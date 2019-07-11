Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #598: Up in Feet

CAGcast #598: Up in Feet

The gang talks online gaming harassment, Overwatch controversy, some Comic Con stuff, castle apprenticeship, and so much more!

* * * - - 8 votes

PSN Weekly Deals - 7/30: Street Fighter & Summer Celebration Sales! $0.99 PvZ GW2, $8 SFV/$20 SFV AE, $10 Chasm, $51 SamSho, & More!

By FriskyTanuki, Jul 11 2019 04:38 AM

#1 FriskyTanuki

FriskyTanuki

Posted 11 July 2019 - 04:38 AM

Index

Current Deals - Store Updates Every Tuesday, Usually Around 8 AM PT/11 AM ET
Visit The Web PS Store

Key:
$XX.XX - Price for All PSN Members
$XX.XX - Price for PS+ Members
 
July’s PS+ Games - Ends 8/6/19

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition (feat. Heavy Rain)

Horizon Chase Turbo

 

Pre-orders - Out at 12 AM ET/9 PM PT

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition - $80.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31

Black Desert: Deluxe Edition - $44.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22

Black Desert: Standard Edition - $26.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22

Black Desert: Ultimate Edition - $89.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22

Control Digital Deluxe Pre-Order Edition - $71.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/27
Crystar - $53.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/27

Descent - $44.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31

Oninaki - $44.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22

Tamarin - $26.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31

 
Cross Buy

:ps4:  :vita: Chasm - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/2

:ps4:  :vita: Claire: Extended Cut - $4.49 - 70% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/6

:ps4:  :vita: Darkest Dungeon - $9.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4:  :vita: Darkest Dungeon: Crimson edition - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4:  :vita: Digerati Bundle 4 Pack Part 2 - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

:ps4:  :vita: Digerati Family Friendly Bundle - $7.24 - 50% Off - $4.34 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

:ps4:  :vita: Digerati Nerdook Bundle Vol 1 - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/13

:ps4:  :vita: Dragooned - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

:ps4:  :vita: Hoggy2 - $3.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/7

:ps4:  :vita: Iconoclasts - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/5

:ps4:  :vita: Letter Quest Remastered - $5.49 - 45% Off - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

:ps4:  :vita: Paranautical Activity - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

:ps4:  :vita: Perils of Baking - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/2

:ps4:  :vita: Salt and Sanctuary - $8.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4:  :vita: Shakedown: Hawaii - $15.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/1

:ps4:  :vita: Skylight Freerange - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/2

:ps4:  :vita: Skylight Freerange 2: Gachduine - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/2

:ps4:  :vita: Super Wiloo Demake - $3.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/13

:ps4:  :ps3:  :vita: The Treasures of Montezuma 4 & Themes - $6.59 - 40% Off - $4.39 - 60% Off - Ends 8/6

:ps3:  :vita: Urban Trial Freestyle - $5.49 - 50% Off - $3.29 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

 

PS4

1979 Revolution: Black Friday - $5.99 - 50% Off - $3.59 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

A Hat in Time - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

A Way Out - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/6

Absolver - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Aerea - $3.99 - 80% Off - $1.99 - 90% Off - Ends 8/20

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/6

Albert and Otto - $6.59 - 45% Off - $3.59 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

Alien Shooter - $4.79 - 40% Off - $3.19 - 60% Off - Ends 8/6

Ark: Survival Evolved - $17.49 - 65% Off - Ends 8/20

Ark: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition - $35.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Armello - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Armello Deluxe Bundle - $17.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/6

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition - $31.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/6

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition - $39.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/6

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition - $47.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/6

Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack - $67.49 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

Battlefield 1 Revolution - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle - $8.99 - 85% Off - Ends 8/20

Battlefield 4 - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition - $6.24 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Battlefield V - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Battlefield World War Bundle - $39.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Beyond: Two Souls - $10.49 - 65% Off - Ends 8/20

Bibi & Tina: Adventures with Horses - $9.99 - 50% Off - $8.99 - 55% Off - Ends 8/23

Bibi Blocksberg: Big Broom Race 3 - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/23

