Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition - $14.99 plus FREE steelbook at Best Buy

Seems to be at a good price especially if you have GCU and want the steelbook:
PS4:
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6259295
XB1:
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6259293
Posted Today, 05:29 PM
Posted Today, 05:30 PM
Posted Today, 05:46 PM
worth it at this price?
has the game been fixed now?
Posted Today, 05:46 PM
Posted Today, 06:01 PM
Posted Today, 06:27 PM
I got it for 10 bucks last month and I played it 2 days and quit. All its problems are at its core, there is no fixing a game that's been bad since the design stage. Its basically just destiny only you can fly in short bursts and the combat gameplay isn't as good. I just found everything to be very boring, bland and generic. I had no fun at all playing it. The game itself, multiplayer, and raid stuff is very much like destiny and much like it every character was just a uninteresting and uninspired npc and the overall story was pointless. It all just felt tedious to me. I'll never play it again.
Even fallout 76 was better than anthem and fallout 76 is not very good.
Of course to be fair I don't like games as a service in general. They all feel bland, dry and never have a point because they are designed to do nothing but keep giving people reasons to keep playing. And because they are designed to appeal to as many people as possible they don't have anything unique or interesting about them. So maybe I hated anthem and fallout 76 because I hate those kinds of games.
Posted Today, 06:37 PM
Posted Today, 06:51 PM
It's not a very good coaster because if the sun hits it just right you get blinded for a few seconds. The burnt out remains of BioWare can't even make coasters right.
$15 less GCU for a steelbook and a free drink coaster.
Posted Today, 06:59 PM
The game is absolutely dead on Xbox.....I played up to level 20 and I think I match made with 2 other people the entire time. Most quests I had to solo. I felt like I was forcing my self to continue playing so I just traded the game back in.....GL though, maybe you'll like it.
Posted Today, 07:26 PM
Please don't compare Destiny to Anthem.
I will because to me they are very comparable games. If it weren't for destiny there wouldn't be anthem. At their core they are the same games just with slight cosmetic and gameplay differences. Like destiny has a better user interface, better shooting mechanics, is more of a shoot and loot game, etc. But they are still the same game despite slight differences. They are both also just generic space scifi theme games as a service that loop around on themselves with pointless stories and throwaway characters designed to keep you playing in circles with no actual definitive anything.
I have my opinion and you have yours but I will compare them because in my opinion they are 85% the same game. And both are boring and no fun, that's why I quit both games and realized I don't like any games as a service at all.