$5 off entire cart with purchase of $10 or more on Ebay. YMMV

Just received an email for an ebay coupon code.
Code is FlashFive
Expires on 7/28/2019
Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM
This is an extremely targeted code.
Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM
Didn't realize that. Updated the title
Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM
I saw this earlier in my discord from SD, not a bad deal if you do get the coupon, 1 year of PSN for $35 with the code:
https://www.ebay.com...353.m2749.l2649
Posted Today, 12:04 AM
No dice for me.
Posted Today, 12:09 AM