The BioWare Bundle - $17.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

The Blackout Club - $26.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/6

BlazBlue: Central Fiction - $23.99 - 60% Off - $17.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Bleed 2: Deluxe Edition - $13.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Bloodborne - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle - $24.49 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition - $17.99 - 40% Off - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Bridge Constructor Portal - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Briks - $6.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/15

The Bunker - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

Burnout Paradise Remastered - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

The Caligula Effect: Overdose - $34.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Candle: The Power of the Flame - $5.99 - 70% Off - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/5

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle - $13.99 - 30% Off - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Carnival Games - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Chimparty - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20 - Smartphone Required

Citizens of Space - $11.24 - 25% Off - Ends 8/13

Coffin Dodgers - $4.79 - 60% Off - $3.59 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

The Coma: Recut - $8.24 - 45% Off - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

Conan Exiles - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Conan Exiles Complete Edition - $52.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Conan Exiles Deluxe Edition - $37.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Croc's World - $4.49 - 25% Off - Ends 8/26

Danganronpa 1-2 Reload - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Dark Souls: Remastered - $24.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Dark Souls III - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition - $21.24 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Darksiders III - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition - $59.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Darkwood: Special Edition - $12.59 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Dead Cells - $17.49 - 30% Off - Ends 8/6

Dead Cells + Rise of the Giant Avatar - $17.49 - 30% Off - Ends 8/6

Dead or Alive 6 - $47.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/20

Dead or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe Edition - $63.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/20

Deployment - $2.99 - 70% Off - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/8

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection - $39.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17

Devil May Cry 5 - $39.59 - 34% Off - Ends 8/20

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition - $46.19 - 34% Off - Ends 8/20

Disgaea 1 Complete - $29.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Disgaea 5 Complete Bundle - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Dishonored: The Complete Collection - $47.99 - 40% Off - $39.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - $17.99 - 40% Off - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle - $35.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Dishonored Definitive Edition - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Dishonored 2 - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

The Disney Afternoon Collection - $6.99 - 65% Off - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Divinity: Original Sin: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Divinity: Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Dollhouse - $27.99 - 30% Off - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Doodle God, Doodle Devil & Doodle Kingdom - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

Doom - $16.99 - 15% Off - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/6

Doom + Wolfenstein II Bundle - $41.99 - 40% Off - $34.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Dragon Age: Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $37.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate Edition - $43.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle - $21.24 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

DreamBreak - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

Driveclub - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

Driveclub Bikes Standalone - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/6

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires - $29.99 - 40% Off - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Dynasty Warriors 9 - $41.99 - 30% Off - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Dynasty Warriors 9 Deluxe Edition - $59.49 - 30% Off - $50.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

EA Sports 19 Bundle - $29.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

The Elder Scrolls Online - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $27.99 - 30% Off - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/6

Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

The Evil Within - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

The Evil Within Digital Bundle - $17.99 - 40% Off - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

The Evil Within 2 - $35.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Fade to Silence - $37.49 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

Fallout 4 - $17.99 - 40% Off - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition - $35.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Fallout 76 - $35.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition - $47.99 - 40% Off - $39.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Farming Simulator 19 - $34.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Farming Simulator 19 Premium Edition - $60.29 - 33% Off - Ends 8/20

Fe - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

FIFA 19 - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

FIFA 19 Champions Edition - $19.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

FIFA 19 NHL 19 Bundle - $23.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition - $24.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

FIFA The Journey Trilogy - $27.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/6

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour - $15.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/20

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + Quad Lake Pass - $32.24 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

Frantics - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20 - Smartphone Required

Frost - $6.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Generation Zero - $27.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

God Eater 2: Rage Burst - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

God Eater 3 - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

The Golf Club 2 - $8.99 - 70% Off - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/20

Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card - $28.79 - 36% Off - Ends 8/20

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card - $57.59 - 36% Off - Ends 8/20

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card - $37.19 - 38% Off - Ends 8/20

The Grand Tour Game - $11.24 - 25% Off - $10.49 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - $15.99 - 60% Off - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Gundam Versus - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Hidden Agenda - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20 - Smartphone required

