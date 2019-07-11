Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership - $15 Best Buy

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6350737
Should be able to stack with $1 offer.
Jump to content
Posted Today, 01:44 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6350737
Should be able to stack with $1 offer.
Posted Today, 01:47 PM
Posted Today, 01:49 PM
OFFER DISCLAIMER: This offer is only valid for customers who do not already have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and is limited to one redemption per Microsoft Account per year.
this is not true, this was true for maybe 1 day and microsoft fixed it. if you have ultimate you can buy this and add 3 months. the 1 per year thing is probably right though.
Posted Today, 01:51 PM
this is not true, this was true for maybe 1 day and microsoft fixed it. if you have ultimate you can buy this and add 3 months. the 1 per year thing is probably right though.
Yep, I did the $1 offer some time ago, and successfully redeemed one of these codes yesterday.
Posted Today, 01:51 PM
this is not true, this was true for maybe 1 day and microsoft fixed it. if you have ultimate you can buy this and add 3 months. the 1 per year thing is probably right though.
Posted Today, 01:53 PM
Just saying what the link says. Copied and pasted.
oh yeah, i know, i saw it before, i think that was a knee jerk reaction by best buy to the codes not stacking at the beginning.
Posted Today, 01:59 PM
this is not true, this was true for maybe 1 day and microsoft fixed it. if you have ultimate you can buy this and add 3 months. the 1 per year thing is probably right though.
Posted Today, 05:24 PM
Sounds like a good deal. Thank you.
Still only one per 12 months, even at regular price? Just thinking.
Posted Today, 06:36 PM
Does this code allow you to go beyond the 3 year limit?