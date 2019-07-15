Jump to content

The gang talks Switch Lite, Spider-Man: Far From Home (spoilers, post show), Apex Legends Season 2, Super Mario Maker 2, and oh so much more!

PS4 Pro with Horizon and Spider-Man - $299.99 - Amazon

By srocky26, Today, 01:03 PM

#1 srocky26  

srocky26

Posted Today, 01:03 PM

https://www.amazon.c...i_gLhlDbVMARS81

#2 Renzler   Dude CAGiversary!   1688 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Today, 01:05 PM

This is the kinda deal I'm glad to wake up to. Grabbed one. Hopefully newer revision than my current pro.

Also have PS4 slim for $250 with same games: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TGFS7CR/

#3 cdeener   Love Those Price Drops!!! CAGiversary!   4986 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

cdeener

Posted Today, 01:34 PM

Well was just on Amazon at 9:30am EST and it’s been 100% claimed but it may pop up periodically over the 17 hours left on the deal

#4 Bigben7   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   45 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Bigben7

Posted Today, 01:59 PM

I was on the wait list it just came back in stock and got one. 


#5 xtreme_Zr2   Mr. Sonny Crockett CAGiversary!   1037 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

xtreme_Zr2

Posted Today, 02:09 PM

Back in stock..was only 95% claimed when I just checked out but you had to navigate to “missed” lightning deals to find it.

I take back what I say about prime day being a bust :)

#6 dracula   i'll buy that for a dolla CAGiversary!   5006 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

dracula

Posted Today, 02:35 PM

I bought one . I’m late to the ps4 party but here nonetheless.