Hitman 2 - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/6

Hitman 2: Gold Edition - $39.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/6

Hopiko - $2.79 - 60% Off - $2.09 - 70% Off - Ends 8/5

Human: Fall Flat - $6.74 - 55% Off - Ends 8/6

theHunter: Call of the Wild - $20.09 - 33% Off - Ends 8/20

Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Infamous First Light - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Infamous Second Son - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Ink - $5.49 - 45% Off - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Jump Force - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Jump Force: Deluxe Edition - $53.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Jump Force: Ultimate Edition - $59.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Just Cause 3 - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

Just Cause 3: XXL Edition - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

Just Cause 4: Digital Deluxe Edition - $23.09 - 67% Off - Ends 8/6

Just Cause 4: Gold Edition - $29.69 - 67% Off - Ends 8/6

Just Cause 4: Standard Edition - $19.79 - 67% Off - Ends 8/6

Just Dance 2019 - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 - 67% Off - Ends 8/20

Killzone Shadow Fall - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

The King of Fighters XIV Special Anniversary Edition - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/13

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $20.09 - 33% Off - Ends 8/20

Knowledge is Power - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20 - Smartphone Required

Knowledge is Power: Decades - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20 - Smartphone Required

Kona - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Lapis v Labyrinth - $20.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

The Last Guardian - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

The Last of Us Remastered - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

LEGO The Incredibles - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

LEGO Jurassic World - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $17.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry - $31.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/2

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season - $29.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/6

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season - $5.09 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition - $7.49 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

LittleBigPlanet 3 - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

Little Dragons Cafe - $23.99 - 60% Off - $17.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

The Long Dark - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Lords of the Fallen - $3.99 - 80% Off - $2.99 - 85% Off - Ends 8/20

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off - $4.49 - 85% Off - Ends 8/20

Lumines Remastered - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/5

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite Standard Edition - $19.99 - 50% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Recruit Edition - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Mass Effect: Andromeda Standard Recruit Edition - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack - $17.99 - 40% Off - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $13.99 - 30% Off - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 - $27.99 - 30% Off - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Mega Man 11 - $23.09 - 23% Off - $20.09 - 33% Off - Ends 8/20

Metro 2033 Redux - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Metro Exodus - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $50.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Metro: Last Light Redux - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Metro Redux - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Middle-earth: Shadow of War - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom - $33.99 - 15% Off - Ends 8/12

Monster Dynamite - $9.99 - 50% Off - $8.99 - 55% Off - Ends 8/23

Monster Hunter: World - $24.99 - 50% Off - $19.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Moonlighter - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Mortal Kombat 11 - $44.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition - $84.99 - 15% Off - Ends 8/20

Mount & Blade: Warband - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

MudRunner: American Wilds Edition - $13.59 - 66% Off - Ends 8/20

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy - $34.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition - $22.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

NBA 2K19 - $25.79 - 57% Off - $19.49 - 67% Off - Ends 8/6

NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition - $42.99 - 57% Off - $32.99 - 67% Off - Ends 8/6

NBA 2K19 + NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Bundle - $34.39 - 57% Off - $26.39 - 67% Off - Ends 8/6

NBA Live 19: The One Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Need for Speed Payback - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Nefarious - $11.24 - 25% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World - $47.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/20

NHL 19 - $9.59 - 84% Off - Ends 8/6

NHL 19 Legends Edition - $11.19 - 84% Off - Ends 8/6

NHL 19 Ultimate Edition - $12.79 - 84% Off - Ends 8/6

Nier: Automata Game of the Yorha Edition - $26.79 - 33% Off - Ends 8/6

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $20.39 - 66% Off - Ends 8/20

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Deluxe Edition - $27.19 - 66% Off - Ends 8/20

Omega Strike Deluxe Edition - $15.74 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

One Piece: Burning Blood - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

One Piece Burning Blood Gold Edition - $21.12 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

One Piece World Seeker - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition - $62.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Outlast: Bundle of Terror - $7.24 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

Outlast: Trinity - $11.79 - 80% Off - Ends 8/6

Outlast 2 - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

Outward - $25.99 - 35% Off - Ends 8/20

Override: Mech City Brawl - $8.99 - 70% Off - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/20

