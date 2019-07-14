Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

The gang talks Switch Lite, Spider-Man: Far From Home (spoilers, post show), Apex Legends Season 2, Super Mario Maker 2, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Fry's Ads 7/14-20

By fidodido, Today, 07:47 AM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4960 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Today, 07:47 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$79.99
Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2

PS4 :ps4:

$14.99
Rocksoul PS4 Keyboard
Snakebyte Charge Case

$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset

$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console

$299.99
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console

Switch :switch:

$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $6.99
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Joy-Con Wheel

$9.99
Nyko Kick Stand Multi-Pak

$14.99
Hori Left D-Pad Controller: Mario

$18.24
Hori Left D-Pad Controller: Pikachu

$59.99
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Avail. Fri.)

XBox One :xb1:

$9.99
For Honor

$19.99
Anthem

$24.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Fallout '76
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$39.99
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack

$59.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset

$299
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)

less than $499 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League

PC :pc:

$24.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$179.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$24.99
Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable (XBox)

$49.99
Gaems Hex Pac Backpack

$59.99
Sega Genesis Flashback Console

$299.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349.99
Gaems Sentinel Pro XP 1080p Portable Gaming Monitor

Blu-Ray :br:

$2.99
Better Watch Out (Blu+DVD)
Cavemen
Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster
Ip Man 3
Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)
Victim
Wolf Warrior 2 (Blu+DVD)
Yakuza Weapon (Blu+DVD)

$4.99
Casper
The Fifth Element
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (1999)
Ouija (Blu+DVD)
Passengers
Peppermint (Blu+DVD)
Uncle Buck

$8.99
American Made (Blu+DVD)
Annihilation (Blu+DVD)
Halloween (2018) (Blu+DVD)
Hell Fest (Blu+DVD)
Hereditary (Blu+DVD)
The Possession of Hannah Grace
A Quiet Place (Blu+DVD)
Star Trek: Beyond (Blu+DVD)

$9.99
Iconic Collection: Best Critics: The Wailing/Ip Man 3/The Villainess/Train to Busan
Iconic Collection: Martial Arts: Kung Fu Killer/The Final Master/Ip Man: The Final Fight/Special ID
Paradox (Blu+DVD)
Phantasm IV: Oblivion

$12.99
A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Grinch (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)
The Purge: Anarchy (4K+Blu)
War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)

$14.99
IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu)
The Lego Batman Movie (4K+Blu)
Logan Lucky (4K+Blu)
The Purge (4K+Blu)
Resident Evil: Afterlife (4K+Blu)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (4K+Blu)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (4K+Blu)
Unsane (4K+Blu)

$19.99
Black Panther (4K+Blu)
Captain America: The First Avenger (4K+Blu)
The Greatest Showman (4K+Blu)
Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu)
Hotel Artemis (4K+Blu)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (4K+Blu)
Suicide Squad (4K+Blu)
Tomb Raider (2018) (4K+Blu)

$21.99
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (4K+Blu)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (4K+Blu)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (4K+Blu)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (4K+Blu)
Matrix Revolutions (4K+Blu)
Meg (4K+Blu)
The Nun (4K+Blu)
A Wrinkle in Time (2018) (4K+Blu)
 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy