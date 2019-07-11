Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

The gang talks Switch Lite, Spider-Man: Far From Home (spoilers, post show), Apex Legends Season 2, Super Mario Maker 2, and oh so much more!

- - - - -

Newegg email: half off select games.

By Starcrest, Today, 06:03 PM

Starcrest  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 06:03 PM

Newegg is running another promo code, may only apply to selected email addresses who received it.

https://www.newegg.c...=PPSSBHXIMEIKBA

Searching for PPSSBHXIMEIKBA should bring up the list of what the promo code applies to.

Use promo code : EMCTCUU29 for half off listed price, most games don’t seem to include shipping.

I saw Naruto Shinobi Striker comes down to 12.50.
Same with FF15 royal.

Spider man at 25 if you haven’t gotten that one yet.

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 06:34 PM

$2.50 cheaper than last time for FFXV:RE.  Ack


Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 07:07 PM

Most of these games are cheaper @Gamestop if not only $20 for most actually

kaydigi  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 07:26 PM

Picked up X-Com 2 vanilla and Naruto Striker for $20, thanks.