Override: Mech City Brawl Super Charged Mega Edition - $11.99 - 70% Off - $7.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/20

Panda Hero - $7.49 - 50% Off - $6.74 - 55% Off - Ends 8/23

Peggle 2 - $5.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/20

Perception: Remastered - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/5

Persona 5 - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/13

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition - $50.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/13

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition - $1.24 - 95% Off - Ends 8/6

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition - $0.99 - 95% Off - Ends 8/6

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Pool and Snooker Bundle - $16.79 - 30% Off - Ends 8/6

Pool Nation - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/6

Prey - $17.99 - 40% Off - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle - $38.99 - 40% Off - $32.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

The Princess Guide - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Quantic Dream Collection - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Rage 2 - $44.99 - 25% Off - $38.99 - 35% Off - Ends 8/6

Rage 2: Deluxe Edition - $59.99 - 25% Off - $51.99 - 35% Off - Ends 8/6

Ratchet & Clank - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

Real Farm - $7.99 - 80% Off - $3.99 - 90% Off - Ends 8/20

Red Dead Redemption 2 - $38.99 - 35% Off - Ends 8/20

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition - $47.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition - $54.99 - 45% Off - Ends 8/20

Resident Evil - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Resident Evil 0 - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Resident Evil 2 - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition - $41.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

resident evil 4 - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Resident Evil Triple Pack - $23.79 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Road Redemption - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Rocket League - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition - $12.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Saints Row IV Re-Elected - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Samurai Shodown - $50.99 - 15% Off - Ends 8/5

Samurai Shodown Deluxe Edition - $67.99 - 15% Off - Ends 8/5

School Girl/Zombie Hunter - $11.99 - 70% Off - $7.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/20

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Seven: Enhanced Edition - $25.99 - 35% Off - Ends 8/20

Shadow of the Colossus - $12.99 - 35% Off - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Shadow of the Tomb Raider - $19.79 - 67% Off - Ends 8/6

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Croft Edition - $29.69 - 67% Off - Ends 8/6

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Digital Deluxe Edition - $23.09 - 67% Off - Ends 8/6

Shikhondo: Soul Eater - $7.69 - 45% Off - $3.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

The Sims 4 - $13.99 - 65% Off - Ends 8/6

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition - $17.49 - 65% Off - Ends 8/6

Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 GOTY Bundle - $59.99 - 25% Off - $51.99 - 35% Off - Ends 8/6

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut - $9.34 - 45% Off - $4.24 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

Slime Rancher: Deluxe Edition - $20.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/5

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition - $11.99 - 70% Off - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection - $27.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Solo: Islands of the Heart - $15.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/13

Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

SoulCalibur VI - $20.39 - 66% Off - Ends 8/20

SoulCalibur VI Deluxe Edition - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

Space Hulk: Tactics - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Spartan - $0.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/26

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark - $24.99 - 50% Off - $19.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Splody - $7.49 - 25% Off - $5.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/6

Star Wars Battlefront: Hoth Bundle - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Star Wars Battlefront II - $7.49 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Steel Rats - $9.99 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Steel Rats Deluxe Edition - $11.99 - 50% Off - $7.19 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Street Fighter V - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/14

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/14

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Deluxe - $34.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/14

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/14

Subnautica - $19.79 - 34% Off - Ends 8/20

Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply - $2.69 - 55% Off - Ends 7/30

Super Mega Baseball 2: Ultimate Edition - $29.99 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31

Super Volley Blast - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/16

Superhot - $12.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Super Mega Baseball 2 - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Super Street: The Game - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition - $27.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $21.24 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Sword Art Online: Lost Song - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Tacoma - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Tango Fiesta - $1.99 - 80% Off - $0.99 - 90% Off - Ends 8/5

Team Sonic Racing - $29.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/6

Tekken 7 - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Tekken 7 Rematch Edition - $31.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

That’s You! - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20 - Smartphone Required

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Timothy vs the Aliens - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 10/11

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ - $17.99 - 70% Off - $11.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/20

