CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

The gang talks Switch Lite, Spider-Man: Far From Home (spoilers, post show), Apex Legends Season 2, Super Mario Maker 2, and oh so much more!

- - - - -

GameFly July Sale with Free Shipping on Everything

By CheapyD, Today, 06:55 PM

By CheapyD, Today, 06:55 PM  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 06:55 PM

Used games are complete.  Free shipping on everything.

:ps4: PlayStation 4
Anthem $14.99
Kingdom Hearts III $17.99
Just Cause 4 $12.99
Red Dead Redemption 2 $34.99
Battlefield V $14.99
Hitman 2 $19.99
Shadow of the Tomb Raider $14.99
Assassin's Creed Odyssey $17.99
Far Cry 5 $14.99
DiRT Rally 2.0 $24.99
 
:xb1: Xbox One
Shadow of the Tomb Raider $12.99
Just Cause 4 $12.99
Red Dead Redemption 2 $34.99
Kingdom Hearts III $24.99
Vampyr $12.99
Assassin's Creed Odyssey $17.99
Anthem $14.99
Battlefield V $14.99
Crackdown 3 $12.99
Hitman 2 $19.99
 
:switch: Nintendo Switch
Yoshi's Crafted World $44.99
Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission $34.99
Sid Meier's Civilization VI $24.99
LEGO DC Super-Villains $24.99
Little Dragons Cafe $29.99
Mega Man 11 $12.99
Neo Atlas 1469 $19.99
 
:br: Blu-ray
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald $9.99
Night School $8.99
The Predator (2018) $5.99
Mile 22 $5.99
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) $6.99
The Girl in the Spider's Web $6.99
 
:dvd: DVD
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials $2.99
Warcraft $2.99
Tomb Raider (2018) $2.99
Sisters $2.99
The Hateful Eight $2.99
Creed $2.99
Bridge of Spies $2.99
Ride Along 2 $2.99
Uncle Drew $2.99
Now You See Me 2 $2.99

 

https://www.gamefly.com/store


chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 07:06 PM  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 07:06 PM

Does GF ever rent/sell 4K movies?


jsivley

Posted Today, 07:14 PM  

jsivley

Posted Today, 07:14 PM

Mega man 11 showing as $19.99

Edit: price finally updated

#4 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 07:47 PM

Was Civ VI Switch a pricing error?  It sold out instantly and now has it for $45 for members

 

Edit:  I got it at Gamestop for less than $19 used with Elite Pro and cag16


SackAttack

Posted Today, 07:54 PM  

SackAttack

Posted Today, 07:54 PM

Assassin's Creed Origins $12.99 on Xbox One apparently.


redreflect

Posted Today, 08:37 PM  

redreflect

Posted Today, 08:37 PM

I swear GF used to have much better deals than this.

#7 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Today, 08:55 PM

Thinking about kingdom hearts 3. Do you need to have played 1 and 2 to understand it? I loved the idea of but I never could get into them. Something about them and the controls/camera I never enjoyed the gameplay. I was hoping maybe an more modern version I'd enjoy playing more.


cloudmd23

Posted Today, 09:04 PM  

cloudmd23

Posted Today, 09:04 PM

Thinking about kingdom hearts 3. Do you need to have played 1 and 2 to understand it? I loved the idea of but I never could get into them. Something about them and the controls/camera I never enjoyed the gameplay. I was hoping maybe an more modern version I'd enjoy playing more.

There's like 12 Kingdom Hearts games you need to play to understand 3 and even then you'll probably still be confused.


