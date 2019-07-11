Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #595: Fun Enough!

CAGcast #595: Fun Enough!

The gang talks My Friend Pedro, Samurai Shodown, surprise mechanics, Monster Jam: Steel Titans, and oh so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

PSN Weekly Deals - 7/9: PS Retro Sale! $4 Arcade Archive games, $14 Konami Collections, $5 Ikaruga, & More!

By FriskyTanuki, Today, 04:38 AM

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 04:38 AM

Index

Current Deals - Store Updates Every Tuesday, Usually Around 8 AM PT/11 AM ET
Visit The Web PS Store

Key:
$XX.XX - Price for All PSN Members
$XX.XX - Price for PS+ Members
 
July’s PS+ Games - Ends 8/6/19

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition (feat. Heavy Rain)

Horizon Chase Turbo

 

Pre-orders - Out at 12 AM ET/9 PM PT

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition - $80.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31

Black Desert: Deluxe Edition - $44.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22

Black Desert: Standard Edition - $26.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22

Black Desert: Ultimate Edition - $89.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/22

Control Digital Deluxe Pre-Order Edition - $71.99 - 10% Off - Ends 8/27
Descent - $44.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31

Tamarin - $26.99 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31

 
Cross Buy

:ps4:   :ps3:   :vita: 99Vidas - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: 2064: Read Only Memories - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: Asdivine Dios - $13.49 - 10% Off - Ends 7/16

:ps4:   :vita: Axiom Verge - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: The Bard’s Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: Bouncing Bullets - $3.99 - 20% Off - Ends 7/23
:ps4:   :ps3:   :vita: Cel Damage HD - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :ps3:   :vita: Fez - $3.24 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: Full Throttle Remastered - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :ps3: Journey - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita:  The King of Fighters ‘97 Global Match - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: The Last Blade 2 - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :ps3:   :vita: Metal Slug 3 - $5.24 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :ps3:   :vita: Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:  :vita: Paradox Soul - $3.99 - 20% Off - Ends 7/16

:ps4:   :vita: Perils of Baking - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 8/2

:ps4:   :ps3:   :vita:   :psp: Retro City Rampage DX - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: Samurai Shodown V Special - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $9.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4:   :vita: Skylight Freerange 2: Gachduine - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/19

:ps4:   :vita: Stardew Valley - $11.99 - 20% Off - Ends 7/23

 

PS4

ADK Damashii - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/23

Ape Escape 2 - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Crazy Climber - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Moon Cresta - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Aero Fighters 2 - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Art of Fighting - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Burning Fight - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Fatal Fury 2 - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Ghost Pilots - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo The King of Fighters ‘94 - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Metal Slug - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Samurai Shodown - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Super Sidekicks - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Zed Blade - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Ninja-Kid - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Nova2001 - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Terra Cresta - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Art of Fighting Anthology - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Batman: Return to Arkham - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

BioShock: The Collection - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Bully - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/23

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Classics PS4 Bundle - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Crimson Keep - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/22

Croc's World Run - $5.59 - 20% Off - Ends 7/15

Dark Cloud - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dark Cloud 2 - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Dark Souls: Remastered - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection - $39.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17

Destroy All Humans! - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Destroy All Humans! 2 - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Devil May Cry HD Collection - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle - $11.24 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Die for Valhalla! - $5.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Die for Valhalla! Special Edition - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition - $17.99 - 55% Off - $13.99 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

Double Switch: 25th Anniversary Edition - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dragon’s Crown Pro - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen - $20.99 - 30% Off - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

FantaVision - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Figment - $14.99 - 25% Off - $12.99 - 35% Off - Ends 7/17

Floor Kids - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/25

Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles - $2.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/16

Grand Theft Auto III - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $10.04 - 33% Off - Ends 7/23

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $17.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Graveyard Keeper - $17.99 - 10% Off - Ends 7/11

Gravity Rush Remastered - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Gryphon Knight Epic - $3.39 - 66% Off - Ends 7/23

HexaMaze - $7.49 - 50% Off - $6.74 - 55% Off - Ends 7/25

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Hopiko and Tango Fiesta - $3.12 - 75% Off - $1.87 - 85% Off - Ends 7/22

Hot Shots Tennis - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Hyper Sentinel - $2.59 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Ikaruga - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Indigo Prophecy - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker - $7.79 - 40% Off - $6.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/16