Tom Clancy’s The Division - $9.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/6

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition - $17.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/6

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Gold Edition - $59.99 - 40% Off - $49.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/5

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition - $38.99 - 35% Off - $32.99 - 45% Off - Ends 8/5

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition - $71.99 - 40% Off - $59.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/5

Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle - $49.99 - 50% Off - $39.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/5

The Tom Clancy’s Franchise Bundle - $39.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/6

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition - $35.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition - $23.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/6

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition - $34.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $54.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Train Sim World - $20.09 - 33% Off - Ends 8/20

Train Sim World Digital Deluxe Edition - $25.19 - 28% Off - Ends 8/20

Trials Rising - $12.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Trials Rising Gold Edition - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

UFC 3 - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

UFC 3 Deluxe Edition - $17.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Ultra Street Fighter IV - $12.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/14

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure and Sublevel Zero: Redux - $11.24 - 70% Off - $7.49 - 80% Off - Ends 8/5

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] - $19.99 - 60% Off - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Unexplored Unlocked Edition - $7.49 - 50% Off - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

Unravel Two - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Unravel Yarny Bundle - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Until Dawn - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

Warhammer Chaosbane - $41.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Warhammer Chaosbane Deluxe Edition - $45.49 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Watch Dogs 2 - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition - $17.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition - $24.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/6

We Are The Dwarves - $4.49 - 70% Off - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 8/8

We Happy Few - $29.99 - 50% Off - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Wizard of Legend - $9.59 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $35.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 - 40% Off - $39.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Wolfenstein: The New Order - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack - $17.99 - 40% Off - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

World War Z - $25.19 - 37% Off - Ends 8/20

WWE 2K19 - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition - $22.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

 

PSVR -  :ps4: = Playable without PSVR

:ps4: Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4: Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition - $59.49 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Arizona Sunshine - $13.99 - 65% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4: ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition - $4.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/6

Blood & Truth - $31.99 - 20% Off - Ends 8/20

Borderlands 2 VR - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4: Bound - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Carnival Games VR - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Creed: Rise to Glory - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Doom VFR - $17.99 - 40% Off - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Driveclub VR - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR - $44.99 - 25% Off - $38.99 - 35% Off - Ends 8/6

:ps4: Eve: Valkyrie Warzone - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

The Exorcist: Legion VR - $3.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

The Exorcist: Legion VR Complete Series - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Farpoint - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Gun Club VR - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4: Here They Lie - $6.99 - 65% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4: Infinite Minigolf - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

The Inpatient - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Killing Floor: Incursion - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4: Kona VR Bundle - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Mervils: A VR Adventure - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/21

Moss - $20.99 - 30% Off - $19.49 - 35% Off - Ends 8/20

Moss + Soundtrack Bundle - $24.49 - 30% Off - $22.74 - 35% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4: Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Pixel Ripped 1989 - $12.49 - 50% Off - $11.24 - 55% Off - Ends 8/21

PlayStation VR Worlds - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4: Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition - $27.99 - 30% Off - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/6

Prison Boss VR - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Raw Data - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4: Resident Evil 7 biohazard - $16.99 - 15% Off - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4: Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition - $29.99 - 40% Off - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4: Rez Infinite - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/5

Rigs Mechanized Combat League - $6.99 - 65% Off - Ends 8/20

Statik - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4: Superhot Mind is Software Bundle - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Superhot VR - $17.49 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

:ps4: Tetris Effect - $24.79 - 38% Off - Ends 8/5

:ps4: Thumper - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Time Machine VR - $10.49 - 65% Off - Ends 8/20

Tumble VR - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Virtual Virtual Reality - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/3

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Feel free to provide feedback for ways to improve this thread. Thanks!


