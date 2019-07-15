Jump to content

CAGcast #599: It’s a Frosty, Not a Turd

The gang talks The Boys, GameStop, Ninja on Mixer, a cancelled PAX panel, Fortnite World Cup, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and so much more!

PlayStation Classic $20 DEAD AGAIN at Best Buy

By bardockkun, Jul 15 2019 05:06 AM

bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:06 AM

DEAD AGAIN AND SOLD OUT

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6301601



 


Titan X  

Titan X

Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:14 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6301601

 

Deal ends on 7/17 or sold out.

"or sold out", haha.=)

 

Just kidding, at this price it may just sell out - when it was $60, I said I'd get one when it dropped to $20.  Now's the time, lol.


Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:23 AM

Eff it. In for one. Bought that and a Switch Grip for $5.28 after redeeming some rewards points.

diplo  

diplo

Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:34 AM

Been waiting for this price point, finally bite

bigbadboaz  

bigbadboaz

Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:40 AM

Can't believe Cartwheel 35% off just ended.  :lol:


DANIEL  

DANIEL

Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:49 AM

is it hard to hack the system and make it better?


knothead65  

knothead65

Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:51 AM

Damn did you guys see the 75" TCL 4k Tv for $400, wish I wasn't broke.


Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted 15 July 2019 - 05:55 AM

Damn did you guys see the 75" TCL 4k Tv for $400, wish I wasn't broke.


I did. I just bought a TV, but this is giving me buyer's remorse.

Bigben7  

Bigben7

Posted 15 July 2019 - 06:10 AM

Damn did you guys see the 75" TCL 4k Tv for $400, wish I wasn't broke.

Thanks for the heads up, I was able to get one.


jaide  

jaide

Posted 15 July 2019 - 06:25 AM

Damn did you guys see the 75" TCL 4k Tv for $400, wish I wasn't broke.

Half wishing that my 4 year old 55'' Sony tv had problems.


Fades  

Fades

Posted 15 July 2019 - 06:33 AM

In for one...thanks!

kobeisgod  

kobeisgod

Posted 15 July 2019 - 06:45 AM

Thanks OP, in for one. Seems like it's worth it with mods available. I hope there are some arcade sticks compatible with this. Would be much more fun than the controller for some of the games we can add


Omni99  

Omni99

Posted 15 July 2019 - 06:48 AM

If some of you are still looking for that 75 inch TCL mentioned earlier, Amazon matched it, you have to look at their 'see more buying options' and they are listed there at 399. For now. Selling fast. Edit : Aaaand it's gone.


Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 15 July 2019 - 07:04 AM

I see the TCL available locally, sold out on BB.com. That's such a ridiculous deal.

How worthwhile is PS to make whole?

Dr0p119  

Dr0p119

Posted 15 July 2019 - 07:23 AM

is it hard to hack the system and make it better?


My advice is buy a Sandisk 2.0 32 or 64gb and get Autobleem.

CheapAssPizza  

CheapAssPizza

Posted 15 July 2019 - 09:16 AM

It's $20 at Target as well. ( I know, no GCU, but if it's sells out...)


josekortez  

josekortez

Posted 15 July 2019 - 09:36 AM

is it hard to hack the system and make it better?

No, it's not.  People don't seem to understand the mind-blowing value of these things.  I own one, and it's the best gaming purchase that I've made this year.  And, no, that's not a joke.


josekortez  

josekortez

Posted 15 July 2019 - 09:44 AM

It's $20 at Target as well. ( I know, no GCU, but if it's sells out...)

Do you know if Target will do price adjustments at customer service?  I already own one, but I bought three of these in the past few weeks to give as gifts for casual gamers in my family at the price of $26.99 each in the past few weeks when the Cartwheel deal was on.  I'd love to get my $21 back.  Every little bit helps.


ILoveCAGSoMuch  

ILoveCAGSoMuch

Posted 15 July 2019 - 09:50 AM

https://www.amazon.c...KIKX0DER&sr=1-1

Best Flash Drive for this.


Onyxmeth  

Onyxmeth

Posted 15 July 2019 - 09:55 AM

Damn did you guys see the 75" TCL 4k Tv for $400, wish I wasn't broke.

Can you link to the TV? I can’t even find a listing for it on Best Buy.

stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 15 July 2019 - 10:40 AM

It's $20 at Target as well. ( I know, no GCU, but if it's sells out...)


Cant use GCU on consoles anyway

Electroplasm  

Electroplasm

Posted 15 July 2019 - 11:52 AM

Are the controllers plug and play with steam? Seeing conflicting old steamcommunity threads

BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted 15 July 2019 - 11:53 AM

"endless hours of gaming fun"

Yeesh, even its marketing tag lines are crappy.

BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted 15 July 2019 - 11:55 AM

Do you know if Target will do price adjustments at customer service? I already own one, but I bought three of these in the past few weeks to give as gifts for casual gamers in my family at the price of $26.99 each in the past few weeks when the Cartwheel deal was on. I'd love to get my $21 back. Every little bit helps.

Here's how this will go:

You'll ask for adjustment, theyll say no. Then you'll say you'll just return all of these and then rebuy them for $20...from Best Buy. Either they stop being stupid and agree to adjust, or you place your BB order and start the Target return process.

Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted 15 July 2019 - 12:37 PM

Looks like the TV was a price error. It now costs $800 at a $400 savings, where before it cost $400 at an $800 savings. Either that or it sold out online. I sort of wish I had bought it, despite having little use for it. I hope people who ordered get theirs!

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6319340

Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted 15 July 2019 - 12:46 PM

An I reading correctly that the PS Classic doesn't come with a power cable? What does it take, USB to Micro USB? Info I'm seeing is a bit unclear.

Twisted Metal  

Twisted Metal

Posted 15 July 2019 - 12:52 PM

Thanks OP. This is my buy price.


bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted 15 July 2019 - 12:58 PM

Updated the OP with the other places that got it for 20

karkyco  

karkyco

Posted 15 July 2019 - 01:16 PM

I missed the Target cartwheel 35% off deal coupled with the 1 day sale where Best Buy had it for $24.99, which would have made it $16.25 via pricematch (same with when BB had it for $30 which would've made it $19.50 with PM + Cartwheel).  Might as well get a few now at $20 to lock in the price then wait and watch for anything lower in the future...given how this has tanked they truly must have a MASSIVE glut of these even now.


john718  

john718

Posted 15 July 2019 - 01:30 PM

"Till sold out".....come on bestbuy, trashing them after July 17th doesn't count.
