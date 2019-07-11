Jump to content

CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

The gang talks Switch Lite, Spider-Man: Far From Home (spoilers, post show), Apex Legends Season 2, Super Mario Maker 2, and oh so much more!

- - - - -

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership - $15 Best Buy

By mchittumjr, Today, 01:44 PM

#1 mchittumjr  

mchittumjr

Posted Today, 01:44 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6350737

 

 

Should be able to stack with $1 offer. 


#2 Rick4Life  

Rick4Life

Posted Today, 01:47 PM

OFFER DISCLAIMER: This offer is only valid for customers who do not already have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and is limited to one redemption per Microsoft Account per year.

#3 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 01:49 PM

OFFER DISCLAIMER: This offer is only valid for customers who do not already have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and is limited to one redemption per Microsoft Account per year.

this is not true, this was true for maybe 1 day and microsoft fixed it. if you have ultimate you can buy this and add 3 months. the 1 per year thing is probably right though.


#4 Touch3  

Touch3

Posted Today, 01:51 PM

this is not true, this was true for maybe 1 day and microsoft fixed it. if you have ultimate you can buy this and add 3 months. the 1 per year thing is probably right though.

Yep, I did the $1 offer some time ago, and successfully redeemed one of these codes yesterday.


#5 Rick4Life  

Rick4Life

Posted Today, 01:51 PM

this is not true, this was true for maybe 1 day and microsoft fixed it. if you have ultimate you can buy this and add 3 months. the 1 per year thing is probably right though.


Just saying what the link says. Copied and pasted.

#6 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 01:53 PM

Just saying what the link says. Copied and pasted.

oh yeah, i know, i saw it before, i think that was a knee jerk reaction by best buy to the codes not stacking at the beginning.


#7 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2827 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 01:59 PM

this is not true, this was true for maybe 1 day and microsoft fixed it. if you have ultimate you can buy this and add 3 months. the 1 per year thing is probably right though.


So, it sounds like I did the $1 deal, I can buy two, redeem one now and then redeem the second after 12 months? Let's hope I remember.

#8 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   542 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted Today, 05:24 PM

Sounds like a good deal. Thank you.

 

Still only one per 12 months, even at regular price?  Just thinking.


#9 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Today, 06:36 PM

Does this code allow you to go beyond the 3 year limit?