#2 FriskyTanuki

FriskyTanuki

Posted 11 July 2019 - 04:40 AM

PS3

Alien Shooter - $4.79 - 40% Off - $3.19 - 60% Off - Ends 8/6

Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition - $5.94 - 83% Off - Ends 8/20

Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Beyond: Two Souls - $3.49 - 65% Off - Ends 8/20

Borderlands - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Borderlands: Ultimate Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Persona 5 - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/13

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition - $50.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/13

Ratchet & Clank - $8.99 - 40% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Resident Evil 4 - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20
Saints Row IV - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Saints Row IV National Treasure Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Saints Row: The Third - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Saints Row: The Third The Full Package - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 8/14

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike: Online Edition Complete Pack - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/14

Street Fighter X Tekken - $2.99 - 85% Off - Ends 8/14

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/14

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/14

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/14

Ultra Street Fighter IV - $4.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/14

Urban Trial Freestyle - $3.49 - 50% Off - $2.09 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

 

Vita PS TV Compatibility

Alien Shooter - $4.79 - 40% Off - $3.19 - 60% Off - Ends 8/6

God Eater 2: Rage Burst - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

One Piece: Burning Blood - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Edition - $16.12 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark - $19.99 - 50% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Street Fighter X Tekken - $5.99 - 85% Off - Ends 8/14

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $16.24 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Sword Art Online: Lost Song - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Urban Trial Freestyle - $3.49 - 50% Off - $2.09 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

 

PSP - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

Street Fighter Alpha 3 Max - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/14

 

PS1 Classics - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

Street Fighter Alpha - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/14

Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/14

Street Fighter Alpha 3 - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/14

 

Minis - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility
N/A

 

PSVR Add-ons -   :ps4: = Playable w/o PSVR

:ps4: Kona - VR Add-on - $2.39 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

 

PS4 Add-ons

 

Apex Legends - Founder’s Pack - $20.09 - 33% Off - Ends 8/6

Ark: Survival Evolved - Aberration - $6.99 - 65% Off - Ends 8/20

Ark: Survival Evolved - Extinction - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Ark: Survival Evolved - Scorched Earth - $6.99 - 65% Off - Ends 8/20

Ark: Survival Evolved - Season Pass - $24.74 - 45% Off - Ends 8/20

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Season Pass - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Battlefield 1 - Premium Pass - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 8/20

Battlefield 4 - Premium - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Battlefield Hardline - Premium - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Conan Exiles - Year 1 DLC Bundle - $20.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Conan Exiles - Year 2 Season Pass - $20.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Dark Souls III - Season Pass - $12.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Destiny 2

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance - Season Pass - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/20

Dragon Ball FighterZ - FighterZ Pass - $17.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Dynasty Warriors 9 - Season Pass - $17.49 - 30% Off - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Dynasty Warriors 9 - Season Pass 2 - $35.99 - 20% Off - $31.49 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Dynasty Warriors 9 - Season Pass 3 - $35.99 - 20% Off - $31.49 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Farming Simulator 19 - Season Pass - $34.99 - 30% Off - Ends 8/20

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour - Lago del mundo - $8.02 - 27% Off - Ends 8/20

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour - Lake Dylan - $7.03 - 36% Off - Ends 8/20

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour - Quad Lake Pass - $22.19 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Fortnite: Save the World - Deluxe Founder’s Pack - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/7

Fortnite: Save the World - Standard Founder’s Pack - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/7

Grand Theft Auto V - Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card - $84.99 - 15% Off - Ends 8/20

Just Cause 4 - Expansion Pass - $20.09 - 33% Off - Ends 8/6

Life is Strange - Episode 2 - $0.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/6

Life is Strange - Episode 3 - $0.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/6

Life is Strange - Episode 4 - $0.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/6

Life is Strange - Episode 5 - $0.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/6

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Season Pass - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Nier: Automata - 3C3C1D119440927 - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Override: Mech City Brawl - Season Pass - $4.49 - 70% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 8/20

Paladins - Champions Pack - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/6

Paladins - Digital Deluxe Edition 2019 - $38.99 - 35% Off - Ends 8/7

Paladins - Season Pass 2019 - $26.79 - 33% Off - Ends 8/7

Pinball FX3 - Williams Pinball: Volume 3 - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 8/20

Pinball FX3 - Williams Pinball: Volume 4 - $5.99 - 40% Off - Ends 8/20

Realm Royale - Shadowfall Bundle - $12.49 - 50% Off - Ends 8/7

Rock Band 4

Rocket League

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The Sims 4

Smite

Street Fighter V

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Train Sim World

Warframe

Watch Dogs 2

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

 

