Fry's Ads 7/14-20

Posted Today, 07:47 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$79.99

Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2



PS4



$14.99

Rocksoul PS4 Keyboard

Snakebyte Charge Case



$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



$299.99

PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console



Switch



$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $6.99

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Joy-Con Wheel



$9.99

Nyko Kick Stand Multi-Pak



$14.99

Hori Left D-Pad Controller: Mario



$18.24

Hori Left D-Pad Controller: Pikachu



$59.99

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Avail. Fri.)



XBox One



$9.99

For Honor



$19.99

Anthem



$24.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

Fallout '76

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$39.99

Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack



$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$299

XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)



less than $499 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League



PC



$24.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$179.95

Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$24.99

Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable (XBox)



$49.99

Gaems Hex Pac Backpack



$59.99

Sega Genesis Flashback Console



$299.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349.99

Gaems Sentinel Pro XP 1080p Portable Gaming Monitor



Blu-Ray



$2.99

Better Watch Out (Blu+DVD)

Cavemen

Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster

Ip Man 3

Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)

Victim

Wolf Warrior 2 (Blu+DVD)

Yakuza Weapon (Blu+DVD)



$4.99

Casper

The Fifth Element

The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (1999)

Ouija (Blu+DVD)

Passengers

Peppermint (Blu+DVD)

Uncle Buck



$8.99

American Made (Blu+DVD)

Annihilation (Blu+DVD)

Halloween (2018) (Blu+DVD)

Hell Fest (Blu+DVD)

Hereditary (Blu+DVD)

The Possession of Hannah Grace

A Quiet Place (Blu+DVD)

Star Trek: Beyond (Blu+DVD)



$9.99

Iconic Collection: Best Critics: The Wailing/Ip Man 3/The Villainess/Train to Busan

Iconic Collection: Martial Arts: Kung Fu Killer/The Final Master/Ip Man: The Final Fight/Special ID

Paradox (Blu+DVD)

Phantasm IV: Oblivion



$12.99

A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)

The Grinch (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)

The Purge: Anarchy (4K+Blu)

War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)



$14.99

IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu)

The Lego Batman Movie (4K+Blu)

Logan Lucky (4K+Blu)

The Purge (4K+Blu)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (4K+Blu)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (4K+Blu)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (4K+Blu)

Unsane (4K+Blu)



$19.99

Black Panther (4K+Blu)

Captain America: The First Avenger (4K+Blu)

The Greatest Showman (4K+Blu)

Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu)

Hotel Artemis (4K+Blu)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (4K+Blu)

Suicide Squad (4K+Blu)

Tomb Raider (2018) (4K+Blu)



$21.99

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (4K+Blu)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (4K+Blu)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (4K+Blu)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (4K+Blu)

Matrix Revolutions (4K+Blu)

Meg (4K+Blu)

The Nun (4K+Blu)

A Wrinkle in Time (2018) (4K+Blu)

