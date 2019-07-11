Newegg email: half off select games.

Newegg is running another promo code, may only apply to selected email addresses who received it.
https://www.newegg.c...=PPSSBHXIMEIKBA
Searching for PPSSBHXIMEIKBA should bring up the list of what the promo code applies to.
Use promo code : EMCTCUU29 for half off listed price, most games don’t seem to include shipping.
I saw Naruto Shinobi Striker comes down to 12.50.
Same with FF15 royal.
Spider man at 25 if you haven’t gotten that one yet.
By Starcrest, Today, 06:03 PM
Posted Today, 06:03 PM
Posted Today, 06:34 PM
$2.50 cheaper than last time for FFXV:RE. Ack
Posted Today, 07:07 PM
Most of these games are cheaper @Gamestop if not only $20 for most actually
Posted Today, 07:26 PM
Picked up X-Com 2 vanilla and Naruto Striker for $20, thanks.