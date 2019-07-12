Jump to content

CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

The gang talks Switch Lite, Spider-Man: Far From Home (spoilers, post show), Apex Legends Season 2, Super Mario Maker 2, and oh so much more!

- - - - -

$5 off entire cart with purchase of $10 or more on Ebay. YMMV

By SmashMan4, Yesterday, 11:46 PM

#1 SmashMan4   The Dark Light CAGiversary!   662 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

SmashMan4

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

Just received an email for an ebay coupon code.

Code is FlashFive

Expires on 7/28/2019


#2 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM

This is an extremely targeted code.


#3 SmashMan4   The Dark Light CAGiversary!   662 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

SmashMan4

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

Didn't realize that. Updated the title


#4 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM

I saw this earlier in my discord from SD, not a bad deal if you do get the coupon, 1 year of PSN for $35 with the code:

 

https://www.ebay.com...353.m2749.l2649


#5 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22703 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

No dice for me. 


#6 mojarr0   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   50 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

mojarr0

Posted Today, 12:09 AM

Yup, no go for me on this.
