20% off "select tech" eBay email

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

Just got an email from eBay advertising 20% off "select tech."



When I clicked the link, it pulled me to a list of tech (presumably all of which qualifies? I don't see any restrictions on ebay or in the email) and among the listed items were an Xbox One S starting at $224.99 (so presumably like $174.99) and a Metro Exodus Xbox One X bundle at $499.99 (so presumably $399.99 in cart).



Most of what I'm seeing on the list are phones, earbuds, car audio, laptops, etc, but there is some gaming or gaming-adjacent stuff.



I don't THINK it's a targeted email because there's no coupon code in there, but.