 3 - $21.49 - 50% Off - $15.04 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23
Indigo Prophecy - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Ink - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23
Jak and Daxter Bundle - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Jak II - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Jak 3 - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Jak X: Combat Racing - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Jewel Fever 2 - $4.79 - 20% Off - Ends 7/22
Journey Collector’s Edition - $12.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
King’s Quest: The Complete Collection - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Late Shift - $7.49 - 40% Off - $6.24 - 50% Off - Ends 7/30
LocoRoco Remastered - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
LocoRoco 2 Remastered - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Mahjong Gold - $4.19 - 40% Off - $2.79 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Manhunt - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23
The Mark of Kri - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Max Payne - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $46.19 - 23% Off - $40.19 - 33% Off - Ends 7/23
Melbits World - $9.89 - 34% Off - Ends 7/31 - Requires Smartphone
Metal Slug XX - $6.99 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23
Moonfall Ultimate - $6.49 - 50% Off - $5.19 - 60% Off - Ends 7/30
Odin Sphere Leifthrasir - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Okage: Shadow King - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Owlboy - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23
Pac-Man 256 - $2.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - $6.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Perception: Remastered - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/5
Pipe Push Paradise - $5.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
PitterPot - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/30
Prototype - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
Prototype 2 - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
Prototype Biohazard Bundle - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
Psychonauts - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Puyo Puyo Champions - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Red Dead Revolver - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23
Red Faction - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23
Red Faction II - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Resonance of Fate 4K/HD Edition - $24.49 - 30% Off - Ends 7/23
Rise of the Kasai - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23
Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $41.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/29
Rogue Galaxy - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Samurai Shodown VI - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23
Shadow of the Colossus - $12.99 - 35% Off - Ends 7/23
Shenmue I & II - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23
Shining Resonance Refrain - $29.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23
The Sims 4 - $13.99 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition - $17.49 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23
Skelly Selest - $5.99 - 40% Off - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Deluxe Edition - $12.49 - 50% Off - $8.74 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23
S.O.N - $10.49 - 30% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/22
Sonic Mania - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 7/23
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle - $41.24 - 45% Off - Ends 7/23
Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $25.99 - 35% Off - Ends 7/23
Streets of Rogue - $17.99 - 10% Off - Ends 7/26
Suicide Guy - $3.59 - 55% Off - Ends 7/30
Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply - $2.69 - 55% Off - Ends 7/30
Super Bomberman R - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Super Volley Blast - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/16
Tearaway Unfolded - $9.99 - 50% Off - End s 7/23
Thimbleweed Park - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Timothy vs the Aliens - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 10/11
Toki - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/30
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23
Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - $12.49 - 50% Off - $9.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Ultimate Runner - $7.49 - 50% Off - $6.74 - 55% Off - Ends 7/25
Unexplored Unlocked Edition - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
The Warriors - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23
We Are The Dwarves - $4.49 - 70% Off - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 8/8
Wild Arms 3 - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Yakuza Kiwami - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Yakuza Kiwami 2 - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Yesterday Origins - $4.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/30
Zeus Quest Remastered - $2.69 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
PSVR - = Playable without PSVR
Guns ‘n’ Stories: Bulletproof VR - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/29
Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams - $17.49 - 30% Off - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/22
Moto Racer 4 - $7.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/30
Moto Racer 4: Deluxe Edition - $11.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/30
Quar: Infernal Machine - $23.99 - 20% Off - $20.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/31
Slum Ball - $10.49 - 30% Off - Ends 7/24
Time Carnage - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/30
Wipeout Omega Collection - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner Mars - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
PS3
Alien Breed Trilogy - $6.89 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31
Capcom Fighting Evolution - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
Capcom vs SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
God Hand - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
Maximo: Ghosts to Glory - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
Syberia Collection - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
Tomb Raider: Underworld - $1.49 - 90% Off - Ends 7/23
Worms - $3.89 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31
Worms Crazy Golf - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31
Worms Revolution - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31
Worms Ultimate Mayhem - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31
Vita - PS TV Compatibility
Mahjong Gold - $4.19 - 40% Off - $2.79 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23
PSP - Vita and PS TV Compatibility
N/A
PS1 Classics - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility
Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain - $1.19 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23
Breath of Fire IV - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Darkstalkers - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Darkstalkers 3 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Dino Crisis - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Dino Crisis 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - $1.19 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23
Mega Man 8 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Mega Man Legends - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
Mega Man Legends 2 - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
The Misadventures of Tron Bonne - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Pocket Fighter - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23 - PS3 Only
Resident Evil Director’s Cut - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23
Resident Evil 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Resident Evil 3: Nemesis - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Street Fighter Alpha - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Street Fighter Alpha 3 - $5.99 - 40% Off - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Strider 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Minis - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility
N/A
PSVR Add-ons - = Playable w/o PSVR
N/A
PS4 Add-ons
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Variety Map Pack - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Destiny 2
- Forsaken Annual Pass - $14.69 - 58% Off - Ends 9/17
Fortnite: Save the World
- Deluxe Founder’s Pack - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
- Standard Founder’s Pack - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Pinball Arcade
-
Mustang Premium Boss - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/31
-
Stern Table Pack 2 - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/31
Rock Band 4
- “100 Bad Days” by AJR - $1.49 - 25% Off - Ends 8/1
- "Change" by The Revivalists - $1.49 - 25% Off - Ends 7/25
The Sims 4
- Bundle: City Living - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
- Bundle: Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
- Cats & Dogs - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
- City Living - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
- Get to Work - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
- Dine Out - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
- Parenthood - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
- Vampires - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23
Stern Pinball Arcade
- Bundle Pack 2 - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/31
- Mustang Premium Boss - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/31
Warframe
- Renown Pack XVI - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/20
PS3 Add-ons
Worms Revolution - Funfair Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31
Worms Revolution - Mars Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31
Worms Revolution - Medieval Tales Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31
Worms Ultimate Mayhem - Customization Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31
Worms Ultimate Mayhem - Multi-player Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31
Worms Ultimate Mayhem - Single-player Pack - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/31
Vita Add-ons
N/A
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feel free to provide feedback for ways to improve this thread. Thanks!