PlayStation Classic $20 DEAD AGAIN at Best Buy

Posted 15 July 2019 - 11:55 AM

Do you know if Target will do price adjustments at customer service? I already own one, but I bought three of these in the past few weeks to give as gifts for casual gamers in my family at the price of $26.99 each in the past few weeks when the Cartwheel deal was on. I'd love to get my $21 back. Every little bit helps.

Here's how this will go:You'll ask for adjustment, theyll say no. Then you'll say you'll just return all of these and then rebuy them for $20...from Best Buy. Either they stop being stupid and agree to adjust, or you place your BB order and start the Target return process.