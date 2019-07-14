Fry's Ads 7/14-20

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$79.99
Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
PS4
$14.99
Rocksoul PS4 Keyboard
Snakebyte Charge Case
$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$299.99
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console
Switch
$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $6.99
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Joy-Con Wheel
$9.99
Nyko Kick Stand Multi-Pak
$14.99
Hori Left D-Pad Controller: Mario
$18.24
Hori Left D-Pad Controller: Pikachu
$59.99
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Avail. Fri.)
XBox One
$9.99
For Honor
$19.99
Anthem
$24.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Fallout '76
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$39.99
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack
$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$299
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
less than $499 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League
PC
$24.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$179.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$24.99
Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable (XBox)
$49.99
Gaems Hex Pac Backpack
$59.99
Sega Genesis Flashback Console
$299.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349.99
Gaems Sentinel Pro XP 1080p Portable Gaming Monitor
Blu-Ray
$2.99
Better Watch Out (Blu+DVD)
Cavemen
Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster
Ip Man 3
Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)
Victim
Wolf Warrior 2 (Blu+DVD)
Yakuza Weapon (Blu+DVD)
$4.99
Casper
The Fifth Element
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (1999)
Ouija (Blu+DVD)
Passengers
Peppermint (Blu+DVD)
Uncle Buck
$8.99
American Made (Blu+DVD)
Annihilation (Blu+DVD)
Halloween (2018) (Blu+DVD)
Hell Fest (Blu+DVD)
Hereditary (Blu+DVD)
The Possession of Hannah Grace
A Quiet Place (Blu+DVD)
Star Trek: Beyond (Blu+DVD)
$9.99
Iconic Collection: Best Critics: The Wailing/Ip Man 3/The Villainess/Train to Busan
Iconic Collection: Martial Arts: Kung Fu Killer/The Final Master/Ip Man: The Final Fight/Special ID
Paradox (Blu+DVD)
Phantasm IV: Oblivion
$12.99
A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Grinch (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)
The Purge: Anarchy (4K+Blu)
War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)
$14.99
IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu)
The Lego Batman Movie (4K+Blu)
Logan Lucky (4K+Blu)
The Purge (4K+Blu)
Resident Evil: Afterlife (4K+Blu)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (4K+Blu)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (4K+Blu)
Unsane (4K+Blu)
$19.99
Black Panther (4K+Blu)
Captain America: The First Avenger (4K+Blu)
The Greatest Showman (4K+Blu)
Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu)
Hotel Artemis (4K+Blu)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (4K+Blu)
Suicide Squad (4K+Blu)
Tomb Raider (2018) (4K+Blu)
$21.99
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (4K+Blu)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (4K+Blu)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (4K+Blu)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (4K+Blu)
Matrix Revolutions (4K+Blu)
Meg (4K+Blu)
The Nun (4K+Blu)
A Wrinkle in Time (2018) (4K+Blu)
Fry's Ads 7/14-20
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4960 Posts Joined 15.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:47 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.