CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

The gang talks Switch Lite, Spider-Man: Far From Home (spoilers, post show), Apex Legends Season 2, Super Mario Maker 2, and oh so much more!

20% off "select tech" eBay email

By SackAttack, Today, 05:42 PM

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

Just got an email from eBay advertising 20% off "select tech."

When I clicked the link, it pulled me to a list of tech (presumably all of which qualifies? I don't see any restrictions on ebay or in the email) and among the listed items were an Xbox One S starting at $224.99 (so presumably like $174.99) and a Metro Exodus Xbox One X bundle at $499.99 (so presumably $399.99 in cart).

Most of what I'm seeing on the list are phones, earbuds, car audio, laptops, etc, but there is some gaming or gaming-adjacent stuff.

I don't THINK it's a targeted email because there's no coupon code in there, but.


Posted Today, 05:59 PM

Looks like it's a Newegg promotion on eBay.  Here's the link:

 

https://ebay.us/e5sFGV

 

Sale lasts through 7/14.


