Newegg email: half off select games.

Posted Today, 06:03 PM

Newegg is running another promo code, may only apply to selected email addresses who received it.Searching for PPSSBHXIMEIKBA should bring up the list of what the promo code applies to.Use promo code : EMCTCUU29 for half off listed price, most games don’t seem to include shipping.I saw Naruto Shinobi Striker comes down to 12.50.Same with FF15 royal.Spider man at 25 if you haven’t gotten that one yet.