Jak and Daxter Bundle - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jak II - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jak 3 - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jak X: Combat Racing - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Jewel Fever 2 - $4.79 - 20% Off - Ends 7/22

Journey Collector’s Edition - $12.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

LocoRoco Remastered - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

LocoRoco 2 Remastered - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Mahjong Carnival - $4.89 - 30% Off - $2.79 - 60% Off - Ends 7/16

Manhunt - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

The Mark of Kri - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Max Payne - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $46.19 - 23% Off - $40.19 - 33% Off - Ends 7/23

Metal Slug XX - $6.99 - 65% Off - Ends 7/23

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Okage: Shadow King - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Okami HD - $15.99 - 20% Off - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/9

Onimusha: Warlords - $13.99 - 30% Off - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/9

Owlboy - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $23.99 - 20% Off - $20.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/9

PitterPot - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/30

Prototype - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Prototype 2 - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Prototype Biohazard Bundle - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Psychonauts - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Puyo Puyo Champions - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

R.B.I. Baseball 19 - $19.79 - 34% Off - Ends 7/11

Red Dead Revolver - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Red Faction - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Red Faction II - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Redout: Lightspeed Edition - $19.99 - 50% Off - $13.59 - 66% Off - Ends 7/12

Resonance of Fate 4K/HD Edition - $24.49 - 30% Off - Ends 7/23

Rise of the Kasai - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/23

Rogue Galaxy - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Samurai Shodown VI - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Shadow of the Colossus - $12.99 - 35% Off - Ends 7/23

Shenmue I & II - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Shining Resonance Refrain - $29.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

Sonic Mania - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 7/23

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle - $41.24 - 45% Off - Ends 7/23

Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $25.99 - 35% Off - Ends 7/23

Suicide Guy - $3.59 - 55% Off - Ends 7/30

Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply - $2.69 - 55% Off - Ends 7/30

Super Bomberman R - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Tearaway Unfolded - $9.99 - 50% Off - End s 7/23

Thimbleweed Park - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - $12.49 - 50% Off - $9.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Ultimate Runner - $7.49 - 50% Off - $6.74 - 55% Off - Ends 7/25

Unknown Fate - $9.74 - 35% Off - Ends 7/16

The Warriors - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/23

We Are The Dwarves - $5.24 - 65% Off - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 7/16

Wild Arms 3 - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Yakuza Kiwami - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Yakuza Kiwami 2 - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Zeus Quest Remastered - $2.69 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

 
PSVR -    :ps4: = Playable without PSVR

:ps4: Don’t Knock Twice - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/16

:ps4: Megaton Rainfall - $7.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/17

Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams - $17.49 - 30% Off - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 7/22

:ps4: Quar: Infernal Machine - $23.99 - 20% Off - $20.99 - 30% Off - Ends 7/31

Virtual Virtual Reality - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/3

:ps4: Wipeout Omega Collection - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

:ps4: Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner Mars - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

 

PS3

Capcom Fighting Evolution - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Capcom vs SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

God Hand - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Maximo: Ghosts to Glory - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Syberia Collection - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 7/23

Tomb Raider: Underworld - $1.49 - 90% Off - Ends 7/23 

 

Vita PS TV Compatibility

Mahjong Carnival - $4.19 - 30% Off - $2.39 - 60% Off - Ends 7/16

 

PSP - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

N/A

 

PS1 Classics - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain - $1.19 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Breath of Fire IV - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Darkstalkers - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Darkstalkers 3 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dino Crisis - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Dino Crisis 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - $1.19 - 80% Off - Ends 7/23

Mega Man 8 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Mega Man Legends - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Mega Man Legends 2 - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

The Misadventures of Tron Bonne - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Pocket Fighter - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23 - PS3 Only

Resident Evil Director’s Cut - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 7/23

Resident Evil 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Street Fighter Alpha - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Street Fighter Alpha 3 - $5.99 - 40% Off - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

Strider 2 - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 7/23

 

Minis - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility
N/A

 

PSVR Add-ons -    :ps4: = Playable w/o PSVR

N/A

 

PS4 Add-ons

 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare

Destiny 2

Pinball Arcade

Redout: Lightspeed Edition

Stern Pinball Arcade

War Thunder

Warframe

PS3 Add-ons

 

N/A

 

Vita Add-ons

 

Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Feel free to provide feedback for ways to improve this thread. Thanks!


FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 04:40 AM

Recent Freebies

 

7/9

Attack on Titan 2 - FB Additional costume for Christa Queen Historia - Free

Attack on Titan 2 - FB Additional costume for Kenny Coat Young Male - Free

Attack on Titan 2 - FB Additional costume for Mikasa One-piece Dress - Free

Attack on Titan 2 - FB Costume for Levi Plain Clothes Underground City - Free

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled The Race is On Theme - Free

Kill la Kill If Demo

LEGO Worlds - Showcase Collection Pack 2 - Free

PES 2019 - July Plus Member Bonus - Free

Ride 2 - Free Pack 11 - Free

Square Enix Music Dynamic Themes Bundle - Free

Star Trek Online - Rise of Discovery Plus Pack - Free

 

7/2

Earth Defense Force 4.1 Wingdiver The Shooter - Training Mode - Free 

Melbits World Demo - Smartphone required


FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 04:41 AM

Leftovers

 

Links to Previous Threads:
The Original
The Sequel
The Impostor
The Third
The Fourth
The Fifth
The Sixth
The Seventh
The Eighth
The Ninth
The Tenth

The Eleventh

The Twelfth


FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 04:54 AM

Feel free to post.

 

I wanted to apologize for posting about that in the last thread and helping to derail things until it got out of hand. I'll be more cautious in the future to refrain from posting about such things in the future without asking first to see if there's interest about labeling such things. Sorry.


DesertLeo

Posted Today, 04:57 AM

giphy.gif

 

Ahhh, new thread smell.


BryanDGAF

Posted Today, 05:03 AM

I will be forever on page 1 of this new thread.

BEYOLD. WITNESS ME!

Fades

Posted Today, 05:22 AM

Thank you Frisky for all you're hard work!

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 05:23 AM

Bring on the DEAL discussion!

Might pick up dragons dogma for PS4. Wild arms 3 is intriguing as well for that price. Some Goode deals this week.

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 05:30 AM

Awe man, I renew PlayStation Plus and miss getting Sonic Mania for free by a day.  Now there's hardly any deals for the PlayStation Plus discount.  My luck.


illatwill

Posted Today, 05:40 AM

Thanks Frisky, for all the hard work you put into the CAG community.


Souffrir

Posted Today, 05:59 AM

Is this the only thread on the forum that still closes down after 10k posts?

Dwapook

Posted Today, 06:05 AM

So... It's cheaper to get the Devil May Cry HD Collection + 4SE Bundle than just buying the Devil May Cry HD Collection, but it wont let me because I already own Devil May Cry 4.. That seems kind of messed up.


shadowysea07

Posted Today, 06:13 AM

Ahh that new thread smell.


jr7936

Posted Today, 06:20 AM

Grabbed samurai shodown vi + konomi arcade classics and finally art of fighting anthology

abbabaab

Posted Today, 06:59 AM

I blame the PSNOT users.

 

And the McRib.


ErekoseDM

Posted Today, 07:02 AM

thx for keeping the lists updated Frisky


Jodou

Posted Today, 07:17 AM

Tagging for all the freebies. ;)


RiPPn

Posted Today, 09:03 AM

We were going to need a flash sale to get the old thread back on track, but a new thread should do the trick.


wampler13

Posted Today, 09:40 AM

Thanks, Frisky.


itzd4n

Posted Today, 09:56 AM

woohoo page one, here I come!
thanks frisky

Stotch

Posted Today, 10:53 AM

I think I'll grab the Darksiders games and maybe Destroy All Humans too.

gunstar808

Posted Today, 10:58 AM

So... It's cheaper to get the Devil May Cry HD Collection + 4SE Bundle than just buying the Devil May Cry HD Collection, but it wont let me because I already own Devil May Cry 4.. That seems kind of messed up.

Yea something is really wrong there. I also cannot buy the bundle, and of course I had no idea I already owned DMC4SE. 


simmias

Posted Today, 11:11 AM

I think I'll grab the Darksiders games and maybe Destroy All Humans too.

I'm looking at those, too, but it looks like they've all been cheaper quite a few times in the past.  Same with the Red Faction games.


AoA

Posted Today, 12:00 PM

I'm tempted to get the Dark Cloud games as I never finished them on the PS2.

I could also just turn on my PS2 and play them.

I should just pass on getting them.