PS3 Add-ons

 

Battlefield Hardline

  • Premium - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 8/20

Vita Add-ons

 

N/A

 

 

 

Recent Freebies

 

7/31

Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Trial

:ps3: High Stakes: Poker - Add On 2 - Free

 

7/30

eFootball PES 2020 Demo

Ride 3 - Free Pack 12 - Free

 

7/26

Dragon Quest Builders 2 - Knickknack Pack - Free

Dragon Quest Builders 2 - Legendary Line Art Recipe - Free

Dragon Quest Builders 2 - Lo-Res Luminary Recipe - Free

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Trial

 

7/23

Catherine: Full Body Demo

Destiny Connect: Late-to-Work Prinny Theme - Free

Destiny Connect: Momotaro Prinny Theme - Free

Destiny Connect: Ninja Prinny Theme - Free

Destiny Connect: Unagi Prinny Theme - Free

Destiny Connect: Dancing Unagi Prinny Avatar - Free

Destiny Connect: Demon Lucky Board Avatar - Free

Destiny Connect: Late-to-Work Prinny Avatar - Free

Destiny Connect: Lucky Board the Shrimp Tempura Avatar - Free

Destiny Connect: Lucky Board the Unagi Sushi Avatar - Free

Destiny Connect: Momotaro Prinny Avatar - Free

Destiny Connect: Ninja Lucky Board Avatar - Free

Destiny Connect: Ninja Prinny Avatar - Free

EA Access Hub - Free, Sub required

Oninaki Demo - Free

Tennis TV - Free

 

7/19

Beastmode III Konsole Kingz Avatar - Free

PSVR Blood & Truth Demo

Growtopia - Free

 

7/11

3on3 FreeStyle - 2019 PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack July - Free

Don't Even Think - Free

One Piece World Seeker - Treasure Hunting Outfit - Free

 

7/9

Attack on Titan 2 - FB Additional costume for Christa Queen Historia - Free

Attack on Titan 2 - FB Additional costume for Kenny Coat Young Male - Free

Attack on Titan 2 - FB Additional costume for Mikasa One-piece Dress - Free

Attack on Titan 2 - FB Costume for Levi Plain Clothes Underground City - Free

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled The Race is On Theme - Free

Kill la Kill If Demo

LEGO Worlds - Showcase Collection Pack 2 - Free

PES 2019 - July Plus Member Bonus - Free

Ride 3 - Free Pack 11 - Free

Square Enix Music Dynamic Themes Bundle - Free

Star Trek Online - Rise of Discovery Plus Pack - Free

 

7/2

Earth Defense Force 4.1 Wingdiver The Shooter - Training Mode - Free 

Melbits World Demo - Smartphone required


#3 FriskyTanuki

FriskyTanuki

Posted 11 July 2019 - 04:41 AM

Leftovers

 

Links to Previous Threads:
The Original
The Sequel
The Impostor
The Third
The Fourth
The Fifth
The Sixth
The Seventh
The Eighth
The Ninth
The Tenth

The Eleventh

The Twelfth


#4 FriskyTanuki

FriskyTanuki

Posted 11 July 2019 - 04:54 AM

Feel free to post.

 

I wanted to apologize for posting about that in the last thread and helping to derail things until it got out of hand. I'll be more cautious in the future to refrain from posting about such things in the future without asking first to see if there's interest about labeling such things. Sorry.


#5 DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted 11 July 2019 - 04:57 AM

giphy.gif

 

Ahhh, new thread smell.


#6 BryanDGAF  

BryanDGAF

Posted 11 July 2019 - 05:03 AM

I will be forever on page 1 of this new thread.

BEYOLD. WITNESS ME!

#7 Fades  

Fades

Posted 11 July 2019 - 05:22 AM

Thank you Frisky for all you're hard work!

#8 TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 11 July 2019 - 05:23 AM

Bring on the DEAL discussion!

Might pick up dragons dogma for PS4. Wild arms 3 is intriguing as well for that price. Some Goode deals this week.

