Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition - $14.99 plus FREE steelbook at Best Buy

Posted Today, 06:27 PM

worth it at this price? has the game been fixed now?

I got it for 10 bucks last month and I played it 2 days and quit. All its problems are at its core, there is no fixing a game that's been bad since the design stage. Its basically just destiny only you can fly in short bursts and the combat gameplay isn't as good. I just found everything to be very boring, bland and generic. I had no fun at all playing it. The game itself, multiplayer, and raid stuff is very much like destiny and much like it every character was just a uninteresting and uninspired npc and the overall story was pointless. It all just felt tedious to me. I'll never play it again.

Even fallout 76 was better than anthem and fallout 76 is not very good.

Of course to be fair I don't like games as a service in general. They all feel bland, dry and never have a point because they are designed to do nothing but keep giving people reasons to keep playing. And because they are designed to appeal to as many people as possible they don't have anything unique or interesting about them. So maybe I hated anthem and fallout 76 because I hate those kinds of games.