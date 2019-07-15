https://www.amazon.c...i_gLhlDbVMARS81
PS4 Pro with Horizon and Spider-Man - $299.99 - Amazon
By srocky26, Today, 01:03 PM
This is the kinda deal I'm glad to wake up to. Grabbed one. Hopefully newer revision than my current pro.
Also have PS4 slim for $250 with same games: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TGFS7CR/
Well was just on Amazon at 9:30am EST and it’s been 100% claimed but it may pop up periodically over the 17 hours left on the deal
I was on the wait list it just came back in stock and got one.
Back in stock..was only 95% claimed when I just checked out but you had to navigate to “missed” lightning deals to find it.
I take back what I say about prime day being a bust
I bought one . I’m late to the ps4 party but here nonetheless.