#9 anotherpoorgamer  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 11 July 2019 - 05:30 AM

Awe man, I renew PlayStation Plus and miss getting Sonic Mania for free by a day.  Now there's hardly any deals for the PlayStation Plus discount.  My luck.


#10 illatwill  

illatwill

Posted 11 July 2019 - 05:40 AM

Thanks Frisky, for all the hard work you put into the CAG community.


#11 Souffrir  

Souffrir

Posted 11 July 2019 - 05:59 AM

Is this the only thread on the forum that still closes down after 10k posts?

#12 Dwapook  

Dwapook

Posted 11 July 2019 - 06:05 AM

So... It's cheaper to get the Devil May Cry HD Collection + 4SE Bundle than just buying the Devil May Cry HD Collection, but it wont let me because I already own Devil May Cry 4.. That seems kind of messed up.


#13 shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted 11 July 2019 - 06:13 AM

Ahh that new thread smell.


#14 jr7936  

jr7936

Posted 11 July 2019 - 06:20 AM

Grabbed samurai shodown vi + konomi arcade classics and finally art of fighting anthology

#15 abbabaab  

abbabaab

Posted 11 July 2019 - 06:59 AM

I blame the PSNOT users.

 

And the McRib.


#16 ErekoseDM  

ErekoseDM

Posted 11 July 2019 - 07:02 AM

thx for keeping the lists updated Frisky


#17 Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 11 July 2019 - 07:17 AM

Tagging for all the freebies. ;)


#18 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted 11 July 2019 - 09:03 AM

We were going to need a flash sale to get the old thread back on track, but a new thread should do the trick.


#19 wampler13  

wampler13

Posted 11 July 2019 - 09:40 AM

Thanks, Frisky.


#20 itzd4n  

itzd4n

Posted 11 July 2019 - 09:56 AM

woohoo page one, here I come!
thanks frisky

#21 Stotch  

Stotch

Posted 11 July 2019 - 10:53 AM

I think I'll grab the Darksiders games and maybe Destroy All Humans too.

#22 gunstar808  

gunstar808

Posted 11 July 2019 - 10:58 AM

So... It's cheaper to get the Devil May Cry HD Collection + 4SE Bundle than just buying the Devil May Cry HD Collection, but it wont let me because I already own Devil May Cry 4.. That seems kind of messed up.

Yea something is really wrong there. I also cannot buy the bundle, and of course I had no idea I already owned DMC4SE. 


#23 simmias  

simmias

Posted 11 July 2019 - 11:11 AM

I think I'll grab the Darksiders games and maybe Destroy All Humans too.

I'm looking at those, too, but it looks like they've all been cheaper quite a few times in the past.  Same with the Red Faction games.


#24 AoA  

AoA

Posted 11 July 2019 - 12:00 PM

I'm tempted to get the Dark Cloud games as I never finished them on the PS2.

I could also just turn on my PS2 and play them.

I should just pass on getting them.


#25 kilik64  

kilik64

Posted 11 July 2019 - 01:48 PM

New thread, who dis?


#26 Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted 11 July 2019 - 02:15 PM

New thread to not watch much anymore. (Haven’t turned the PS4 on since October...)

#27 kyfho33  

kyfho33

Posted 11 July 2019 - 02:50 PM

I'm tempted to get the Dark Cloud games as I never finished them on the PS2.

I could also just turn on my PS2 and play them.

I should just pass on getting them.

Thinking about these as well - as anyone played on the ps4 with 1080p/trophies think they're worth it?


#28 Killbomb  

Killbomb

Posted 11 July 2019 - 03:38 PM

Thinking about these as well - as anyone played on the ps4 with 1080p/trophies think they're worth it?

 

Dark Cloud 2 holds up pretty well. The Platinum is a pain though because you need to have your head in a guide to avoid missing things required for trophies. 


#29 tylerh1701  

tylerh1701

Posted 11 July 2019 - 03:46 PM

Damn ess jay dubyas closing down the old thread!!!!  


#30 Sagemoon  

Sagemoon

Posted 11 July 2019 - 03:46 PM

Oh hi. 


