Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

CAGcast #596: Crocs, Bots, and European Hot Spots

The gang talks Switch Lite, Spider-Man: Far From Home (spoilers, post show), Apex Legends Season 2, Super Mario Maker 2, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PlayStation Classic $20 at Best Buy

By bardockkun, Today, 05:06 AM

#1 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   13776 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 05:06 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6301601

 

Deal ends on 7/17 or sold out.


#2 Titan X   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   71 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Titan X

Posted Today, 05:14 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6301601

 

Deal ends on 7/17 or sold out.

"or sold out", haha.=)

 

Just kidding, at this price it may just sell out - when it was $60, I said I'd get one when it dropped to $20.  Now's the time, lol.


#3 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted Today, 05:23 AM

Eff it. In for one. Bought that and a Switch Grip for $5.28 after redeeming some rewards points.

#4 diplo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   905 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

diplo

Posted Today, 05:34 AM

Been waiting for this price point, finally bite

#5 bigbadboaz   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   267 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

bigbadboaz

Posted Today, 05:40 AM

Can't believe Cartwheel 35% off just ended.  :lol:


#6 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1296 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 05:49 AM

is it hard to hack the system and make it better?


#7 knothead65  

knothead65

Posted Today, 05:51 AM

Damn did you guys see the 75" TCL 4k Tv for $400, wish I wasn't broke.


#8 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted Today, 05:55 AM

Damn did you guys see the 75" TCL 4k Tv for $400, wish I wasn't broke.


I did. I just bought a TV, but this is giving me buyer's remorse.

#9 Bigben7   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   44 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Bigben7

Posted Today, 06:10 AM

Damn did you guys see the 75" TCL 4k Tv for $400, wish I wasn't broke.

Thanks for the heads up, I was able to get one.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy